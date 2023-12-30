Trump is blocked from the GOP primary ballot in two states. Can he still run for president?

First, Colorado's Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump wasn't eligible to run for his old job in that state. Then, Maine's Democratic secretary of state ruled the same for her state. Who's next? Both decisions are historic. The Colorado court was the first court to apply to a presidential candidate a rarely used constitutional ban against those who “engaged in insurrection.” Maine's secretary of state was the first top election official to unilaterally strike a presidential candidate from the ballot under that provision. But both decisions are on hold while the legal process plays out. That means that Trump remains on the ballot in Colorado and Maine and that his political fate is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. Its central impact is increasing pressure on the nation's highest court to say clearly: Can Trump still run for president after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol? KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on Dec. 29, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/politics/ap-politics/ap-trump-is-barred-from-the-gop-primary-ballot-in-two-states-can-he-still-run-for-president/ https://ktla.com/news/politics/ap-politics/ap-maine-bars-trump-from-ballot-as-us-supreme-court-weighs-state-authority-to-block-former-president/

View comments