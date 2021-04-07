Trump breaks his silence on Matt Gaetz, says he 'never' asked for a preemptive pardon and 'it must be remembered' that Gaetz denied the sex-trafficking allegations against him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonam Sheth
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Trump said Wednesday that Rep. Matt Gaetz never asked him for a preemptive pardon.

  • He also said "it must be remembered" that Gaetz has denied allegations against him.

  • It's the first time Trump has commented on reports that Gaetz is under a federal sex-trafficking investigation.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday weighed in for the first time on the political firestorm surrounding Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and reports that he's under a federal criminal investigation over whether he had sex with a minor and broke sex-trafficking laws.

Most recently, The New York Times reported that Gaetz asked the White House last year for preemptive pardons for himself and some of his allies.

"Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump's office said in a statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."

Gaetz has insisted that he never engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor or paid for sex. He also claims that the Justice Department's investigation into him is part of an elaborate, multimillion dollar extortion scheme against his family.

The former president's statement Wednesday came more than a week after news of the Gaetz sex probe first broke, and as much of the Republican establishment stays mum on the matter. The Daily Beast reported that Trump had, until now, refrained from commenting on the allegations against Gaetz according to the advice of his lawyers.

Few people, if any, from within Trump's orbit have defended Gaetz, and some former Trump aides have celebrated the controversy.

"He's the meanest person in politics," a former White House staffer told Insider last month.

"The reason you haven't seen people in MAGA world defending Gaetz is less about him being unpopular, which he is in a lot of circles, and more about the fact that he hasn't done a single thing to make people comfortable to defend him," a Trump confidant told Politico, adding that Gaetz's interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson defending himself was "an absolutely embarrassing trainwreck."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump and Biden officials knew about quality-control problems at the Baltimore facility that ruined 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, report says

    The Emergent BioSolutions plant unknowingly cross-contaminated some 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine with AstraZeneca's earlier this year.

  • Pfizer's CEO says Trump mentioned the upcoming election when discussing the COVID vaccine

    Trump has accused Pfizer of waiting to announce its trial results after the election "because they didn't have the courage to do it before."

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside Trump's stable of lawyers

    And Biden shifts the vaccine goalposts again.

  • Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Trump before he left office, according to report

    The Florida Republican is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over whether he violated federal sex trafficking laws.

  • China warns of "robust" response if U.S. boycotts Beijing Olympics

    The Chinese government on Wednesday warned the U.S. that it would respond strongly if Washington boycott's next year's Winter Olympics set to be held in Beijing, AP reports.Driving the news: The message comes after a State Department spokesman said at a briefing Tuesday that a joint boycott by the U.S. and its allies "is something that we certainly wish to discuss," in response to a question about how to punish China for what observers have described as a genocide against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"[W]hat the United States does is meaningful, what the United States does will have impact," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Tuesday.A State Department official later walked the comments back, insisting that "we have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners."Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denied abuses against the region's Uyghur population, and promised a “robust Chinese response” against a potential boycott.“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” Zhao said. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”Go deeper: New geopolitical fears surround 2022 Beijing OlympicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • AP Top Stories April 7 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday, April 7th: Survey says not all students returning to re-opened schools; Biden moves up date to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccine; Use-of-force expert testifies in Derek Chauvin trial; NYC fire displaces hundreds.

  • Pro-Trump women's organization stands by Matt Gaetz, invites him to speak at summit

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump stick together, as demonstrated by the Women for America First organization inviting embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to speak at their upcoming summit. Women for America First is ardently pro-Trump, and hasn't wavered in its support since the group organized the March for Trump rally in D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Tuesday evening, Women for America First championed Gaetz as one of the "few members of Congress" who will "stand up and fight on behalf of President Trump and his America First agenda," and that's why he's been invited to speak Friday at the group's "Save America Summit." Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state, but Politico reports that Women for America First doesn't seem to find this troubling — the group states on its website that it "won't be pushed around by bullies who tell us who we are 'supposed' to like." Gaetz, who has denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl, tweeted that he was thankful for the invitation, and looked forward to sharing his "vision for our great nation" at the Save America Summit, held at — where else? — Trump's Doral resort in Miami. More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPPiers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

  • Former Trump housing official sanctioned over campaign video

    A former federal official admitted she abused her authority in a publicity stunt that tricked New York City public housing residents into sounding supportive of former President Donald Trump, ethics oversight officials said Tuesday. The admission by Lynne Patton came as part of a civil settlement with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that bars Patton from holding a federal job for four years and imposes a $1,000 fine. Patton “improperly harnessed the authority of her federal position to assist the Trump campaign in violation of the Hatch Act,” said a statement released by the special counsel office.

  • Half of new COVID cases are in 5 states; EU regulator finds 'possible link' with AstraZeneca vaccine, blood clots: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The EU's drug regulator says the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine still outweigh the risks. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Almost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 states

    With just five states reporting nearly half of all new U.S. coronavirus infections, some experts are calling on the Biden administration to send extra vaccine doses to the affected areas. State health agency data pulled together by Johns Hopkins University shows that in the most recent seven-day period, there were more than 452,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Nearly 197,500 of those cases, or 44 percent, were reported in New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Those five states account for 22 percent of the country's population. Michigan has the highest rate of new infections over the last two weeks; on Sunday, the state's seven-day average of new daily infections hit 6,719. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) says she believes this is being driven by the more contagious variants and people, tired of being at home, going more places. "What we have to do is really put our foot down on the pedal on vaccines," she said. Whitmer, who received her first vaccine dose on Tuesday, told The Associated Press she asked the White House last week if additional doses could be sent to states where coronavirus is on the rise, and she was told all options are on the table. Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the University of California at San Francisco's department of epidemiology and biostatistics, told AP it's clear that "more vaccine needs to be where the virus is." It won't hurt people in other areas if places experiencing a surge get more vaccines, she added, and in fact it would help everyone because it will keep the virus from spreading. More than 40 percent of American adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, with roughly 23 percent fully vaccinated. More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPPiers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

  • MAGA Riot Lawsuit Against Trump Keeps Getting Bigger

    Anna Moneymaker-Pool/GettyA federal lawsuit alleging that former President Donald Trump, his lawyer, and far-right extremists at the U.S. Capitol conspired to deprive Americans of their civil rights by disrupting the count of Joe Biden’s electoral college victory with the Jan. 6 riot is expanding this week.Lawyers for the NAACP, which brought the suit early this year on behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), are set to file an amended complaint on Wednesday adding 10 new plaintiffs, two people familiar with the matter saie. The new plaintiffs will include other members of Congress, and the amended complaint is said to include additional information about the deadly Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., which then-President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani are accused of inciting, the sources added.The addition of new plaintiffs was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.Thompson’s suit, originally filed in February, accuses Trump of violating the more than a century old Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which makes it a federal crime to “conspire to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat” officials from holding office or carrying out their official duties.Thompson named the far-right groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys as defendants alongside and alleged co-conspirators alongside Trump.Trump named Jesse Binnall, a veteran of his campaign’s legal team and former National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn’s defense team, to represent him in the suit.The expansion of the Thompson suit comes as Trump’s post-presidency legal problems mount even as his party and the conservative movement have attempted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and deaths caused by the insurrection as quickly as they can.Half of Republicans Believe False Accounts of Capitol Riot, Poll RevealsTwo Capitol Police officers, James Blassingame and James Hemby, filed a federal lawsuit against Trump in late March over injuries stemming from their service at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The two officers, both veterans of the Capitol Police for over a decade, claim Trump “inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” the “insurrectionist mob” that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 and caused both men’s injuries.Blassingame says he has suffered head and back pain as well as bouts of depression as a result of his service during the attack, and Hemby says he is under the care of an orthopedist for injuries to his head and back by rioters.Trump has yet to respond to the suit or identify an attorney who will represent him in that suit.Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go FreeThe former president also faces a lawsuit from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has accused Trump, his son Don Jr., and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) of engaging in a conspiracy against civil rights by allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot.All of the suits are part of a growing parade of criminal investigations and lawsuits filed on a variety of matters that have dogged Trump, his family, his business empire, and his close associates in the months following the conclusion of his presidency. In recent weeks, the ex-president has privately griped that his enemies are going to be probing and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fox News' new comedy show bombs on Twitter but draws strong ratings

    Fox News' new late-night comedy show may be getting brutally mocked on the left, but based on its debut ratings, it seems the network might have the last laugh. This week, Fox debuted Gutfeld!, a comedy talk show hosted by The Five's Greg Gutfeld. The reception on Twitter, let's just say, hasn't been universally positive, with comedians in particular panning it. "Just because something has the cadence of a joke does not make it a joke," Sasha Stewart, a former writer for The Nightly Show, told The Daily Beast. "I'm sorry for the five staffers who make up the laugh track." But the show had a "strong" start in the ratings, Mediaite writes. The first episode drew 1.69 million viewers and 318,000 in the 25-54 demographic, beating MSNBC's The 11th Hour with Brian Williams and CNN's CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Deadline reports. Additionally, The Wrap reports that the show "topped most of the broadcast late-night shows' year-to-date averages so far" with the exception of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, though Deadline notes this isn't an "apples to apples" comparison considering Gutfeld! airs at 8 p.m. on the West Coast. Gutfeld! seems to be the latest attempt at a major, conservative version of a show like The Daily Show, so could Fox have something with this one? Either way, don't expect the show's liberal critics to stop throwing virtual tomatoes on Twitter anytime soon. More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPPiers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

  • Ben Carson wants to launch a new version of the Boy Scouts

    Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has started what he calls a "do tank" (which is the same thing as a think tank), now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. It appears the American Cornerstone Institute will allow Carson to travel around the country and hold roundtable discussions about conservative values, The Washington Post reports. But it sounds like what he's really excited about is potentially launching a new youth organization called the Little Patriots. "It will be something like the Boy Scouts," Carson told the Post. "But heavily exposed to the real history of America." It's not entirely clear what the venture will entail, but the purpose may be an attempt to counter calls to remove certain statues and monuments in the U.S, although Carson focused on a far more dramatic and severe global example to make his point. "You probably notice when [the Islamic State] goes into a place, they destroy the history; they destroy the monuments," he told the Post. "History is what gives you identity." Read more about what Carson and other former members of the Trump White House are up to these days at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPPiers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

  • Georgia's New Law, and the Risk of Election Subversion

    What would have happened if the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, had responded, “OK, I’ll try,” in a January phone call after President Donald Trump asked him to “find” 11,000 votes? No one can be sure. What is clear is that the question has been overlooked in recent months. Public attention has mostly moved on from Trump’s bid to overturn the election; activists and politicians are focused more on whether to restrict or expand voting access, particularly by mail. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But trying to reverse an election result without credible evidence of widespread fraud is an act of a different magnitude than narrowing access. A successful effort to subvert an election would pose grave and fundamental risks to democracy, risking political violence and secessionism. Beyond any provisions on voting itself, the new Georgia election law risks making election subversion easier. It creates new avenues for partisan interference in election administration. This includes allowing the state elections board, now newly controlled by appointees of the Republican state Legislature, to appoint a single person to take control of typically bipartisan county election boards, which have important power over vote counting and voter eligibility. The law also gives the Legislature the authority to appoint the chair of the state election board and two more of its five voting members, allowing it to appoint a majority of the board. It strips the secretary of state of the chair and a vote. Even without this law, there would still be a risk of election subversion: Election officials and administrators all over the country possess important powers, including certification of election results, that could be abused in pursuit of partisan gain. And it’s a risk that H.R. 1, the reform bill congressional Democrats are pushing, does relatively little to address. The new Georgia law does not inherently make it easier to “find” 11,000 votes. Almost all of the powers that the Legislature might use already existed — they were just vested in other people or bodies. They could have been abused before and could be in the future, regardless of the new law. And the law has eligibility requirements for a chair that exclude many of the sort of people who would seem likeliest to abuse their authority, including anyone who has been a political candidate, campaign contributor or party organizer in the two years before the appointment. This is not guaranteed to preclude a rabid partisan leading the board, but no such checks had existed on the secretary of state. (Raffensperger, a Republican, previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives.) The law takes power from the very person, Raffensperger, who a mere three months ago rebuffed Trump’s plea to find 11,000 votes. State legislators demoted Raffensperger for a reason: Many were probably sympathetic to Trump’s allegations. And if the Legislature had a problem with how Raffensperger handled the 2020 election, it is reasonable to wonder whether it might have supported board members aggressively backing the claims advanced by Trump. Can state boards, county boards or anyone else use their administrative powers to flip electoral outcomes? After the November election, a majority of Republican members of Congress and state attorneys general signed on to efforts that would have invalidated millions of votes and brought about a constitutional crisis. With that backdrop, it seems naive to assume that no one would try to abuse such power, whether in Georgia or elsewhere. It’s worth going back to Trump’s infamous call. While the oft-quoted line about “finding” votes makes it sound as if he wanted Raffensperger to manufacture votes out of thin air, Trump said he had already found the votes, in the form of thousands of ballots he said were cast illegally: “We have all the votes we need. You know, we won the state. If you took, these are the most minimal numbers, the numbers that I gave you, those are numbers that are certified, your absentee ballots sent to vacant addresses, your out-of-state voters, 4,925. You know when you add them up, it’s many more times, it’s many times the 11,779 number.” In addition to the 4,925 out-of-state voters mentioned, Trump baselessly asserted in the call that there were hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots with forged signatures. He alleged, based on imperfect matches between lists of voters, that there were 4,502 voters who voted but weren’t registered; 18,325 voters with vacant addresses; 904 voters who voted only with a P.O. box address; and nearly 5,000 votes by dead people. And with virtually no evidence whatsoever, he alleged great malfeasance in Atlanta’s Fulton County, including 18,000 votes having to do with someone who did something nefarious and “3,000 pounds” of shredded ballots. County and state election officials hold a variety of powers relevant to such claims. They evaluate whether to accept or reject ballots, and they certify results. In Georgia, they hear eligibility challenges. It would have been hard to employ these powers to aid Trump, let alone to survive a subsequent court challenge. But there are levers that they could have at least tried to pull, even if it’s not clear what would have come of it. One option is that the state board could have usurped the power of Fulton County, based on the president’s allegations in the general election and other allegations from the primary (the law requires evidence of failed administration in at least two elections over the prior two years). The state board could have either used the president’s allegations as a basis to refuse to certify the result or to disqualify otherwise eligible voters. It would be hard or even impossible to pull this off immediately after an election. The law requires a fairly drawn-out hearing process before the state can interfere in county elections. The preliminary hearing can’t be held for at least 30 days after an initial petition, which is after the Georgia certification deadline. But perhaps a nefarious board could lay the groundwork earlier, potentially putting a newly appointed superintendent in control before the elections, when he or she would have the ability to preemptively disqualify voters and ballots. County election boards heard similar kinds of challenges to voter eligibility during the Georgia runoff. The state Republican Party and a Texas group challenged the eligibility of hundreds of thousands of voters in December, based on whether a voter appeared to match someone on the Postal Service list of people in the National Change of Address Registry. A few small counties actually went through with trying to invalidate voters on this basis. This eligibility challenge was rejected by the U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, who happens to be the sister of Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race in Georgia to Brian Kemp. But although the eligibility challenge faltered in the runoff, it is not obvious that ironclad protections exist against eligibility challenges, either as a matter of court precedent or as a matter of federal law. A narrower challenge could have had a better chance of surviving a court challenge. And the new Georgia law makes these kinds of challenges easier, by allowing a single person to challenge the eligibility of an unlimited number of voters. Another option to thwart an election might be to stop certification. The new Georgia law does not do much to make it easier to block certification, as the secretary of state — not the board or the Legislature — still certifies results statewide. But county election boards, including in Georgia, generally certify their election results, which the secretary of state then certifies statewide. Trump tried to thwart efforts to certify the results certification, turning routine hearings into televised events. In the end, Trump’s effort failed. Election officials overwhelmingly acted to preserve the integrity of the election, despite immense political pressure to act. Even so, the president did manage to persuade a handful of officials to vote against certification on dubious grounds. If secretaries of state had not certified election results, whether in Georgia or elsewhere, it might have plunged the country into crisis with uncertain consequences. It is not unreasonable to wonder whether there is a chance of something similar occurring in the future, given how many House Republicans refused to certify the electoral count. Election administrators may have other options to undermine elections, besides disqualifying ballots and voters or decertifying the results, either in Georgia or in other states. All of this represents an obvious threat to American democracy. And yet the risk of election subversion has been overshadowed by the fight over new restrictions on voting, especially by mail. Progressives have been concerned about these kinds of restrictions for years, and the reform bill H.R. 1 was written in part as a response. But since the law was mainly devised before the 2020 election, its provisions don’t directly address the new risk that election officials could subvert election results. There is no provision, for instance, requiring nonpartisan administration or certification of federal elections. H.R. 1 does have provisions that would indirectly limit the options available to actors who might try to subvert elections. One notable example is a provision against voter caging, which precludes eligibility challenges based on matched lists, like the change of address notification challenge attempted in December. It also includes provisions that ensure basic election administration, like requiring that people don’t wait in line longer than 30 minutes. But with the main focus of the proposed law being to improve democracy, by expanding voting access and more, it is not at all obvious whether H.R. 1 amounts to a comprehensive effort to protect democracy. And even if it does have the protections it needs, the risk of election subversion has received such little attention that relevant provisions might not be included in a slimmed-down bill. Those provisions have not been mentioned in most proposals for a narrower bill. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump ally Lin Wood lashes out at Lindsey Graham, Nikki Haley in South Carolina

    Lin Wood, the pro-Trump attorney seeking a GOP leadership role in South Carolina, took on two of the state's most notable Republicans on Tuesday and newly questioned the level of support of the party chairman for former President Donald Trump.

  • Many Republican men are hesitant to get COVID vaccine

    A recent poll found 49% of Republican men said they would not take the vaccine when it's available to them

  • Inside Number One Observatory Circle, the vice president's official residence where Kamala Harris is finally moving this week

    After delays due to renovations, Kamala Harris' official residence - which has a pool, jogging track, and possibly a bunker - is finally ready.

  • Video emerges of migrant boy asking Texas border guard for help after being abandoned in desert

    The boy was taken into custody by border agents, and his current whereabouts are publicly unknown

  • NRA exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings

    After school shootings that left dozens dead in recent years, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre said the resulting outrage put him in such danger that he sought shelter aboard a borrowed 108-foot (32.92-meter) yacht. During a deposition, the head of the powerful gun-rights group’s acknowledged sailing in the Bahamas with his family as a “security retreat” in the summers following a 2012 school shooting in Connecticut and a 2018 massacre in Florida. “I was basically under presidential threat without presidential security in terms of the number of threats I was getting,” LaPierre said, according to a transcript of the deposition filed in court over the weekend.

  • 'I don't wish this on anybody': 24-year-old receives lung and kidney transplant after testing positive for COVID-19

    "They stated that he would not make it."