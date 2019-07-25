Trump budget bill, Arizona wildfire, European heatwave: 5 things to know Thursday

House expected to vote on Trump's divisive budget bill

The House is expected to vote on President Donald Trump's budget bill Thursday which infuriated some Republicans who oppose billions in new spending the deal would authorize. The two-year budget agreement, reached with congressional Democrats earlier this week, calls for raising federal spending levels and lifting the government’s debt ceiling, issues that could have triggered a nasty partisan battle and possible government shutdown this fall. Since the agreement provides only a broad spending outline, appropriators will have to decide this fall how much money to allocate to individual programs. The House Freedom Caucus, a group of more than 30 Republican lawmakers, has vowed to vote against the bill, saying its members have "grave concerns" about it.

Arizona wildfire soaked by rain

From the minute the Museum Fire sparked just north of Flagstaff, Arizona officials knew it was the blaze they've been dreading for the better part of a decade. A fire lookout spotted it about 11 a.m. on Sunday and within hours, 200 firefighters were assigned to it. More than a dozen aircraft attacked the flames as it exploded to 1,000 acres in the Dry Lake Hills recreation area Monday morning. It had grown to an estimated 1,400 acres by late Tuesday. Forecasters warned of possible flooding because of thunderstorms expected to drench the area Thursday in the zone scarred by the fire, which has prompted anxious residents to pack up prized possessions. About two dozen homes have been evacuated and residents of 5,000 homes were previously told they might have to leave .

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 things podcast

Distracted while driving? You're probably old

Old drivers are more likely to be distracted by in-vehicle technology while driving, according to a new report released Thursday. Drivers between 55 to 75 years old took their eyes off the road an average of eight seconds longer than those age 21 to 36 when performing simple tasks like programming navigation or tuning the radio, the American Automobile Association study showed. According to AAA, taking your eyes off the road for two seconds doubles the risk of crashing. By 2030, one in five drivers on the road will be over 65 years old, AAA adds. .

Alaska Marine Highway faces shutdown after ferry workers strike

Hundreds of Alaska ferry workers will remain on strike Thursday, halting a transportation system that serves as a lifeline for rural communities. Workers with Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific walked off a moored ferry after negotiators failed to reach an agreement in a meeting with state officials, according to the Anchorage Daily News.The impasse comes amid financial troubles across the state, with Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoing more than $400 million in items in Alaska’s budget last month as oil revenues decline. The last time the union's ferry system members went on strike, they picketed for 20 days in 1977 and shut down the marine highway, the Daily News reported.

Paris could break all-time heat record this week

Another record-smashing heatwave has overspread much of Europe, threatening all-time high temperatures in cities such as Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam. Paris' all-time record high of 104.7 degrees could be broken Thursday, according to Meteo France, the country's weather service. That record was set on July 28, 1947, the Weather Channel said. The scorching weather will also bake the United Kingdom, where high temperatures will soar into the 90s to near 100 degrees by Thursday. This is Europe's second major heatwave of the summer: Just four weeks ago, eight countries set June national heat records during another long-lived heatwave.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump budget bill, European heatwave: 5 things to know Thursday