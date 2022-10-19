Trump boasted that he was much tougher than Clinton and Nixon when they faced their impeachments, newly released audio shows

New tapes have been released from Trump's interviews with veteran journalist Bob Woodward.

In one audio recording, Trump bragged that he was the toughest president to face impeachment.

In a newly released audio clip, former President Donald Trump can be heard boasting about how much tougher he was than his predecessors when he was being impeached.

CNN obtained audio files from veteran journalist Bob Woodward's conversations with Trump, during which Trump compared his own impeachment to former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Woodward met Trump 20 times from 2016 to 2020 and recorded over eight hours of audio. Woodward is releasing the audio in his upcoming audiobook, "The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward's Twenty Interviews with President Trump."

"There's nobody that's tougher than me. Nobody's tougher than me," Trump said in an undated clip aired on CNN on Tuesday.

"You asked me about impeachment. I'm under impeachment and you said, you know, you just act like you just won a fucking race," Trump said.

"Nixon was in a corner with his thumb in his mouth. Bill Clinton took it very, very hard," Trump added. "I just do things, okay?"

Trump was the first president in US history to be impeached twice. He was first impeached in December 2019 for his role in the Ukraine scandal, in which he was accused of trying to get Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to interfere in the 2020 election while withholding military aid. Trump was impeached again in January 2021 after Congress charged him with inciting an insurrection. He was acquitted both times.

Trump was the fourth president to face threats of impeachment. Only two presidents were impeached before Trump: Andrew Johnson in 1868, and Clinton in 1998.

In 1974, Nixon faced an impeachment inquiry over the Watergate scandal but resigned before the House could impeach him.

In January 1998, Clinton denied under oath that he had an affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Months later, Clinton acknowledged that he had been having an affair with Lewinsky. Clinton was impeached by Congress on December 19, 1998, on accusations of perjury and obstruction of justice. He did not step down after being impeached and was tried and acquitted by the Senate in February 1999.

Representatives for Trump and Clinton did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

