Eric Trump loses temper during New York fraud trial testimony

Eric Trump steps out for a break during his testimony - David Dee Delgado/GETTY IMAGES

Eric Trump reacted angrily when grilled in court over his father’s financial statements, as he claimed he knew little about the documents at the heart of the family business’ $250 million (£205 million) civil fraud trial.

Mr Trump, 39, the former president’s second son, denied having “anything to do” with the Trump Organization documents which New York’s attorney general alleges fraudulently inflated the Trumps’ assets.

He was presented with decade-old emails that prosecutors implied contradicted his claims, and replied: “I think I was 26 at the time, I don’t recall.... and I didn’t know about it until this case came to fruition.”

Prosecutors pressed Eric Trump on the point for an hour before he finally erupted, his voice rising as he sarcastically replied: “We are a major organisation, a massive real estate organisation. Yes, I’m certainly aware that we have financial statements. Absolutely.”

But he continued to insist that he had no involvement with compiling his father’s financial statements, which were used to secure loans and insurance deals for the family company.

Prosecutor Andrew Amer attempted to demonstrate Eric Trump was not only aware of the statements, but involved in drawing them up.

He confronted him with an August 2013 email he received from a company official which stated: “Hi Eric, I’m working on your Dads annual financial statement.”

“He’s specifically identifying the fact that he needs the information to work on your financial statement, right?”

It followed tense exchanges between prosecutors and Donald Jnr, who took the stand in the Manhattan court hours earlier.

Donald Jnr repeatedly stressed that he “relied” on accountants to vouch for the information he signed off on to be provided to the Trump Organization lenders.

Prosecutor Colleen Faherty asked: “Did you yourself specifically take any steps to assure yourself of the information you were certifying?”

Donald Jnr replied: “I would have relied on the experts.”

Asked similar questions about a number of documents he signed off on, he joked his answer was: “Rinse and repeat.”

Neither Donald Jnr nor Eric testified to the accuracy of the asset valuations.

Asked whether he intended for lenders to rely on the valuations he had signed off on, Donald Jnr offered ambiguous replies.

He said: “I don’t think I intended for them to do anything but I’m fine signing off on it.”

Mr Trump’s testimony opened with questions from prosecutors about his father’s infamous claims about the size of his penthouse apartment on Fifth Ave in Manhattan.

Shortly after he entered the White House, Forbes ran a piece stating Mr Trump senior was “lying” about the size of his apartment.

Prosecutors showed an email chain forwarded to Don Jnr from other senior Trump Organization figures with the subject line: “urgent fact checking inquiry from Forbes”, dated March 3, 2017.

It included queries about Mr Trump’s claim his penthouse was 33,000 square feet. In fact, the apartment is under 11,000 square feet.

In response to the lengthy list of questions from Forbes, Don Jnr wrote: “Insane amount of stuff there.

Ms Faherty presented the email exchange to Don Jnr and asked what fact-checking he had done as a result.

Testifying on Thursday, he replied: “I don’t know that I would have spent hundreds of questions worth of time answering Forbes Magazine”.

The Trumps’ alleged inflation of the value of their assets is a key issue in the New York attorney general’s case.

Ms James has claims the value several properties, including the flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan, were inflated.

Mr Trump senior angrily complained the presiding judge, Arthur Engoron, was “hurting my very good children”.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, he wrote: “Engoron is a wacko who is having a great time endlessly sanctioning, fining, & pushing around “TRUMP,” hurting my very good children, & working to damage & defame me for purposes of Interfering with the 2024 Presidential Election”.

At points, Judge Arthur Engoron chastised Donald Jnr for not offering concise answers. Donald Jnr said: “It’s not as simple as yes or no.”

Ms Faherty sarcastically told the judge: “That’s the best he’s gonna give. Alright.”

At other points, Donald Jnr, dressed like his brother in a navy suit and blue tie, appeared relaxed and exchanged jokes with Judge Engoron.

The judge asked the brothers if they had worn makeup in preparation for the pack of waiting photographers. “I don’t know how you put up with this,” he told them.

Donald Jnr insisted on his lack of accounting knowledge during Wednesday's testimony - Seth Wenig/AP Photo

”Make me look sexy,” Donald Jnr joked to the courtroom sketch artist as he departed the witness stand.

The brothers, both executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, are co-defendants in the civil case along with their father. All deny any wrongdoing.

The New York attorney general, Letitia James, is seeking a $250 million fine and a ban on them working as executives in New York.

The closed for the day with a testy exchange between the opposing legal teams and the judge, who pounded the bench at one point.

As Mr Amer questioned Eric Trump on his prior testimony, Trump lawyer Clifford Robert, jumped to his feet to object.

”He’s about to sensationalise something that is not sensational,” Mr Robert told the judge, saying Mr Amer was going to cite a deposition where Eric Trump invoked his right against self-incrimination.

He said: “It’s just so Mr Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right leads the news tonight”.

Mr Trump’s chief lawyer, Chris Kise, also jumped to his feet and referenced the judge’s clerk, provoking an angry response from Judge Engoron.

”Do not refer to my staff again,” he said, warning he would consider extending a gag order which bans Donald Trump from discussing his staff to “include” attorneys.

”Sometimes I think there may be a bit of misogyny in the fact that you keep referring to my female principal law clerk,” the judge added.

Mr Kise denied the charge, adding the clerk’s note passing to the judge “gives off the appearance of impropriety” and the “perception of co-judging”.

Judge Engoron pounded the bench as he defended his right “to get advice from my principal law clerk” and to protect the “safety of my staff”.

Donald Trump, who is due to testify on Monday, missed his sons’ appearance to hold an event in Texas as he runs to regain the White House in 2024.

But he angrily complained on social media that the judge was “hurting my very good children”.

He wrote: “So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt”.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump is fighting her order to appear in court to testify, with her lawyer questioning whether the court has jurisdiction over the former president’s daughter since she has not lived or worked in New York since 2017.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.