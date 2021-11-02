Trump blames 'perverts' for making it look like Virginia Gov. candidate Glenn Youngkin and him don't like each other

Former President Donald Trump released several statements on November 1, encouraging his supporters to vote for Virginia Gov. candidate Glenn Youngkin. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump is blaming "perverts" for making it seem like he and Glenn Youngkin don't like each other.

Trump encouraged his supporters to vote for Youngkin, saying they believe in "the same policies."

Trump has been largely absent from the Virginia campaign trail, only parachuting in on election eve for a tele-rally that Youngkin did not attend.

Former President Donald Trump blamed the "fake news media" and "perverts" for allegedly creating the false impression that GOP Virginia governor hopeful Glenn Youngkin and himself are at odds.

Trump released a statement via Twitter November 1 through his spokeswoman Liz Harrington, denying that there is a rift between them.

"The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn't take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don't like each other," Trump wrote in the statement.

He added that he and Youngkin "get along very well together" and "strongly believe in many of the same policies," particularly regarding education.

"The reason the Fake News and perverts are working overtime is to try and convince people that we do not like each other, and therefore, my great and unprecedented Make America Great Again base will not show up to vote," Trump wrote. " I say to all of our millions of followers, don't listen to the Fake News and misleading advertisements written largely by already-acknowledged perverts. Get out and vote for a man who will be a great governor, Glenn Youngkin!"

In a separate statement on November 1, Trump added that Youngkin has had his "complete and total endorsement for many months." He also encouraged "every MAGA voter" to give Youngkin their support.

It is unclear who Trump was calling a pervert in the statement, and his representatives did not immediately return a request for comment from Insider.

Youngkin has not campaigned with Trump in Virginia. The former president has similarly kept his distance, save for attending a last-minute election-eve tele-rally that took place without Youngkin.

Trump's absence on the Youngkin campaign trail has been roundly mocked by Democrats. In October, the Democratic National Committee mocked Trump by flying a plane near his Mar-a-Lago property, carrying a banner that read: "Why won't Youngkin let Trump campaign in VA?"

President Joe Biden also took a hit at Youngkin last week, asking why he "won't allow Donald Trump to campaign for him."

"Terry's opponent has made all his private pledges of loyalty to Donald Trump but what's really interesting to me is that he won't stand next to Donald Trump now that the campaign's on," Biden said at a campaign rally in Arlington. "He's willing to pledge his loyalty to Donald Trump in private, why not in public? What's he trying to hide? Is there a problem with Trump being here? Is he embarrassed?"

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has in the meantime continued to draw links between Trump and Youngkin. He told The Hill that Trump's statements were the "culmination of a dangerous alliance to bring division, hate, and Trumpism to Virginia disguised in a fleece vest and khakis."

"Since launching his campaign, Glenn Youngkin has made it clear he is running for governor for one person and one person only: Donald Trump. Now, with less than 24 hours until Election Day, Trump is helping Glenn close his campaign and rewarding his total allegiance for the last eight months," McAuliffe said.

The gubernatorial election for Virginia, set for November 2, is neck-and-neck. CNBC reported that early voting in the state reached a record high, with a fifth of Virginia's 5.9 million electorate submitting early ballots.

Read the original article on Business Insider