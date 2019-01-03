Trump Brought a Game of Thrones Meme to His First Cabinet Meeting of 2019

President Donald Trump has brought back the Game of Thrones-inspired meme that he originally shared on Twitter in November for his first Cabinet meeting of 2019.

While reiterating his call for a complete border wall between the U.S. and Mexico during a White House meeting with his Cabinet as the partial government shutdown continued into its 12th day on Wednesday, Trump displayed a poster-sized version of the meme on the table in front of him.

The graphic, which was first used by Trump to announce that he was planning to reimpose sanctions against Iran that had been lifted by the Obama administration, features a photo of the president overlaid with the words, “Sanctions are coming” — a play on Game of Thrones‘ famed “Winter is Coming” tagline.

Some Game of Thrones fans, as well as HBO itself, spoke out against Trump associating himself with the show back in November. However, this time around, people were quick to point out the irony of Trump referencing the series to prove that walls works.

“Walls Work, Trump Says In Front Of Poster Parodying Show Based On Premise That They Don’t,” quipped one Twitter user.

See some other reactions below.

Trump saying “walls work” with his dumbass Game of Thrones meme poster displayed on the table in front of him is a masterclass in irony. — DEV (@d_heals) January 3, 2019

Trump’s “sanctions are coming” poster fits with my theory that he got his idea for building a wall to keep out “undesirables” from Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/8iENuABrBp — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 2, 2019

So Trump says "Walls work" in front of a Game of Thrones- inspired poster that represents himself.



2019 is already too long. https://t.co/EpiQRykXZC



— Bruno Tertrais (@BrunoTertrais) January 2, 2019

The Game of Thrones theme poster on the table was rather sophomoric but if you’re so fond of the series we’d be glad to send you a poster from season 7 scene where the wall comes down. — Kurt Hamilton (@KurtKurtbob) January 3, 2019

So Trump displayed a Game of Thrones-esque poster at his Cabinet meeting today, where he went on and on about how great walls are.



Is he not aware what happened to the North Wall in that show? It was kind of a big plot development...



— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 3, 2019

WITH A GAME OF THRONES POSTER ON THE TABLE, HE SAYS WALLS WORK. WINTER IS COMING BECAUSE WALLS DONT WORK. https://t.co/i2iJJZ17tb — Hi. I’m David. (@_DavidCarter_) January 2, 2019

Despite the poster’s implication to the contrary, Trump obviously hasn’t finished the last season of Game of Thrones https://t.co/KXUdqbGG9s — Jeremy (@jeremytcohen) January 2, 2019