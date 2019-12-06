Trump’s Boasts About Republican Unity Mask Possible Election Peril

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump likes to boast that he has unwavering Republican support even as the House impeachment advances, yet that backing is softer than he suggests, creating a potential risk for the president heading into 2020.

“We have tremendous support. Probably the most united that our party has ever been,” Trump said Tuesday at a news conference during the NATO summit in London. “I just had a 95 percent approval rating. It’s the highest in the history of the Republican Party.”

There’s no evidence for that. Trump has consistently had support in the high 80s among Republicans -- strong, but not a record for a president of that party. George W. Bush had an approval rating of 99% after the Sept. 11 attacks, and his father, George H.W. Bush, saw 97% approval ratings after the Gulf War.

And, more important, polls show that even Republicans who profess to support him harbor doubts.

Roughly a fourth of Republicans tell pollsters that Trump is not honest. A third of GOP voters say they believe he committed crimes before he was elected. And an average of polls by FiveThirtyEight shows that one in 10 Republicans think he should be impeached.

Those numbers could spell trouble for Trump’s re-election, in part because he’s so unpopular with everyone else. In his second year in office, Trump set a record for the lowest average approval rating of any president since World War II, giving him little leeway if his Republican base of support erodes.

The Trump campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The president not only needs to maintain that high level of support among Republicans, but make sure that his less enthusiastic supporters still turn out to vote next November.

Polls show a lot of ambivalence among his supporters. In an NBC-Wall Street Journal poll, 25% of voters said they like both Trump and his policies, while 19% said they like his policies but not him personally.

Trump’s most vocal supporters tend to get the most attention. He infamously joked in 2016 that he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and not lose any backers. Two Pennsylvania voters on a CNN panel recently said that might not change their minds.

“You’d have to know why he shot him,” one panelist said in a clip that went viral online.

And the intensity of Trump’s supporters is more than matched by his most vocal critics, giving him even less room for error as he faces re-election.

In a recent survey by the Public Religion Research Institute, 46% of Americans disapproved of Trump’s performance as president and said almost nothing he could do would win their approval, while only 26% said they approved and almost nothing would change their minds.

Natalie Jackson, the institute’s director of research, said that polls show members of both parties hardening their positions under the Trump administration, part of an ongoing trend toward increased partisanship.

“It’s impossible to disentangle the effects of Trump versus the ongoing polarization that we’ve seen over the last couple decades,” she said. “They’re both going the same direction.”

That partisanship has only grown stronger during Trump’s time in office.

A majority of Americans say they find talking about politics with people they disagree with stressful and frustrating, up since 2016. The percentage of Democrats and Republicans who rate each other coldly on a “feelings thermometer” has risen by double digits since the last presidential election, with most of the increase among those who give “very cold” ratings.

And the number of partisans who tell pollsters the other party’s views “threaten the well-being of the country” has doubled since 2014.

Some political scientists credit Trump’s support among Republicans to “negative partisanship,” a phenomenon in which voters show up on Election Day not necessarily to support their own party’s nominee as to oppose the other side’s.

Alan Abramowitz, a professor of political science at Emory University, dates the start of the trend in American politics to the 1988 elections, but he says it’s gotten worse in recent years. He believes Trump benefited from it in 2016 as his running mate, Mike Pence, called for Republicans to “come home” in the waning days of the election.

Polls back up that idea. In an Economist/YouGov survey taken just days before the election, roughly half of respondents who said they were backing Trump said they were “mostly voting against Hillary Clinton,” while only about a third of Clinton voters were more anti-Trump.