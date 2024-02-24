Fox News cuts off Trump South Carolina rally speech to issue multiple fact-checks: Latest updates

As Donald Trump campaigned in South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s Republican primary against Nikki Haley, Fox News had to cut coverage of a rally to issue multiple fact-checks to his speech.

Anchor Neil Cavuto prefaced the list of corrections (for topics including the stock market, gas prices, and the 2020 election) by saying: “Even though he’s entitled to his opinion, he’s not entitled to his own set of facts.”

Earlier, the former president issued a demand that Alabama lawmakers “act quickly to find an immediate solution” to protect IVF in the wake of a shock state supreme court ruling that halted treatments in the state, throwing doctors and families into legal chaos.

Republican officials scrambled to respond to the ruling with a cohesive message, while Democrats linked it to a years-long campaign to undermine reproductive health care and restrict abortion rights.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s civil fraud trial verdict debt has been officially set at $464.6m with $454.2m due from him personally. Interest, which begins racking up today, stands at $114,553.04/day for all defendants and $111,983.86 for him alone.

The former president is set to address the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday lunchtime.

Watch: Fox News cuts Trump speech to fact-check him

Trump arrives 90 minutes late and delivers wild, incoherent speech to Christian audience

Republican says ‘life of our country’ at stake in November

Trump asks court to dismiss charges accusing him of mishandling classified documents

Candidate promises Melania will be on 2024 campaign trail ‘quite a bit’ in Fox town hall

Welcome to the Trump veepstakes

Watch: Newsmax joins Fox News in adding disclaimer to Trump speech

Friday 23 February 2024 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Gotta keep those lawyers happy...

Newsmax adds a disclaimer at the end of Trump’s rally: The president mentioned in his speech, the 2020 elections. Newsmax as a network believes the results were legal and final. pic.twitter.com/SFD2ChXWcQ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

What might we expect from Trump’s CPAC speech tomorrow?

Friday 23 February 2024 23:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Andrew Feinberg writes:

When former president Donald Trump takes to the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, expect him to use the prime time appearance to clean up the Alabama Supreme Court’s mess.

Mr Trump, who has previously bragged about his role in “terminating” the federal right to legal abortion, is set to speak at the annual right-wing confab just days after the Yellowhammer State’s highest court essentially outlawed in-vitro fertilisation in a shock ruling that led the state’s IVF clinics to shutter their doors.

The ruling and its aftermath have sent shockwaves through Republican candidates at the state and federal levels, who have struggled to deal with Democratic enthusiasm as a result of the backlash to the federal Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned the half-century-old Roe v Wade ruling which had guaranteed abortion rights nationwide.

But the ex-president appeared to give his party direction on Friday when he took to Truth Social to stress his support for “the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families” and “fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America”.

What to expect from Trump’s CPAC speech

Highlights from Trump’s South Carolina rally speech this evening

Friday 23 February 2024 22:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Apparently windmills cause inflation. Who knew?

Trump claims windmills caused inflation pic.twitter.com/miXm9ITZkw — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

“They are pumping it as much as they can under the Trump...”

No idea what that means.

Trump appears to be glitching: They are pumping it as much as they can under the Trump… pic.twitter.com/grwzNg4vlv — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

Trump claims there are five reasons the Justice Department would investigate Nikki Haley... but he won’t tell us what they are... ð¤«

Trump suggests he knows 5 reasons that the DOJ would investigate Nikki Haley but he won’t say what they are pic.twitter.com/MFTKOmsEh2 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

“High-quality person” Tim Scott must really want to be vice president:

Trump highlights how Tim Scott dropped out and became his surrogate: He’s a much better representative for than he was for himself. pic.twitter.com/UMiU11Kni2 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

Trump rallies can be emotionally draining experiences, especially when the topic of tariffs comes up:

Trump says a very strong guy came up to him with tears in his eyes to thank him for his tariffs pic.twitter.com/9kzIUn6N1o — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

Friday 23 February 2024 22:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Stephen Miller claims Democrats ‘changed the law’ to go after Trump

Watch: Fox News cuts Trump speech to fact-check him

Friday 23 February 2024 22:07 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox cuts coverage of Trump’s rally: Even though he’s entitled to his opinion, he’s not entitled to his own set of facts. The market has indeed been going up but it has nothing to do with Trump. There was also no evidence of a rigged election pic.twitter.com/cwj8YIc1Xo — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

Trump adviser gives blunt about RNC funds being used for Trump legal fees

Friday 23 February 2024 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Chris LaCivita told NBC correspondent Vaughn Hillyard: “F***ing no.”

Chris LaCivita, who is set to take on RNC operating officer duties, says RNC WON’T use party funds to cover Trump-related legal expenses, per @VaughnHillyard



“No,” LaCivita says in South Carolina where Trump is taking the stage. Asked to clarify, he responds: “Fucking no.” — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) February 23, 2024

Alabama embryo ruling: Bible-quoting chief justice sparks church-state debate

Friday 23 February 2024 21:45 , Oliver O'Connell

When the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are considered children under state law, its chief justice had a higher authority in mind.

By citing verses from the Bible and Christian theologians in his concurring opinion, Chief Justice Tom Parker alarmed advocates for church-state separation, while delighting religious conservatives who oppose abortion.

Human life, Parker wrote, “cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God, who views the destruction of His image as an affront to Himself.”

The Alabama court’s ruling last week stemmed from wrongful death lawsuits brought by couples whose frozen embryos were accidentally destroyed.

The most immediate impact of the ruling was to leave in vitro fertilization clinics in Alabama potentially vulnerable to more lawsuits and reluctant to administer treatment. But not far behind were mounting worries about Parker’s explicit references to Christian theology.

Bible-quoting Alabama chief justice sparks church-state debate in embryo ruling

Biden campaign responds to Trump IVF comments

Friday 23 February 2024 21:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez has responded to Donald Trump’s comments in support of IVF following the shock ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court putting it in jeopardy in the state.

“American women couldn’t care less what Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, they care that they can’t access fertility treatment because of him,” she says.

“Let’s be clear: Alabama families losing access to IVF is a direct result of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court justices overturning Roe v Wade. Trump is responsible for 20 plus abortion bans, restrictions on women’s ability to decide if and when to grow a family, and attacks on contraception. He proudly overturned Roe, and brags about it on the campaign trail — as recently as last night.

“Trump cannot run from his record and neither can the millions of women who his actions have hurt. Trump and his extreme MAGA allies are planning to ban abortion nationally, limit contraception, and destroy women’s health care coast to coast. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will protect women’s health and freedom to make their own decisions about growing their families.”

Jan 6: Man who assaulted four officers at Capitol is sentenced to nearly three years in prison

Friday 23 February 2024 21:15 , Oliver O'Connell

A Minnesota man who repeatedly attacked police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, wielded a police baton as a weapon and stole two riot shields was sentenced on Thursday to nearly three years in prison.

Brian Mock, 44, helped remove two police barricades before he assaulted four officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. He shoved one of the officers in the chest and knocked him onto the ground, where other rioters kicked and hit him.

Mock asked for leniency before Chief Judge James Boasberg sentenced him to two years and nine months in prison.

Man who assaulted four officers during Capitol riot is sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison

Trump civil fraud trial judgment signed off by clerk of the court

Friday 23 February 2024 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump’s fraud trial judgment has been signed off by the clerk, formally making it official.

The total amount owed including pre-trial interest is $464,576,230.62 with $454,156,783.05 due from the former president alone.

Defendants now have 30 days to appeal and in order to stay execution on the monetary portion of the judgment pending appeal, they must secure the judgment by either posting a bond or depositing sufficient funds with the court.

The amount to be posted will likely be at least the full amount of the judgment, and may also include an additional sum to cover post-judgment interest that accrues during the appeal, to be determined by the court.

From today post-judgment interest begins to accrue at nine per cent per annum.

New York Attorney General Letitia James appears pleased:

$464,576,230.62 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 23, 2024

Cellphone data cited in court filing raises questions about testimony on Fani Willis relationship

Friday 23 February 2024 20:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Cellphone location data cited in a court filing Friday raises questions about the testimony given by a special prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The cellphone location data — disclosed in a court filing by Trump’s attorneys — shows prosecutor Nathan Wade had visited the neighborhood south of Atlanta where Willis lived at least 35 times during the first 11 months of 2021, an investigator said. Wade had testified that he had been there fewer than 10 times before he was hired as special prosecutor in November 2021.

Cellphone data cited in court filing raises questions about testimony on Fani Willis relationship

A corrected affidavit was filed later on Friday amending some details:

Trump has filed a corrected version of his private investigator’s affidavit regarding Wade’s phone records.



The previous version indicated that Willis & Wade exchanged around 12,000 texts over 11 months in 2021.



That has been corrected to 12,000 “interactions” over 11 months. https://t.co/ivUS2kbTjk pic.twitter.com/0fENRSvoC2 — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 23, 2024

Full story: Trump demands ‘immediate solution’ to protect IVF in Alabama

Friday 23 February 2024 20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump is demanding Alabama lawmakers to “act quickly to find an immediate solution” to protect in vitro fertilization in the wake of a shock state supreme court ruling that forced hospital systems and IVF clinics to halt treatments, while throwing doctors and families into legal chaos.

Republican officials have scrambled to respond to the ruling with a cohesive message, while Democratic rivals have linked the decision to a years-long campaign to undermine reproductive health care and restrict abortion rights.

On his Truth Social on Friday, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president vowed his support for “the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families” and “fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America.”

Alex Woodward reports:

Trump demands ‘immediate solution’ to protect IVF in Alabama

DeSantis raises concerns about Trump VP choice

Friday 23 February 2024 20:11 , Oliver O'Connell

Ron DeSantis has told donors to his failed presidential bid that Donald Trump should not play “identity politics” when picking his 2024 running mate.

In an audio recording, obtained by NBC News, the Florida governor said: “Now we have a diverse Republican Party. I want everybody in the fold, don’t get me wrong. But I don’t want people representing 10, 15 per cent of the party being in the driver’s seat.”

Those on the call included supporters who had committed to serve as delegates for Mr DeSantis at July’s Republican National Convention.

DeSantis raises concerns about Trump VP choice

Trump comes out in support of IVF after massive outcry over Alabama court ruling

Friday 23 February 2024 19:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Following widespread public outcry over the decision by the Alabama State Supreme Court last week Donald Trump has come out unequivocably in favour of IVF treatment.

The ruling had declared that frozen embryos should be legally considered children and led some clinics to halt IVF treatments leaving many women in limbo and causing enormous pain and anxiety for families who have struggled with infertility and LGBT+ couples seeking to have children.

The former president wrote on Truth Social on Friday:

Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America. Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby. Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life - and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies. IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!

The Biden administration wasted no time in blaming Mr Trump for the move, saying it was a direct result of the ending of Roe v Wade by the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court, of which three justices were appointed by the former president.

Mr Trump frequently takes credit for the ending of Roe v Wade which guaranteed women the right to an abortion.

Letitia James says she’ll seize Trump’s property if he can’t pay $454 million civil fraud debt

Friday 23 February 2024 19:15 , AP

Donald Trump could be at risk of losing some of his prized properties if he can’t pay his staggering New York civil fraud penalty. With interest, he owes the state nearly $454 million — and the amount is going up $87,502 each day until he pays.

New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News on Tuesday that she will seek to seize some of the former president’s assets if he’s unable to cover the bill from Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 ruling.

Engoron concluded that Trump lied for years about his wealth as he built the real estate empire that vaulted him to stardom and the White House. Trump denies wrongdoing and has vowed to appeal.

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” James, a Democrat, said in an interview with ABC reporter Aaron Katersky.

New York AG says she’ll seize Donald Trump’s property if he can’t pay $454 million civil fraud debt

Watch: Biden says Trump will never be Navalny

Friday 23 February 2024 19:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump will never be Aleksey Navalny. pic.twitter.com/LVA1QlyIz8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 23, 2024

CPAC: Republican mocked over insurrection-themed pinball machine

Friday 23 February 2024 18:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), after a January 6-themed pinball machine was set up at the venue.

GOP members were accused of “destroying the conservative movement” with the stunt and making light of the riots on Capitol Hill, in Washington DC in 2021.

Pictures of the brightly coloured game – which bore the title Jan 6: Insurrection, and featured a picture of former president Donald Trump – were circulated online.

Phrases on the machine to help players hit high scores included “stop the steal”, “fake news” and “political prisoners”. When certain scores are hit, clips from the insurrection are played as well as audio clips from Mr Trump.

Mike Bedigan reports:

Maga Republicans mocked for playing Jan 6 themed pinball at CPAC

House Speaker accused of aiding Iran in latest Ukraine aid push by White House

Friday 23 February 2024 18:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The White House blasted House Speaker Mike Johnson, accusing him of helping Iran and Russia through his “inaction,” as he continues to stall a vote on the Ukraine aid package as the Ukraine-Russia war rages on into its second year.

Iran is “actively enabling Russia’s war in Ukraine and its attacks against Ukrainian cities,” deputy White House press secretary and senior communications adviser Andrew Bates said in a memo obtained by Reuters

“President Biden is standing up to Iran. But where is Speaker Johnson’s supposed commitment not to ‘appease Iran’ in all this? Nowhere. Instead, his inaction is benefiting Putin and the Ayatollah,” the memo states.

Kelly Rissman reports:

White House accuses House Speaker of aiding Iran in latest Ukraine aid push

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of senators has met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Ukrainian president: “We have come because the Senate and the good bipartisan Democrats and Republicans have voted for the aid that is so needed. Unfortunately, the House has still not made up their mind. And one of the main reasons we've come here is to help them make up their minds.”

He added: “We want to tell them what we have seen. We want to show them. We have heard from so many that if you don't get the aid, you will lose the war. But if you get the aid, you will win the war.”

Schumer to Zelenskyy on the House & Ukraine aid: "We want to tell them what we have seen. We want to show them. We have heard from so many that if you don't get the aid, you will lose the war. But if you get the aid, you will win the war." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 23, 2024

Friday 23 February 2024 17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump praises Capitol rioters for ‘tremendous spirit’ during incoherent speech

What to expect in South Carolina this weekend

Friday 23 February 2024 17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikki Haley needs to make something happen.

With the Nevada debacle in the rear view window — an embarrassing defeat to “none of these candidates” in a primary in which Donald Trump declined to participate, it’s officially time for his sole remaining challenger for the GOP nomination to prove that she’s still competitive in the literal sense, rather that just on cable news.

South Carolina is the arena. It’s by no means an ace in the hole, but the state where Ms Haley was governor for eight years is the place where she theoretically should be strongest. It has an open primary, meaning that independent voters can participate. And she’ll be back across the state this week, hitting campaign stops in Myrtle Beach, the Charleston suburbs, and a former steel town.

But don’t be surprised if this is the end.

What to expect as South Carolina hosts the next (and maybe last) Trump-Haley showdown

New sanctions piled on Russian as Ukraine war reaches second anniversary

Friday 23 February 2024 17:15 , AP

The United States and the European Union are piling new sanctions on Russia on the eve of the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and in retaliation for the death of noted Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last week in an Arctic penal colony.

The U.S. Treasury, State Department and Commerce Department plan Friday to impose roughly 600 new sanctions on Russia and its war machine in the largest single tranche of penalties since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. They come on the heels of a series of new arrests and indictments announced by the Justice Department on Thursday that target Russian businessmen, including the head of Russia’s second-largest bank, and their middlemen in five separate federal cases.

The European Union announced Friday that it is imposing sanctions on several foreign companies over allegations that they have exported dual-use goods to Russia that could be used in its war against Ukraine. The 27-nation bloc also said that it was targeting scores of Russian officials, including “members of the judiciary, local politicians and people responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children.”

US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia for the Ukraine war's 2nd anniversary and Navalny's death

Comment: Truss and Boris are now backing Trump… and ought to be ashamed of themselves

Friday 23 February 2024 16:52 , John Rentoul

She believes in free trade, he believes in the Ukrainian cause – and Donald Trump firmly believes in neither. Yet both former prime ministers now say he should be president. What is the matter with them?

Truss and Boris are backing Trump…and ought to be ashamed of themselves

Judge schedules 1 March hearing for Fulton DA disqualification arguments

Friday 23 February 2024 16:42 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Scott McAfee has scheduled a 1 March hearing for arguments in the disqualification case against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade over allegations that she profited from a romantic relationship.

Here’s what we learned from testimony at the earlier hearing:

Cash, objections and overseas trips: Key revelations from Trump prosector hearing

Biden’s alleged anti-asylum plan revives failed Trump-era policy and violates international law, critics warn

Friday 23 February 2024 16:15 , Oliver O'Connell

President Biden’s reported plan to restrict the right to claim asylum at the US-Mexico border has alarmed members of Congress and civil and humanitarian rights groups who fear the administration could be in breach of international law.

The president is reportedly mulling executive action to block people who cross the southern border without legal permission from claiming asylum once inside the US, upending guarantees that protect asylum rights for people on US soil.

Such a proposal, which would bypass Congress, would mirror an illegal Trump-era measure that a federal judge had previously rejected as an unlawful attempt to “rewrite” the nation’s immigration laws to “impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden.”

Alex Woodward has more.

Biden’s Trump-era asylum plan violates international law, critics warn

Kimmel mocks Trump’s VP shortlist: ‘Cloudy with a chance of Meatball Ron’

Friday 23 February 2024 15:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Donald Trump’s vice-president shortlist line-up, saying that “he had better bookings on The Celebrity Apprentice”.

Trump appeared at a Fox News town hall in South Carolina on Tuesday and hinted at a few names that were reeled off by moderator Laura Ingraham.

The list featured former presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, Florida congressman Byron Donalds and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem... and also, er, Ron DeSantis.

Amelia Neath has the story.

Kimmel roasts Trump’s VP shortlist: ‘Cloudy with a chance of Meatball Ron’

Meanwhile, in Trump’s federal case in Florida...

Friday 23 February 2024 15:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward reports:

Donald Trump’s attorneys filed a late-night flurry of motions to dismiss federal charges accusing him of illegally withholding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.

Among the four arguments across more than 70 pages on Thursday night, Mr Trump’s legal team claims that the charges should be dismissed on “presidential immunity” grounds, a defence he has used – and which judges have rejected – in a separate federal case surrounding his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

He also has claimed that the US Department of Justice special counsel prosecuting him is doing so illegally, that the case is marred by “unconstitutional vagueness,” and that the Presidential Records Act protects him from prosecution.

Mr Trump’s “immunity” claim has been repeatedly rejected by a federal judge and a panel of appeals court judges in Washington DC, with the question potentially heading to the US Supreme Court.

Trump asks court to dismiss charges of mishandling classified documents

Navalny issued a chilling warning about Trump in final letters

Friday 23 February 2024 14:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Speaking of Navalny, it has emerged that the late dissident issued a chilling warning about what a second presidential term for Donald Trump could mean in one of his final letters before he died in an Arctic prison a week ago.

According to The New York Times, which has collected together some of his correspondence from jail, Navalny worked hard to stay in touch with global politics from his cell at the “Polar Wolf” penal colony, around 1,000 miles northeast of Moscow.

The staunch opponent of Vladmir Putin also read voraciously from Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky, Chekhov and Solzhenitsyn to occupy his mind and prevent himself from sinking into despair amid the brutal conditions in which he was held.

In one 3 December letter to Evgeny Feldman, a photographer who covered his attempted run for president in 2018 and now lives in exile in Latvia, Navalny wrote that he feared that if anything should happen to President Joe Biden – a distinct possibility, he felt, given the American’s advanced age – “Trump will become president”, an outcome he described as a “really scary” prospect.

Navalny issued chilling warning about second Trump term in final letters from prison

Late, tired, at times incoherent: Trump’s play for the religious vote

Friday 23 February 2024 14:24 , Oliver O'Connell

If you haven’t had a chance to see it yet, take a look at some of the highlights from last night’s speech by Donald Trump to the National Religious Broadcasters association.

It is wild, with some really incoherent moments, and the former president’s attempts to appear devout or pious are as grating and transparent as ever.

Here’s Joe Sommerlad’s report:

Trump struggles to say ‘evangelical’ and muddles up Israel in incoherent speech

Biden meets with family of late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny

Friday 23 February 2024 14:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Joe Biden has met with the family of Alexei Navalny following the recent death of the 47-year-old political activist in a Russian prison.

The president met with Yulia Navalnaya and Dasha Navalnaya on Thursday during a trip to California and promised to honour the legacy of the late Russian dissident.

Mike Bedigan has more.

Biden meets with family of late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny

FBI informant arrested again, despite previous judge’s order

Friday 23 February 2024 13:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Alexander Smirnov, who was arrested last week in Las Vegas, was picked up again on the same charges after being accused of making false statements against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden that were central to House Republicans’ laughable “impeachment inquiry” into the Bidens, whom they accused, baselessly, of exploiting their political connections for personal enrichment.

Kelly Rissman has this report.

FBI informant arrested again, despite previous judge’s order

Mike Johnson’s religion-heavy speech falls flat: ‘I’m not at church’

Friday 23 February 2024 13:15 , Joe Sommerlad

House speaker Mike Johnson reportedly raised eyebrows at a weekend retreat for Republican lawmakers when a presentation he was delivering on maintaining the party’s slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress mutated into an unwelcome religious “sermon”.

The Louisiana representative, known to be a devout Southern Baptist, was addressing his party’s Elected Leadership Committee at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami, Florida, when his slideshow about the GOP’s prospects of clinging onto their two-seat advantage in the House of Representatives took an evangelical turn, according to several people in attendance who spoke to Politico on the condition of anonymity.

Johnson is understood to have exasperated colleagues by veering off on a tangent about dwindling church membership in the United States, suggesting that citizens often look to the government for leadership when their spiritual needs are not being met and advised his fellow Republicans that they should seek to capitalise on that desire for direction and guidance.

Here’s more.

Mike Johnson’s religion-heavy speech falls flat: ‘I’m not at church’

‘Bigly’ is back! Our guide to the ABCs of Donald Trump

Friday 23 February 2024 12:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump is well-known for a lot of things: his divisiveness, his career in real estate, The Apprentice, his lawsuits, for being the only president to be impeached twice.

But perhaps nothing has infiltrated society more than Trump’s unique linguistic style.

Whether he’s posting on Truth Social, speaking at a campaign rally or testifying in court, Trump never seems to be at a loss for words — and sometimes, he even makes up new ones.

From uttering gaffes to tweeting typos (like “covfefe”) to misreading words (like “Nambia”) to dismissing his opponent with a harsh nickname, his terminology often proves instantly iconic.

Here, Kelly Rissman offers a dictionary guide to Trump’s most memorable phrases.

C is for Covfefe: The ABCs of Donald Trump

'CPAC has become the very thing Trump hates'

Friday 23 February 2024 12:15 , Joe Sommerlad

For Indy Voices, Eric Garcia explains what’s changed and who hasn’t shown up for this year’s conservative jamboree.

CPAC has become the very thing Trump hates — bloodless and low-energy

MAGA Republicans derided for playing Jan 6-themed pinball at CPAC

Friday 23 February 2024 11:45 , Joe Sommerlad

GOP members were accused of “destroying the conservative movement” with the stunt and making light of the riot on Capitol Hill on 6 January 2021 in which five people lost their lives as right-wing protesters invaded the legislative complex and engaged in violent clashes with police officers.

Mike Bedigan has more.

Maga Republicans mocked for playing Jan 6 themed pinball at CPAC

Wisconsin ethics committee refers Trump PAC for prosecution

Friday 23 February 2024 23:15 , Oliver O'Connell

A Wisconsin oversight panel recommended felony charges against a fundraising committee for Donald Trump and a Republican state lawmaker, accusing them of arranging a scheme to evade campaign finance laws.

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission claimed that Mr Trump’s Save America PAC, Republican officials, state Rep Janel Brandtjen and the campaign committee of Adam Steen, who ran against Assembly speaker Robin Vos in the 2022 primary, sidestepped campaign finance laws in an effort to unseat Mr Vos.

The ethics commission, WisPolitics.com first reported, referred the alleged violations to county prosecutors earlier this week, and recommended charges be brought against the Trump PAC, Ms Brandtjen, Mr Steen’s campaign, three county Republican parties and eight others.

Kelly Rissman looks at what’s happening:

Trump PAC referred for prosecution by Wisconsin ethics committee

Haley charges into South Carolina showdown lagging far behind Trump

Friday 23 February 2024 11:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s John Bowden’s preview of tomorrow’s primary in Nikki Haley’s home state, which appears to be Donald Trump’s to lose, barring a minor miracle for the Palmetto State’s former governor.

Ordinarily, defeat on home soil would mean curtains for a presidential candidate, but Haley has vowed to fight on until at least Super Tuesday.

Nikki Haley charges into South Carolina showdown lagging far behind Trump

As Trump pushes for delay in fraud trial ruling, New York AG says she’s prepared to seize his assets

Friday 23 February 2024 10:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Attorneys for Trump are pushing the judge overseeing a massive fraud case against the former president to delay the more than $355m judgment against him.

But New York County Supreme Court justice Arthur Engoron isn’t convinced.

Trump’s legal team is now arguing that New York attorney general Letitia James – whose office launched a three-year investigation and lawsuit that sparked a months-long civil trial against Trump and his co-defendants – should have consulted with his lawyers on the terms of the judgement.

Here’s Alex Woodward with the latest.

Trump pushes for delay in fraud trial ruling as daily interest tops $87,000

Trump says ‘life of our country’ at stake in November

Friday 23 February 2024 10:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Fox News broadcast some further unseen clips from Tuesday night’s South Carolina town hall with Trump last night.

Really getting their money’s worth out of this, aren’t they?

Among the dregs were Trump’s thoughts on Bitcoin, oil prices and what’s at stake in November’s election as a toadying Tim Scott sat in to play Robin to his Batman.

Trump on Bitcoin: A lot of people are doing it. I always like one currency. I call it a currency. I like the dollar. But a lot of people are doing it… I’ve always liked one really powerful thing and that’s called the dollar pic.twitter.com/V1vFYhXJre — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

Trump says he had oil down to $35 a barrel. He appears to referencing period under COVID. pic.twitter.com/aNOV1Dc5Tp — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

Ingraham: What’s at stake in this upcoming election?



Trump: The life of our country pic.twitter.com/qd8x6zhSzJ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

Trump arrives 90 minutes late and delivers wild, incoherent speech to Christian audience

Friday 23 February 2024 09:48 , Joe Sommerlad

Sleepy Don looked absolutely shattered last night as he took to the stage an hour and a half late in Nashville, Tennessee, to address the National Religious Broadcasters association and boy was he on one.

Trump seems very tired pic.twitter.com/cr89gzEYM9 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

Tripping over words you might hope he had down for this audience like “evangelical”, he declared, among other things, that he had made “Israel” the capital of Israel during his presidency (presumably confusing the decision to move the US embassy in that country from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem), that he planned to close down the Department of Education (!) and praised the Capitol rioters, or “J6 hostages”, for their “tremendous spirit”.

Trump says he’s going to get rid of most of The Department of Education but he will keep one person there to make sure everyone is speaking English pic.twitter.com/gtT71rZqND — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

Trump to Christian Broadcasters: The J6 hostages. You saw the spirit that these people have pic.twitter.com/SeHo4uXC2h — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

He even claimed that “everybody” agreed with the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, which, I don’t know, I’m sure can’t be right... Everybody? Really? No one had a problem? You’d think someone would have mentioned it...

Trump brags about overturning Roe V. Wade and says ‘everybody on both sides’ agrees with The Supreme Court decision pic.twitter.com/7rhBVJzXSx — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024

It really was an astonishing performance, some of which amounted to outright gibberish.

Trump is now confusing the Russia investigation with Hunter Biden's laptop. He's just out here freestyling. The term "I'll have what he's smoking" comes to mind. pic.twitter.com/W0UNgIuiwt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2024

Trump: "I will protect the content that is pro-God. We're going to protect pro-God context and content. To that end, at the request of the NRB, I will do my part to protect am radio in our cars. We like to listen to am radio." pic.twitter.com/Vj12kRa27M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2024

Who’s on the shortlist to be Trump’s running mate?

Friday 23 February 2024 09:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The names you’d expect... and one surprise...

Trump finally reveals his shortlist for vice president – and DeSantis made the cut

Where’s Melania? (again)

Friday 23 February 2024 07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has said that his wife Melania will be out “quite a bit” during his ongoing campaign to reclaim the White House, despite her recent absence from the spotlight.

Mr Trump praised the former first lady, at a town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday, during which he described her as a “very brilliant person” who had done “a beautiful job in raising my very tall son”.

Mike Bedigan ponders the whereabouts of the former first lady:

Trump promises Melania will be on 2024 campaign trail ‘quite a bit’ in Fox townhall

Trump mocked for comparing himself to Alexei Navalny

Friday 23 February 2024 05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The Daily Show host Desi Lydic has mocked Donald Trump for his “disgusting” comparison of himself to the late Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

Lydic attacked Mr Trump for “making it about himself” after the one-term president posted an essay on Truth Social titled ‘Biden:Trump::Putin:Navalny.”

The post included a line which read, “Alexei Navalny’s untimely death shines a light on the Left’s lawfare on Trump.”

However, Lydic thought that to compare Navalny with Trump was “unacceptable.”

Amelia Neath has the story:

Daily Show star mocks Trump for comparing himself to Alexei Navalny

Trump asks court to dismiss charges accusing him of mishandling classified documents

Friday 23 February 2024 04:19 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Donald Trump on Thursday requested a federal court to drop criminal charges against him which allege he unlawfully kept sensitive national security documents after his presidency ended.

Mr Trump, asserting that the legal action against him was flawed, entered a plea of not guilty, court filings show.

He faces a 40-count indictment in a federal court, charged with the illegal possession of classified documents at his Florida estate post-2021 and impeding efforts by the US government to reclaim them.

US special counsel Jack Smith’s team charged Mr Trump with storing documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which contained sensitive details about the US nuclear programme and potential national security weaknesses.

Trump asks court to dismiss charges of mishandling classified documents

New poll has Trump ahead of Biden on age and mental and physical fitness

Friday 23 February 2024 03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

...But Joe Biden still maintains a small lead over Donald Trump among registered voters even as the former president leads his successor on issues such as age, and mental and physical fitness in a new poll.

Forty-nine per cent of registered voters back the president, while 45 per cent support Mr Trump in a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday.

In late January, the same pollster found that 50 per cent backed Mr Biden and 44 per cent supported Mr Trump.

Gustaf Kilander has the details:

Trump tops Biden on age and mental and physical fitness in new poll

After refusing to go up against Republican rivals, Trump challenges Biden to debate him

Friday 23 February 2024 02:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Despite refusing to show up for any of the Republican primary debates – or for the presidential debates in 2020 – Donald Trump is now challenging PresidentJoe Biden to debate him this time around.

Speaking at a town hall on Fox News Tuesday night, the former president and Republican frontrunner said there was “an obligation” for the pair to go head-to-head in the lead-up to the election in November.

“Frankly, I think we have an obligation. When you have the final Republican, the final Democrat, you have the two people, you have to debate regardless of polls,” Mr Trump told Laura Ingraham in South Carolina.

Mr Trump said he would like to have as many debates as necessary, adding: “I would like to do it starting now”.

Dan Gooding reports:

Trump challenges Biden to debate him after refusing to appear with Republican rivals

Biden ‘bombshells’ all lead back to Trump... and Russia

Friday 23 February 2024 01:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Andrew Feinberg reports that it has become increasingly apparent that the sources of whatever ‘dirt’ Republicans claim to have on President Joe Biden and his family can all be traced back to one man...

The Biden ‘bombshells’ all lead back to Trump – and Russia

Critics warn Biden’s alleged anti-asylum plan revives failed Trump-era policy and violates international law

Friday 23 February 2024 00:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward reports:

President Joe Biden’s reported plan to restrict the right to claim asylum at the US-Mexico border has alarmed members of Congress and civil and humanitarian rights groups who fear the administration could be in breach of international law.

The president is reportedly mulling executive action to block people who cross the southern border without legal permission from claiming asylum once inside the US, upending guarantees that protect asylum rights for people on US soil.

Such a proposal, which would bypass Congress, would mirror an illegal Trump-era measure that a federal judge had previously rejected as an unlawful attempt to “rewrite” the nation’s immigration laws to “impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden.”

Biden’s Trump-era asylum plan violates international law, critics warn

Fani Willis' testimony evokes long-standing frustrations for Black women leaders

Thursday 22 February 2024 23:00 , AP

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is used to prosecuting high-profile, challenging cases. But as she parried questions about her own personal conduct from the witness stand against the legal teams for defendants her office has accused of election interference, many Black women recognized a dispiriting scene.

“It absolutely feels familiar. There is no secret that the common sentiment among Black women in positions of power (is that they) must over-perform to be seen as equals to their counterparts,” said Jessica T. Ornsby, a family litigation attorney in the Washington, D.C., area.

“Here, Ms. Willis is being scrutinized for things that are not directly related to her job performance, in ways we see other Black women regularly picked apart,” Ornsby said.

Continue reading...

Fani Willis' testimony evokes long-standing frustrations for Black women leaders

CPAC: Looking for a special piece of jewelry?

Thursday 22 February 2024 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Meanwhile, on the main stage, a guy was just enthusiastically shouting U-S-A!



I didn't hear anyone in the audience shouting it back.



Welp! — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 22, 2024

Where’s Melania? (part 74)

Thursday 22 February 2024 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has said that his wife Melania will be out “quite a bit” during his ongoing campaign to reclaim the White House, despite her recent absence from the spotlight.

Mr Trump praised the former first lady, at a town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday, during which he described her as a “very brilliant person” who had done “a beautiful job in raising my very tall son”.

Mike Bedigan has the story:

Trump promises Melania will be on 2024 campaign trail ‘quite a bit’ in Fox townhall

Senator mocks Trump over crime gaffe

Thursday 22 February 2024 21:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut used a gaffe by Donald Trump in his Fox News town hall to underline that crime has been falling since Joe Biden became president.

The former president said in response to a question on crime: “We’re going to take over Washington DC. We’re going to have very powerful crime.”

Senator Murphy posted on X: “It’s true. Crime will go up under Trump. “

He continued: “Under Biden violent crime rates have been plummeting. In the last year - since Biden helped passed [sic] the 2022 gun law - urban homicides dropped 12%, the largest one year drop in American history.”

It’s true. Crime will go up under Trump.



Under Biden violent crime rates have been plummeting. In the last year - since Biden helped passed the 2022 gun law - urban homicides dropped 12%, the largest one year drop in American history. https://t.co/u3XxuJLCmy — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 22, 2024

Watch: Haley bashes Trump for 'siding with a dictator who kills his political opponents’

Thursday 22 February 2024 21:21 , Oliver O'Connell

“Trump is siding with a dictator who kills his political opponents…Trump is siding with a tyrant who arrests American journalists and holds them hostage…Trump is siding with a man who’s made no bones about the fact he wants to destroy America.”



— Nikki Haley in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/uBXCQ0vOnQ — The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2024

Trump gives vague answer to question on proof of Biden ‘corruption’

Thursday 22 February 2024 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday struggled to answer when he was asked for proof that Joe Biden had personally benefitted from his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

At a town hall event in Greenville, South Carolina, the GOP front-runner was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham about his response to those who argue that there is no evidence that President Biden has received any financial benefit from his 53-year-old son’s business ventures.

“But they say there’s no evidence that Joe Biden received any financial benefit personally. And to that you say?” Ingraham asked Mr Trump.

Martha McHardy reports on how he answered:

Trump struggles to answer when asked for proof of Biden 'corruption'

Trump lashes out at ‘loser’ Jimmy Kimmel

Thursday 22 February 2024 20:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has lashed out at late-night host and frequent critic Jimmy Kimmel after he gave an interview saying that he was considering retiring from his show after his current contract expires.

The former president wrote: “They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!”

Thursday 22 February 2024 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Liz Truss attacks Biden for ‘intervening’ in her controversial economic plans

Georgia election case: Prosecutor seeks to block former attorney’s testimony

Thursday 22 February 2024 20:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Nathan Wade, the prosecutor hired by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, is seeking to block further testimony from his former divorce lawyer and business partner.

Mr Wade had a romantic relationship with Ms Willis which led a hearing about their possible disqualification from the Georgia election interference case brought against former president Donald Trump and others.

New: Nathan Wade seeks to block his former attorney, Terrence Bradley, from providing further information to Judge McAfee behind closed doors.



Wade says that Bradley may “unlawfully” disclose attorney-client communications during his meeting w/ McAfee. https://t.co/fWpl8oEOGb — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 22, 2024

Terrence Bradley testified last week about what he knew of the couple’s relationship but much of what he was asked he argued was protected by attorney-client privilege.

Mr Wade says in a new filing that Mr Bradley might “unlawfully” disclose attorney-client communications during a closed-door meeting with Judge Scott McAfee set up to determine what fell under such privilege.

Here’s our earlier reporting on what is currently holding up the prosecution of the former president in Georgia:

Cash, objections and overseas trips: Key revelations from Trump prosector hearing

After refusing to go up against Republican rivals, Trump challenges Biden to debate him

Thursday 22 February 2024 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Despite refusing to show up for any of the Republican primary debates – or for the presidential debates in 2020 – Donald Trump is now challenging PresidentJoe Biden to debate him this time around.

Speaking at a town hall on Fox News Tuesday night, the former president and Republican frontrunner said there was “an obligation” for the pair to go head-to-head in the lead-up to the election in November.

“Frankly, I think we have an obligation. When you have the final Republican, the final Democrat, you have the two people, you have to debate regardless of polls,” Mr Trump told Laura Ingraham in South Carolina.

Mr Trump said he would like to have as many debates as necessary, adding: “I would like to do it starting now”.

Dan Gooding reports:

Trump challenges Biden to debate him after refusing to appear with Republican rivals

As Trump pushes for delay in fraud trial ruling, NY AG is prepared to seize his assets

Thursday 22 February 2024 19:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward has the latest on the devastating ruling in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial:

Attorneys for Donald Trump are pushing the judge overseeing a massive fraud case against the former president to delay a more than $355m judgment against him.

New York County Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron doesn’t seem convinced.

Mr Trump’s legal team is arguing that New York Attorney General Letitia James – whose office launched a three-year investigation and lawsuit that sparked a months-long civil trial against Mr Trump and his co-defendants – should have consulted with his lawyers on the terms of the judgment.

In an email exchange with Trump family attorney Clifford Robert on Wednesday, Judge Engoron said there is “no need for a motion or conference” to review the terms of his judgment because it already mirrors the bulk of the attorney general’s proposal.

Ms James’s office fired back on Thursday, telling the judge and Mr Trump’s attorneys that there is “no room for further debate”.

Trump pushes for delay in fraud trial ruling as daily interest tops $87,000

Judge Engoron signs off on Trump’s civil fraud judgment

Thursday 22 February 2024 18:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Arthur Engoron has signed off on Donald Trump’s civil fraud judgment in New York.

Read the full judgment here

To Mr Trump’s attorneys, he wrote: “You have again asked for time to file a proposed counter-judgment again without explaining in what way the Attorney General’s proposed judgment is incorrect … and again without specifying how your proposed judgment would differ.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s proposed judgment, with the interest rate added, “accurately reflects the spirit and letter of the February 16 Decision and Order,” he wrote.

“Accordingly, I intend to sign the proposed judgment this morning and to send it to the Clerk for further processing,” he added.

In another message to Trump family attorney Clifford Robert, he wrote: “You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay. I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights.”

Here’s Alex Woodward’s full report:

Trump pushes for delay in fraud trial ruling as daily interest tops $87,000

‘Cloudy with a chance of Meatball Ron’: Kimmel roasts Trump’s VP shortlist

Thursday 22 February 2024 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Donald Trump’s vice-president shortlist line-up, saying that “he had better bookings on The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Mr Trump appeared at a Fox News town hall in South Carolina on Saturday and hinted at a few names that were reeled off by moderator Laura Ingraham.

Amelia Neath has the story:

Kimmel roasts Trump’s VP shortlist: ‘Cloudy with a chance of Meatball Ron’

Thursday 22 February 2024 17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Watch: Scott dodges question on Trump comparing himself to Navalny

Thursday 22 February 2024 17:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Reporter: Do you agree with Donald Trump comparing paying his fine in the case in New York to the killing of Navalny? pic.twitter.com/jV3Hk2lubq — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

‘Bigly’ is back... bigly back

Thursday 22 February 2024 17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump resurrected one of his infamous adjectives at a recent town hall event, telling supporters that his GOP rival for the presidency Nikki Haley was losing the race “bigly”.

The former president said that he and his campaign would “do a job” in the state of South Carolina, where Ms Haley was formerly governor.

Mike Bedigan covered the president’s remarks:

Trump resurrects the word ‘bigly’ in Fox News town hall

And for those dedicated Trump watchers out there, here’s Kelly Rissman with the ultimate guide to the ABCs of Donald Trump:

If Haley drops out of the 2024 race, what happens next?

Thursday 22 February 2024 16:30 , Oliver O'Connell

It doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere yet, but what would happen if Nikki Haley were to suspend her campaign to be the Republican Party presidential nominee for the 2024 election?

Joe Sommerlad looks at what might happen:

What happens if Nikki Haley drops out of the presidential race?

If he can’t pay $454m civil fraud debt, New York AG says she’ll seize Trump’s property

Thursday 22 February 2024 16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump could be at risk of losing some of his prized properties if he can’t pay his staggering New York civil fraud penalty. With interest, he owes the state nearly $454 million — and the amount is going up $87,502 each day until he pays.

New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News on Tuesday that she will seek to seize some of the former president’s assets if he’s unable to cover the bill from Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 ruling.

Engoron concluded that Trump lied for years about his wealth as he built the real estate empire that vaulted him to stardom and the White House. Trump denies wrongdoing and has vowed to appeal.

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” James, a Democrat, said in an interview with ABC reporter Aaron Katersky.

Trump’s ability to pay his mounting legal debts is increasingly murky after back-to-back courtroom losses.

Biden calls Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ and blasts Trump’s Navalny comments

Thursday 22 February 2024 15:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Joe Biden has hit out at Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the wake of the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny last week, also chastising Donald Trump for comparing his own legal affairs to the dissident’s tragic fate.

Speaking at a fundraising event in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday evening, President Biden told his audience: “We have a crazy SOB [son of a b****], that guy, Putin, others. And we always have to be worried about a nuclear conflict. But the existential threat to humanity is climate.”

Joe Sommerlad reports on the reaction from the Kremlin:

Biden calls Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ and blasts Trump’s Navalny comments

Trump finally reveals his shortlist for vice-president – and DeSantis has made the cut

Thursday 22 February 2024 15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

On Tuesday’s instalment of the Trump town hall on Fox, perhaps the headline exchange came when Ingraham asked him about the possible contenders to be his veep.

One of the names mentioned, surprisingly, was that of Ron DeSantis, which has since become even more surprising given that Trump adviser Chris LaCivita said this about him on X last night:

chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for you sad little man https://t.co/LKvX0YMbnf — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) February 21, 2024

Here’s a reminder of who else is in and who appears to be out.

Trump finally reveals his shortlist for vice president – and DeSantis made the cut

Watch: Fetterman says Democrat criticism of Biden only helps Trump

Thursday 22 February 2024 14:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Fetterman on MSNBC on Dems criticizing Biden: "You might as well just your MAGA hat, because you're now helping Trump." pic.twitter.com/d3zvnORKuM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2024

Daily Show star mocks Trump for comparing himself to Navalny

Thursday 22 February 2024 14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Absolutely savage stuff from Desi Lydic here, who observed this week: “Navalny sacrificed his life for democracy. Donald Trump tried to sacrifice Mike Pence’s life to kill democracy.”

She also roasted Trump over his ghastly new trainers and cologne and derided Nikki Haley for failing to know when to leave the party.

Amelia Neath has more.

Daily Show star mocks Trump for comparing himself to Alexei Navalny

Wisconsin 2020 fake elector reveals he was ‘scared to death’ of Trump losing state

Thursday 22 February 2024 14:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Andrew Hitt, the former chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, has publicly admitted to being a “fake elector” for Trump during the 2020 election during a 60 Minutes appearance with Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Wisconsin is one of the few states where Republicans have not been charged for casting fake votes during the election but allegedly acted out on the scheme to help misrepresent the popular vote.

Trump ultimately lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by around 20,000 votes.

Hitt told Cooper that he acted on the plan because he was “scared to death” of Trump’s supporters in the state and his Republican colleagues.

“It was not a safe time,” he said.

Michelle Del Rey has more.

Wisconsin 2020 fake elector says he was ‘scared’ of Trump losing state

Georgia governor says he spoke to Trump 2020 election subversion investigators ‘months ago’

Thursday 22 February 2024 13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Brian Kemp says that he was interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith’s office “months ago” about the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The Republican told CNN that he had spoken to investigators last summer in connection with the Department of Justice probe into the former president’s actions after losing to Joe Biden.

“I basically told them the same thing I told the special grand juries: that I follow the law and the Constitution and answered all their questions truthfully,” Kemp told Kaitlan Collins.

Dan Gooding has the story.

Georgia gov Kemp spoke to Trump 2020 election interference probe ‘months ago’

Lara Trump says Republicans ‘absolutely’ want their donations spent on Trump’s legal bills

Thursday 22 February 2024 13:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Speaking in North Charleston while campaigning for her father-in-law ahead of the South Carolina primary, Miss Trump also admitted that she was not familiar with the Republican National Committee’s rules on the subject.

Good thing she’s not in contention to be co-chair of the RNC in that case!

Reporter: Do you think paying for Trump’s legal bills is something of interest to Republican voters?



Lara Trump: Absolutely pic.twitter.com/BmEWJq0Ak9 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

She didn’t know anything about Navalny either but, unlike the former president, was shrewd enough to admit it.

Reporter: Do you believe that Putin is responsible for the death of Navalny?



RNC Co-Chair Candidate Lara Trump: I don’t know enough to comment on that.

pic.twitter.com/gpPb1A41H4 — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) February 22, 2024

Trump tops Biden on age and mental and physical fitness in new poll

Thursday 22 February 2024 12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Joe Biden holds a small lead over Donald Trump among registered voters even as the former president leads his successor on issues such as age, and mental and physical fitness in a new poll.

Forty-nine per cent of registered voters back the president, while 45 per cent support Trump in a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday.

In late January, the same pollster found that 50 per cent backed Biden and 44 per cent supported Trump.

Here’s more from Gustaf Kilander.

Trump tops Biden on age and mental and physical fitness in new poll

The Biden ‘bombshells’ all lead back to Trump – and Russia

Thursday 22 February 2024 12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

It’s been over than a year since Republicans took over the House of Representatives and launched a series of investigations into President Joe Biden and his family.

And, over the course of that year, it has become increasingly apparent that the sources of whatever “dirt” Republicans claim to have can all be traced back to one man: former president Donald Trump.

Here’s more from Andrew Feinberg.

The Biden ‘bombshells’ all lead back to Trump – and Russia

Fox News host eviscerates Republicans over ‘embarrassing’ Biden impeachment inquiry

Thursday 22 February 2024 11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Jessica Tarlov has called the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden “embarrassing” after repeated witnesses appeared to weaken the Republican Party’s arguments against the president.

Speaking during a debate between presenters and reporters following President Biden’s brother James’s appearance on Capitol Hill yesterday, Tarlov said the party was not helping itself by calling witnesses who have continued to dismiss any idea of wrongdoing on behalf of the president.

“This is the path that they’ve chosen to take, and honestly I’m surprised that they have this high of a threshold for humiliation,” she said.

“Every witness they have called has decimated their argument.”

Jessica: I'm surprised that Comer and Jordan have this high of a threshold for humiliation. pic.twitter.com/0dUrHEi15y — Acyn (@Acyn) February 21, 2024

James Comer’s attempt to distance his inquiry from discredited FBI informant Alexander Smirnov is certainly a major embarrassment for House Republicans.

COMER IN MAY: This is a very crucial piece of our investigation



COMER NOW: He wasn’t an important part of our investigation https://t.co/b2ThXIlifG pic.twitter.com/itHwsFvKg3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2024

Dan Gooding has more.

Fox News host eviscerates Republicans over ‘embarrassing’ Biden impeachment inquiry

Biden’s brother accuses House Republicans of ‘flat-out lying’ at impeachment inquiry

Thursday 22 February 2024 11:00 , Joe Sommerlad

James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, said in his opening statement as he testified in the Republican impeachment inquiry on Wednesday that those who argued that he used his connection to his brother to boost his business ventures are “either mistaken, ill-informed, or flat-out lying”.

“In every business venture in which I have been involved, I have relied on my own talent, judgment, skill, and personal relationships—and never my status as Joe Biden’s brother,” he said.

Republicans have long argued that the entire Biden family is corrupt and that they have used President Biden’s political influence in their business schemes – but the GOP has struggled to substantiate their claims.

Gustaf Kilander and Andrew Feinberg filed this report.

Biden’s brother accuses House Republicans of ‘flat-out lying’

Raskin rebukes Trump for ‘appalling’ Navalny comments

Thursday 22 February 2024 10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

The Maryland Democrat rightly trashed the Republican for his tone-deaf comments about the late Russian dissident this week, accusing him of doing nothing to help him and “currying favour” with Vladimir Putin instead.

Raskin: Donald Trump's hero Vladimir Putin is responsible for the death of Navalny.. Trump is Putin’s biggest ally in the U.S. and is responsible for the pro-Putin sentiment in the GOP. For Trump to compare himself to Navalny is appalling pic.twitter.com/WHGEm9cCq7 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

Raskin: Trump as president never did a thing to help Navalny or any dissidents and protesters in Russia. All he did was curry favor with Vladimir Putin and call him a genius and brilliant and hail his various attacks on human rights pic.twitter.com/NomRiIBkJR — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

Recap: Trump’s New York buildings could be seized if he can’t pay civil fraud fine, Letitia James warns

Thursday 22 February 2024 10:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s a reminder of our top story right now.

Trump could see his assets seized and even lose his buildings in New York if he cannot pay the $355m fine in his civil fraud case, state attorney general Letitia James has warned.

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgement, then we will seek judgement enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” Ms James said in an interview with ABC News.

“We are prepared to make sure that the judgement is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day.”

With interest, the total Trump actually owes is nearly $454m — and the amount is going up by a whopping $87,502 per day until he pays.

Speaking of which...

Trump to Judge today: “Defendants request the Court stay enforcement of that Judgment for thirty (30) days.”



Translation: I don’t have $400 million in cash to post a bond. pic.twitter.com/vmimUFv58f — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) February 22, 2024

You can read more on Trump’s latest financial headache below.

New York AG says she’ll seize Donald Trump’s property if he can’t pay $454 million civil fraud debt

Trump promises Melania will be on 2024 campaign trail ‘quite a bit’ in Fox town hall

Thursday 22 February 2024 09:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Fox News last night broadcast some “bonus” clips of Trump’s Tuesday night town hall in South Carolina with Laura Ingraham, in which she (very carefully) questioned the former first lady’s absence from the campaign trail.

We’ll see her later on down the road, he assured her, adding, utterly hilariously, that his wife had done “a beautiful job in raising my very tall son”.

Ingraham: Will we see more of Melania on the campaign trail given her ability to speak so many languages? pic.twitter.com/ybsdn0DxVQ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

Elsewhere, Ingraham flattered her interviewee about his sense of humour and the following worrying answers were delivered by the man who would be America’s next president.

Trump: I worry about their safety too. These people, everyone in this room is in great danger. We have a nuclear weapon that if you hit New York, South Carolina is gone pic.twitter.com/qhMiUP05hW — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

Trump: We’re going to take over Washington DC. We’re going to have very powerful crime. pic.twitter.com/dc2dF3si5Z — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

Ingraham: Does this mean you are not going to defend nato countries if they haven't paid their 2-point whatever percent.



Trump: Yeah it sort of does. pic.twitter.com/OKxiMFhmkz — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

Trump: We will have a lot of cash, that doesn't mean he can take it. I mean, do you know what he did? I think he looked at my cash and said well we will take all of his cash. pic.twitter.com/W6uvaQQ0Z9 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 21, 2024

Here’s Mike Bedigan on missing-in-action Melania.

Trump promises Melania will be on 2024 campaign trail ‘quite a bit’ in Fox townhall