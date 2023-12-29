Trump blocked from Maine presidential ballot in 2024
Maine's top election official has ruled that Donald Trump cannot run for president next year in the state, citing a constitutional insurrection clause.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Mr Trump was not eligible because of his actions leading up to the US Capitol riot in 2021.
Maine now joins Colorado as the two states to ban Mr Trump from the ballot.
Both decisions are likely to face appeals in court.