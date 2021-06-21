Trump’s bizarre Father’s Day message to ‘losers of the world’

File: Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, 28 February, 2021 (REUTERS)

Former president Donald Trump wished a happy Father’s Day on Sunday to everyone, including his political adversaries, whom he called “losers of the world.”

Mr Trump, who is banned from Twitter and Facebook, shared the bizarre Father’s Day message through his political action committee.

“Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!” the statement read.

The term Rino refers to “Republicans In Name Only,” used for members seen as dissenters.

Mr Trump’s personal business, the Trump Organisation, also released a Father’s Day greeting, describing him and his two oldest sons as "incredible fathers."

“Today we celebrate the many incredible fathers throughout our Trump Organisation family. Happy Father’s Day to you!” said the tweet with a picture of Mr Trump with Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

Today we celebrate the many incredible fathers throughout our Trump Organization family. Happy Father’s Day to you! pic.twitter.com/6MEURn6i6I — The Trump Organization (@Trump) June 20, 2021

However, the tweet by Mr Trump attacking his opponents as “losers” riled some people on social media.

“What a disgusting message. Can’t even wish people a happy Father’s Day without insulting people. Please find better role models than this classless tool, people,” a user said.

A Father’s Day message that includes the word “RINOS” and the phrase “other losers of the world” makes me think Trump is not spending the day delighting in spending time with his many children and grandchildren — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 20, 2021

“These are the words of a venomous, classless, un-American. Trump devoured the soul of this country and replaced it with hate. We are the laughing stock of the world..,” said another.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden also extended a happy Father’s Day wishes to all the fathers and father figures who “enrich our character” and “love us unconditionally.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and father figures who enrich our character, love us unconditionally, and give so much of themselves every day so we can live lives worthy of their dreams and sacrifices,” Biden said.

