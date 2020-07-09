Trump boasted of falling COVID-19 deaths as a sign of success. Now they're rising again.

As the coronavirus has made its alarming American comeback in recent weeks — with dozens of states across the South and West regularly reporting record numbers of new cases and propelling the nationwide total of new daily infections past 50,000 for the first time — President Trump and others have sought to downplay the disturbing data by reciting a simple refrain: Yes, but what about the deaths?

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, answered them, warning that even though fewer Americans are dying from COVID-19 today than when New York City was the raging epicenter of the pandemic, that’s no guarantee the disease won’t grow more deadly again.

“It’s a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death,” Fauci said during a press conference with Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. “Don’t get into false complacency."

Now COVID-19 deaths are beginning to creep up in U.S. hot spots such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, South Carolina and California.

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a Senate hearing on June 30. (Al Drago/Pool via AP) More

For a time, Trump and company seemed to have a point. Though COVID-19 cases have been rising nationally since early June, COVID-19 deaths — which peaked at an average of 2,200 per day in mid-April — have been falling by 50 percent a month. On May 1, the seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 1,935. On June 1, it was 989. On July 1, it was 481.

Observers floated various theories to explain why more cases seemed to be producing fewer deaths. Post-lockdown, new COVID-19 infections have been affecting more people in their 20s and 30s and fewer old people, and younger patients are less likely to die from the disease. Doctors have gotten better at treating the patients who do end up in the hospital, often with novel therapeutics like remdesivir and dexamethasone. And America’s vastly expanded testing capacity is doing two things at once: catching a lot of nondeadly cases that previously went unnoticed while also detecting potentially deadly cases earlier, when the disease is less likely to be fatal.

“We have tested over 40 million people,” Trump boasted on July 4, summing up his side’s argument. “By so doing, we show cases, 99 percent of which” — not true — “are totally harmless.” (Even infections that don’t resolve with death may still land patients in the hospital, on ventilators, and cause serious and potentially lifelong damage to the lungs and other organs.)

Yet all along, experts such as Fauci have been warning that it can take a month or more for COVID-19 to be fatal — meaning it could only be a matter of time before deaths start to climb as well.

The wait, sadly, may be over.

During the past two weeks, the seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths has climbed 37 percent in Florida, from 35 per day to 48. In Texas, it has increased 114 percent, from 28 per day to 60. In Arizona, it has risen 71 percent, from 24 daily to 41. In California, it has jumped 20 percent, from 64 to 77. And in South Carolina, it has climbed 89 percent, from nine daily to 17.

With other hard-hit states also reporting more daily COVID-19 deaths, on average, than they did during the spring, it may not be long before the overall U.S. death curve starts to turn upward as well. In fact, it may already be happening.