Trump bail set at $200,000 in Georgia election case

A judge in Georgia overseeing former US President Donald Trump's election interference case has set a bail bond of $200,000 (£157,000).

Mr Trump and his 18 co-defendants have until Friday afternoon to surrender themselves to a court in Atlanta.

The bail says Mr Trump can remain free pending trial so long as he does not attempt to threaten or intimidate witnesses.

Mr Trump denies 13 charges, including racketeering and false statements.

"The defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," says the court filing posted on Monday.

"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," the order adds.

Mr Trump is also banned from committing any crimes, and can only have contact with the other co-defendants in the case with lawyers present.

Lawyers for Mr Trump were seen at the Fulton County court in Atlanta earlier on Monday.

According to reports, they were there to meet investigators and negotiate the bail bond's terms.

Barricades have been erected outside the court ahead of Mr Trump's anticipated surrender later this week.

Law enforcement officials from the Fulton County sheriff's office, which normally provides security to the courthouse, as well as the US Marshals Service and the US Secret Service, are helping to co-ordinate security.

The sheriff's office said on Monday the barricades would remain in place until Saturday. The accused have until 12:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Friday to turn themselves in for processing.

The first former or serving US president ever to be indicted, Mr Trump faces three other criminal cases.