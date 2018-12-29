Trump blames child border deaths on Democrats

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed Democrats for the high-profile deaths of two Guatemalan children this month while they were held in U.S. custody.

"Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally," Trump posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try!" he added.

The president's comments come days after an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died on Christmas Eve while in government custody, the second immigrant child to die in detention this month. A 7-year-old girl, also Guatemalan, died earlier in December in El Paso after being apprehended.

Trump and congressional Democrats are locked in a furious dispute over funding for the president's proposed border wall that has led to a partial government shutdown with no end in sight.

Trump said the children who died were “very sick” before they were placed in Border Patrol custody.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said this week that the 8-year-old boy tested positive for influenza B. Officials cautioned that the cause of death is still under investigation.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen traveled to El Paso on Friday to assess how the agency is conducting medical screenings and to review conditions at Border Patrol stations following the deaths. Nielsen called the deaths "deeply concerning and heartbreaking" and cited U.S. immigration system failings for a growing border crisis.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., wrote this week that the deaths are consistent with "previous reports of widespread abuse of children in immigration custody" and blamed them on facilities that "are not adequately staffed or equipped to properly care for children."

Allegations from families apprehended by Border Patrol agents, including that children were told they could drink water from a sink, but "are not given any cups" nor soap to wash their hands, were part of a raft of legal filings in August 2018.

Concerns about migrant children becoming sick — and the lack of medical care for them in ill-equipped Border Patrol stations — are far from new.

They had already been documented, in the same court case that establishes standards for how federal officials hold and release immigrant children.

Federal officials did not comment on the filings directly, but in an interview with The Arizona Republic, defended their handling of migrants and said border agents were not expected to be medical professionals.