Trump Blasts Prosecutor He Appointed for Not Giving Hunter Biden ‘Death Sentence’

Donald Trump is once again mad online, this time because a federal prosecutor he appointed struck a plea deal with Hunter Biden that didn’t involved the president’s son being put to death.

“Weiss is a COWARD, a smaller version of Bill Barr, who never had the courage to do what everyone knows should have been done,” the former president wrote of U.S. Attorney David Weiss. “He gave out a traffic ticket instead of a death sentence. Because of the two Democrat Senators in Delaware, they got to choose and/or approve him. Maybe the judge presiding will have the courage and intellect to break up this cesspool of crime. The collusion and corruption is beyond description. TWO TIERS OF JUSTICE!”

Biden pleaded guilty last month to two misdemeanor tax charges. Trump was furious at the time, writing that the “corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.'” Republicans echoed his outrage railing that the “slap on the wrist,” as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer put it, was part of a Democratic conspiracy to let Biden off the hook for more serious crimes.

Comer and his cronies have been desperately trying to dredge up evidence that the Biden and his son are guilty of said more serious crimes — to no avail. In fact, the “whistleblower” Republicans have been propping up as the lynchpin to their claims that the Bidens carried out an illegal bribery scheme has been brought up on charges related to trafficking weapons and aiding the Chinese government without registering as a foreign agent. Comer has described the informant as a “credible source.”

Comer and other Republicans have responded to the indictment’s release on Monday by pushing more conspiracies, specifically that the Justice Department is targeting the informant to protect the Bidens. “It’s just amazing the Department of Justice moves so quickly against some people,” Comer told Laura Ingraham on Fox News, adding that the “timing is always coincidental, according to the Democrats at the Department of Justice.” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) added on Tuesday that the Justice Department is “trying to silence our witness.”

A lack of evidence for any of this hasn’t kept Republicans in Congress from recklessly pushing for the president’s impeachment, and it didn’t keep Trump from calling for Hunter’s execution on Tuesday. It’s a truly terrifying suggestion given that the former president has already outlined a plan to weaponize the Justice Department to bring the Bidens to justice should he win in 2024. Justice for what, exactly? It doesn’t matter. He’ll think of something.

