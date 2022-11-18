Trump Blasts National Review

Former president Donald Trump ripped into National Review on Friday, arguing that it is a magazine without any remaining influence in an official statement issued along with an image of his 2024 campaign logo.

“Why does anyone read the National Review. They are so negative to Conservatives and me, and are seen as being led by lightweights that couldn’t shine the shoes of Bill Buckley. They have absolutely nothing going, it is failing fast, and my only question is, who is paying for the losses — when it loses plenty of money and serves no purpose at all. People are tired of haters — let the National Review die peacefully!” the statement reads.

Rich Lowry, editor-in-chief of National Review, said, “Well, I guess he read our editorial this afternoon!”

National Review’s editors declared the former president “unworthy of the Republican nomination” in an editorial published immediately after he announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday night.

“The answer to Trump’s invitation to remain personally and politically beholden to him and his cracked obsessions for at least another two years, with all the chaos that entails and the very real possibility of another highly consequential defeat, should be a firm, unmistakable, No,” the editorial concluded.

Trump’s Friday outburst is just one of a number of recent attacks leveled against individuals and institutions he believes threaten his grip on the Republican party.

Following Governor Ron DeSantis’s landslide reelection victory earlier this month, Trump took credit for the rising star’s political career, labeling him “DeSanctimonious” and arguing that the governor’s 2018 election would have been stolen through fraud if he hadn’t dispatched the FBI to South Florida to intervene, a contention rebutted by top Department of Justice officials and a former federal prosecutor.

Trump also lashed out at Republican Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin after the midterms in a bizarre statement that made reference to the governor’s name sounding “Chinese.”

Trump has been trailing DeSantis in recent 2024 polls and his announcement speech was widely panned.

