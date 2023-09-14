Trump blasts Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial as ‘sad day’ in Texas

Former President Donald Trump is coming to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s defense.

In late-night post Wednesday on Truth Social, Trump praised Paxton as “one of the TOUGHEST & BEST Attorney Generals in the Country.”

Paxton’s impeachment trial began its eighth day Thursday with his defense team calling their first witness. A vote by Texas senators on Paxton’s fate could come Friday.

Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican nomination for president, is no stranger to impeachment proceedings. In his post, he blamed “establishment RINOS” for trying to undo the will of voters.

“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was easily re-elected last November, but now establishment RINOS are trying to undo that Election with a shameful impeachment of him,” the post reads. “Who would replace Paxton, one of the TOUGHEST & BEST Attorney Generals in the Country? Could it be a Democrat, or even worse, a RINO? The voters have decided who they want! Democrats are feeling very good right now as they watch, as usual, the Republicans fight & eat away at each other. It’s a SAD day in the Great State of Texas!”

Paxton has been a top ally of Trump, who endorsed him in his most recent election. Paxton won the 2022 race for his third term with 53.4% of votes.

Paxton spoke at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington and filed a lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in four battleground states won by President Joe Biden. The Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

Paxton is accused of abusing his office to benefit a political donor, Austin real estate investor Nate Paul.