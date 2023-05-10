Trump blames 'Clinton-appointed judge' for 'negative' outcome in E. Jean Carroll case

Reuters

A Texas man accused of crashing his car into a group of pedestrians near a Brownsville homeless shelter housing migrants, killing eight people, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault, police said on Monday. The driver, identified as 34-year-old George Alvarez, ran a red light, lost control of his sports utility vehicle, and struck 18 people as the car flipped on its side, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said. Alvarez attempted to flee but was held down by several bystanders, Sauceda said.