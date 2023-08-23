Trump brags he'll "proudly be arrested" tomorrow as co-defendants surrender and mugshots released

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared on Truth Social that he'll "proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia" as his co-defendants continue to surrender to authorities in Fulton County. Trump claimed in the post that he was being prosecuted because "NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," even though he is charged with trying to subvert the 2020 election. Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday at the Fulton County jail after an Atlanta grand jury charged him last week with 13 counts, including violation of Georgia's RICO or anti-racketeering act.

Along with the former president, 18 co-defendants were also charged. The Washington Post reported that thus far, former Trump attorney and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani confirmed that he was heading to Atlanta to "comply with the law." Online records show that several other co-conspirators turned themselves in on late Tuesday and early Wednesday, including former Trump legal adviser John Eastman, former Coffee County Republican chair Cathy Latham, former state Republican chair David Shafer, lawyers Ray Smith and Ken Chesebro, who were indicted for their roles in concocting a plot to use false slates of GOP electors to keep Trump in office. Shafer, after being booked and released shortly thereafter, updated his profile photo on X to his mug shot. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark have each filed motions seeking to have their cases moved from state to federal court, asking U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones to stay the Atlanta case and permit them to bypass the August 25 deadline set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. WaPo also reported that 12 of the 19 defendants in Willis' indictment have bond agreements, with Trump's set at $200,000.

We have John Eastman, Scott Hall and David Shafer's mugshots so far.



Still waiting for Cathy Latham's mugshot to be released to the public. pic.twitter.com/2oD1e3l6N1 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 23, 2023