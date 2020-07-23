Trump brags about cognitive test results again, recalls having to repeat 5 words in order

President Trump is continuing to brag about his performance on a cognitive test, taking great pleasure in recounting how he was able to successfully remember five words.

Trump, who earlier this month declared he had "aced" a cognitive test at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and subsequently continued to claim it was not easy, described some of the "difficult" questions involved in it during a new interview with Fox News.

As an example of the "much more difficult" questions on this cognitive test, Trump described having to repeat five words — "person, woman, man, camera, TV" — and then later on in the test remember the words to repeat again.

"They said nobody gets it in order, it's actually not that easy," Trump claimed. "But for me, it was easy. And that's not an easy question."

Trump claimed he was even told it was "amazing" that he was able to repeat the five words in the correct order. At the end of this extended riff about the test, which is surely not the last time we'll be hearing about it from the president, Trump declared that this ability of his to remember five words proves that he is "cognitively there."









