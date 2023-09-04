Trump Biographer Thinks He Just Threw Eric Trump ‘Under The Bus’

Donald Trump biographer Tim O’Brien suggested the former president tossed one of his own sons “under the bus” in a recently released deposition.

Trump, per a transcript of a deposition he gave in April in the New York attorney general’s office’s civil case alleging he inflated his net worth, was asked if he was “currently the person with ultimate decision-making authority for the Trump Organization.”

“My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am. I’ve been doing other things,” the former president replied. “And I guess you could say on something major, final decisions, whatever. But I’ve been much less involved in it than ... over the last five years, five or six years than ever before.”

There was “a little whiff of him throwing Eric under the bus there should any charges press further on,” O’Brien said on MSNBC on Sunday.

“No decision was ever made in the Trump Organization without Donald Trump approving it,” he added. “I think at one point in the deposition, he describes himself as, ‘The most honest man in the world,’ which is, of course, not true.”

