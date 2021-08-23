Trump Booed At His Own Rally For Finally Telling The Truth About Something

The most honest moment of Donald Trump’s Saturday night rally came when he gently urged his followers into getting vaccinated as a means of protection against the coronavirus.

Some in the crowed booed him for it.

It started out well enough. The crowd in Cullman, Alabama ― which declared a COVID-19 emergency days before the rally ― cheered when the former president suggested it was OK to pass on the shot.

“I believe totally in your freedoms,” he said. “You gotta do what you have to do.”

The tone shifted with his next line.

“But, I recommend take the vaccines,” he said. “I did it, it’s good!”

And that’s when the crowd briefly turned on him:

Trump advises his audience in Alabama to take the Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/aaxQfnnxoh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2021

Trump was vaccinated in secret in January, when he was still in the White House, but said nothing about it publicly at the time.

His comments about the shot on Saturday marked the second time in the evening that the crowd turned on a speaker.

Earlier, they booed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) when he told them to stop being “despondent” over Trump’s loss and put the 2020 election results “behind you.”

“Look forward, look forward, look forward,” he advised.

They replied with jeers:

Oh boy. Mo Brooks suggested, in seriousness, that those in attendance should accept the results of the 2020 election and move on to the next one



… needless to say it did not go well and he nearly lost the crowd 😮 pic.twitter.com/1htgV3QAgm — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) August 22, 2021

Twitter users were more than a little amused by the jeers ― especially the ones against Trump:

Story continues

If you ever wondered, "What would get Trump booed at a Trump rally?," you have your answer. https://t.co/E8u5dXi08m — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) August 22, 2021

Anyone looking for the edge of Trumpism just found it: Trump recommends the #COVID19 vaccine to a massive Alabama rally crowd, only to get shouted down with boos from the audience.



Not even Donald himself can get these folks on board with the vaccine. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 22, 2021

Trump getting booed at his own rally for promoting vaccines only proves one thing.



They’re not there because they love him, they’re there because they hate the rest of us. — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) August 22, 2021

Donald Trump told people at his rally they should get vaccinated. Then he got booed.



And populist that he is, he bravely told people that they should also keep their freedom.



Freedom & vaccines are now defined as opposites. Discourse that makes everyone’s job harder. 8/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) August 23, 2021

Trump was booed at his own rally in Alabama last night for telling people to get the vaccine — demonstrating the effect of repeated lies from Fox News but also how Trump really is led more by his supporters. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 22, 2021

"Mob boss" loses control of the mob. https://t.co/YKYd36tzkM — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 22, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.