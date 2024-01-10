Trump blasts Fox News for its polling coverage, hours before Iowa town hall

Donald Trump is knocking Fox News for the network's use of a recent CNN poll that showed former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley cutting his lead in New Hampshire to single digits.

Trump holds a lead in the poll, released Tuesday, with 39 percent compared to Haley’s 32 percent — just outside of the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

“Why does FoxNews keep using a Fake CNN Poll (where I am still winning by a lot)?” Trump posted to Truth Social Wednesday.

Trump’s comments come as he’s set to go live with the network in a town hall Wednesday night for the first time in two years. The former president is skipping Wednesday's debate on CNN, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Haley will be the only candidates participating.

“Also, the CNN Poll used by Fox, even though I’m winning big, is a FAKE outlier. Look at (just out) USA TODAY/Suffolk instead, plus 20 over Birdbrain in New Hampshire!” Trump said on Truth Social.

That Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY survey, also released Tuesday, puts Trump at 46 percent and Haley at 27 percent.

“Fox just doesn’t get it, as is reflected in their ratings. SAD!” Trump posted Tuesday evening.

It's not the first time Trump has ripped Fox for its coverage of polls he didn't like. Last year, Trump called out the network for what he said was "always attempt[ing], as they did in 2016, to only show negatives on MAGA & TRUMP."

Trump also blasted “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy for “desperately trying to save Ron DeSanctimonious, a sinking ship.”

Doocy had said Wednesday morning that ahead of the Iowa caucuses, he thinks DeSantis “has got the advantage even though his number in Iowa is currently at 19 percent in the popular polls. But his Iowa super PAC has organized.”

President Joe Biden, the presumptive nominee for the Democrat Party, has also knocked the media for its coverage of negative polling. His aides have said that polls don’t matter, voters do.