Trump Biographer Points Out Telltale Sign Trump Isn’t Getting What He Wants

Donald Trump deploys the same tactic whenever he doesn’t get what he wants, a Trump biographer explained Wednesday.

And that is to lash out and claim the source of his ire is out of control, author Tim O’Brien told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

The former president on Tuesday claimed there’d be “bedlam” in America if he was denied a return to the White House as a result of the multiple ongoing criminal prosecutions against him.

“It’s a very bad thing. It’s a very bad precedent. As we said, it’s the opening of a Pandora’s Box,” the Republican 2024 front-runner threatened following a court hearing in Washington D.C. during which his lawyers argued his “absolute immunity” from potential criminal acts he committed while in office.

Trump has “used that word [bedlam] throughout his whole career any time the system comes at him in a way he doesn’t like,” said O’Brien, who wrote the 2005 biography “TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald,” which called into question the billionaire status of the then-businessman.

“When [then-New York City Mayor] Ed Koch refused to zone a piece of property Trump wanted on the West Side, he said, ‘There’s bedlam in New York, I couldn’t get zoned,’” O’Brien recalled.

“He has no sense of proportion,” O’Brien added. “And he’s got no sense of civility or the rule of law. So he’ll simply say, ‘It’s chaos,’ because I’m not getting what I want.”

Indeed, Trump last year warned of “potential death and destruction” ahead of being charged in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, just one example of his heightened rhetoric when backed into a corner.

Trump has also for years exaggeratedly claimed he is “the only one” able to fix America’s problems and protect its citizens.

“Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it.... I am your voice,” he told the Republican National Convention during his first campaign in 2016.

