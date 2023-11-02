Trump Biographer Warns Ivanka Trump: Prosecutors May ‘Carve Her Up Like A Turkey’

Donald Trump biographer Tim O’Brien on Wednesday suggested Ivanka Trump could be carved up “like a turkey” if she’s not careful when she takes the stand in her father Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York next week.

Ivanka Trump will testify next Friday after her father and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have given evidence in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit. The suit alleges the former president and the Trump Organization inflated the value of assets for years to get loans and score deals.

“This weird kind of psycho-drama that’s playing out in the courtroom now is going to get capped at the end of next week with Ivanka’s testimony,” O’Brien told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. “And as we all know Donald Trump has a very perverse, unsettling relationship with his daughter, he’s talked about wanting to date her, he sees her as this sort of trophy he can parade around.”

“She’s going to have to be very careful that the prosecutors simply don’t carve her up like a turkey if she dissembles and lies about how the Trumps presented their financial statements to banks, insurance companies and other third parties.”

Earlier in the interview, O’Brien said “the reality” is that “lying and dissembling is not a bug in the Trump Organization,” it’s “a feature.”

The three Trump children are also “as ignorant as their father,” he said.

“They are comically ill-informed about everything under the sun, and that is another reason why they dissemble,” O’Brien added. “And the children’s relationship to their father is a hostage video. All of them are behold to him. They have been since they were children.”

Watch the video here:

