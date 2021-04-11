Trump blasts McConnell as ‘dumb son of a b—h’: report

Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
·2 min read
Former President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a b—h” in front of Republican donors gathered at Trump’s Florida resort on Saturday night, according to Politico.

The vulgar comment came in response to the Kentucky Republican who chastised Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, although McConnell voted against convicting Trump in his impeachment trial earlier this year.

The ex-president made the insult while ranting that McConnell didn’t do enough to protect him during that process — in which he was ultimately acquitted — Politico reported, citing three people familiar with the remarks.

Trump lashed out at former Vice President Mike Pence for similar reasons, saying he was “disappointed” he didn’t do more to stop the certification of the presidential election results, according to Politico.

The ex-commander-in-chief reportedly repeated his disproven claim that the election was “rigged.”

He also criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reportedly saying he’d gotten bad advice from the nation’s top infectious disease expert during the pandemic.

In typical Trump fashion, he mocked Fauci for bungling the first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ opening day last year, according to Politico.

The rant took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where potential Republican presidential candidates came to kiss the ring.

Those included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, according to Politico.

With Trump supporters still fiercely loyal to the twice-impeached former president, he remains a kingmaker in the party.

He teased a possible reelection run in 2024, though he’s largely stayed out of the limelight since leaving the White House amid chaos unprecedented in modern memory.

