Trump Blasts Failures of Biden Admin, Campaigns for Vance at Ohio Rally

Former president Trump took the stage at Delaware County Fairgrounds in Ohio Saturday evening to blast the policy failures of the Biden administration and promote his recent GOP Senate primary pick, J.D. Vance.

For much of the rally, Trump railed about the plethora of problems the country has experienced under his successor’s leadership, including high inflation, an ongoing border crisis, domestic-energy vulnerability, Russian aggression, and Covid-19 mandates.

“The left is horrible on foreign policy, horrible on the economy, horrible on the border and horrible on crime,” he said, NBC4 reported. “Other than that, they’re doing a wonderful job.”

Trump pushed the America First platform in his speech, noting that a Republican red wave in 2022 is necessary to reverse Ohio’s industrial decline and stop blue collar jobs from being outsourced overseas, a populist talking point that Vance has repeated.

“With a Republican Congress, we will fight for more jobs for Ohio families, fair trade for Ohio workers and more Ohio factories forging more products stamped with that beautiful phrase: ‘Made in the U.S.A.,’” he said.

The former president lamented that the Biden administration’s transitioning to alternative energy has left America beholden to foreign countries and increasingly volatile energy markets. Ohio has abundant fossil fuels, namely coal.

Rejecting President Biden’s claim that mounting inflation is the result of “Putin’s price hike,” Trump suggested that gas prices had been soaring many months prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and therefore stem from Biden’s flawed policies.

Vance, a recent recipient of the highly GOP coveted Trump endorsement, took the podium to praise Trump for tackling America’s alleged exploitation by China and his approach to abortion and other cultural issues. The Hillbilly Elegy author first vocally opposed Trump in 2016 only to support his bid for re-election in 2020.

“It took me a little bit longer to come along to the president,” Vance said. “But, ladies and gentlemen, the thing that Trump revealed more than any policy achievement is that we are living in an incredibly corrupt country.”

Trump acknowledged that Vance was a late convert to his camp but said in a recent statement that he believes he is the best bet to win the Senate race in Ohio and advance the America First agenda in Congress.

“He’s a guy that said some bad **** about me,” he said Saturday. “But you know what? Every one of the others did also. In fact, if I went by that standard, I don’t think I would have ever endorsed anybody in the country.”

After lagging behind GOP primary competitors Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel, Vance appears to be moving up in the polls following the Trump endorsement. He was in second place at 22.6 percent to Mandel’s 28 percent, according to a recent poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group.

