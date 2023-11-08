Trump blames the ‘stench of McConnell’ for Republican candidate’s defeat

Donald Trump (left) blamed Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell (right) for Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron (center) losing the election (Getty Images)

Former president Donald Trump insisted Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was to blame for Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron losing to his opponent on Tuesday night, claiming the relationship was “too much to bear” for voters.

“Daniel Cameron lost because he couldn’t alleviate the stench of Mitch McConnell,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I told him early that’s a big burden to overcome,” the ex-president said while adding that Mr McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader is “kryptonite” for GOP candidates.

Mr McConnell and Mr Cameron are close colleagues and allies. Many Republicans believed Mr Cameron’s campaign would be successful because he had the backing of Mr McConnell.

However, Mr Cameron lost to the Democrat incumbent Governor Andy Beshear.

Mr Trump endorsed Mr Cameron earlier this year – something once coveted by Republican candidates but now appears to be losing its status.

However, Mr Trump insisted it was his endorsement that helped Mr Cameron and Mr McConnell that led to his loss.

“I moved him up 25 Points, but the McConnell relationship was ‘too much to bear’” Mr Trump wrote.

