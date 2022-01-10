Trump blasts GOP senator for refuting his election claims

Former President Trump on Monday said he will never endorse Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), calling him a "jerk" and "a weak and ineffective leader."

Driving the news: Trump, who endorsed Rounds in 2020, was responding to the South Dakota senator after he refuted the former president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and said that "the election was fair" during a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week."

When asked if he would support prosecution of Trump if he's found to be complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rounds said that it would be the Justice Department's call. But he added that the "shield of the presidency does not exist for someone who is a former president."

What he's saying: "'Senator' Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just went woke on the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 ... Is he crazy or just stupid?" Trump said. "I will never endorse this jerk again."

"He is a weak and ineffective leader, and I hereby firmly pledge that he will never receive my endorsement again!"

