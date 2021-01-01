Trump budget director bans key staffers from meeting with Biden transition team, says report

Josh Marcus
&lt;p&gt;President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; ((AP Photo/Andrew Harnik))

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

((AP Photo/Andrew Harnik))

The Trump administration’s budget director is allegedly keeping key staff from meeting with the Biden transition team, preventing the incoming administration from fully preparing its long-term plans on issues like health care, climate change, and taxes. It’s the latest flare-up in a chaotic transition process. The White House denies it’s holding up the process.

Earlier this week, the president-elect complained he was being stymied by uncooperative officials at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), as well as the Pentagon.

“Right now we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas,” Mr Biden said. “It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility.”

His campaign has argued that delays are interfering with the Biden administration’s crucial task of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“OMB’s refusal to cooperate impairs our ability to identify opportunities to maximize the relief going out to Americans during the pandemic, and it leaves us in the dark as it relates to Covid expenditures and other gaps,” Yohannes Abraham, executive director of the Biden transition team, told Bloomberg, which reported the alleged delays.

The official at the heart of the alleged delays is OMB director Russ Vought, who unnamed sources told Bloomberg has argued the administration needs to focus on finishing the Trump administration’s final planned regulations before leaving office in three weeks. Mr Vought strongly denied he was putting up any roadblocks in front of the Biden transition team (BTT) in a letter and a series of tweets.

“As the record shows, OMB has fully participated in appropriate transition efforts,” Mr Vought wrote Biden transition team chief Ted Kaufman in a letter dated Thursday. “What we have not done and will not do is use current OMB staff to write the BTT’s legislative policy proposals to dismantle this administration’s work.”

He also said that the OMB apportioned $9.9 million for the transition process, had briefed the transition team on Covid, and had taken more than 45 meetings with Biden staff to “discuss specific issues, operational questions, and more," plus provided all requested information.

Congress ultimately decides what money the federal government is spending, but the incoming president often begins preparing their budgetary recommendations before even taking office, as they are important statements of priorities. Any attempt to jam up that process would be unprecedented, William Hoagland, a former top Republican Senate budget aide, told Bloomberg.

“Not having access to OMB and preparing their budget will further delay any actions they want to pursue,” he said. “There will be a serious delay in the incoming Biden administration’s ability to put forward their budget.”

The transition process has been the exact opposite of a peaceful transfer of power. President Trump still hasn’t conceded the election, even though it’s been definitive for weeks, instead daily spouting false accusations of mass voter fraud and illegitimacy.

The federal government agency that handles the transition process, the General Services Administration (GSA) also didn’t acknowledge Mr Biden as the winner until three weeks after election day, keeping funds and logistical support from the incoming administration in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic killing scores of Americans every day.

Mr Biden also didn’t receive the presidential intelligence briefing for weeks, hampering national security preparedness, according to officials like former Trump chief of staff and Homeland Security secretary John Kelly.

The Trump administration’s own transition process into the White House was just as acrimonious.

After Mr Trump won the election, president Obama said he dedicated himself to his successor’s success.

“My number one priority in the coming two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our president-elect is successful,” Mr Obama said at the time. The two men had a meeting in the Oval Office the day after Hillary Clinton conceded.

The process soon devolved, with president blasting Mr Obama on Twitter for unspecified “inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.”

The Trump transition team also reportedly ignored help from outgoing White House officials, as well as briefing books and preloaded iPads the Obama team had spent days preparing, leaving them unable at first to even correctly operate the White House intercom.

Much of the planning the Trump team did do was cast aside with the firing of Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, who was head of the Trump transition team until personal feuds with Jared Kushner boiled over. During his time as a US attorney, Mr Christie prosecuted Jared father Charles Kushner, recently pardoned by the Trump administration, for various financial crimes.

Mr Christie wrote in a recent autobiography that the Trump team discarded 30 binders worth of material, which “got rid of guidance that would have made their candidate an immensely more effective president” and “stole from the man they’d just helped elect the launch he so richly deserved.”

Read More

Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblocks' to transition

GSA’s Emily Murphy called out by predecessor as nation waits

White House ‘blocked Biden transition team from intelligence meetings’

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President blamed Kushner for election loss over Covid testing, report says

    Follow the latest updates

  • US State Department calls for immediate release of sentenced HK activists

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called for the immediate release of 10 Hong Kong activists who were sentenced to between seven months and three years in jail by a Chinese court. "The United States strongly condemns the Shenzhen court's actions and calls for the ten members of the group who were sentenced to jail terms to be immediately and unconditionally released," Pompeo said in a statement. The group had all faced charges in Hong Kong over anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city, and they have been held virtually incommunicado in a mainland prison since their boat was intercepted on Aug. 23 after leaving Hong Kong, allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.

  • Israel may have to pause lightning vaccination programme as Pfizer stocks dwindle

    Israel will pause its world-leading coronavirus vaccination drive for three weeks in January, the health minister said on Thursday, following local media reports that the Pfizer vaccine would run out within 10 days at the current rate. More than 800,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in 11 days, making up over 7.4 per cent of the population. For the past two days, they have passed their target of vaccinating over 150,000 people a day. More than 30 per cent of the over-60s have already been vaccinated and the country is on track to inoculate everyone in that age bracket within the next 10 days if they continue at a pace of above 100,000 a day. But as shortages loom, the health ministry has been forced to announce that they will mostly stop administering first doses between January 10 and January 31 to ensure that there is enough stock to give the second dose to the people who have already received the vaccination. Israel had aimed to open the vaccination to the general public within a week but the delay may now push that back by up to six weeks, according to Channel 12 news. Instead, Hezi Levy, the health ministry’s director-general told Kan news that come February there may be a limited widening of the vaccination drive, perhaps with the age threshold lowered to 50.

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.

  • How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

    The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable? 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

  • Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

    President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presidency neared, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule. Upon his return, Trump released a video message over Twitter to underscore his administration’s work on the vaccine, economic stimulus checks and America’s “grit, strength and tenacity” in the face of challenges.

  • Philanthropist charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed two children

    Rebecca Grossman could face up to 34 years to life in prison if convicted

  • Bewildered and angry, Northern Ireland unionists fret over place in UK

    As Northern Ireland's unionists prepare to celebrate 100 years since the state's creation cemented their place in the United Kingdom, post-Brexit trade barriers are triggering their deepest fears: being cut off from Britain and pushed towards a united Ireland. The British-run region remains deeply divided along sectarian lines, with Catholic nationalists aspiring to unification with Ireland while Protestant unionists seek to retain the status quo. Nearly 23 years after a 1998 peace deal ended three decades of confrontation between the Irish Republican Army, pro-British "loyalist" paramilitaries and the British military, it is customs declarations and phytosanitary certifications that are now the focus of unionist angst.

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

    Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable? 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Cash-strapped Americans ask Mnuchin where their “stimmy” checks are

    Mixed messages from banks and the U.S. Treasury Department have caused confusion and frustration for millions of struggling Americans waiting for the government to deposit stimulus payments into their bank accounts. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that $600 stimulus direct deposits could begin to arrive that evening prompting some banks to inform customers that their payments were on the way.

  • Teen arrested after broad-daylight bike gang attack on SUV in New York City

    Police have asked for the public’s help identifying the other teens involved in the attack

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable? 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

    A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot (0.30 meters) of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year's Eve, according to weather forecasters. Jeremy Grams, a forecaster with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 12 to 18 inches (0.30 meters to 0.46 meters) of snow was possible west of the Pecos River in southwest Texas, with another 3 to 5 inches (0.13 meters) predicted for western Oklahoma by Thursday. Tornadoes are possible as the cold air moving eastward with the storm collides with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico, Grams said.

  • China reports first case of new coronavirus variant - CDC publication

    Countries around the world have cut off travel links to Britain to stop the spread of the new variant, which scientists have said is 40-70% more transmissible than the original virus. The variant was detected in a 23-year-old female student returning to China from Britain, who was tested in Shanghai on Dec. 14, according to the latest edition of China CDC Weekly published on Wednesday.

  • 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

    He's a thousand miles away, but President Trump can't escape the election results.Every year, Trump celebrates New Year's Eve at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, walking the red carpet surrounded by club members. But Trump has spent his holiday trip to Palm Beach "single-mindedly focused on the election results and the upcoming certification process in Congress," leading him to return to the White House before the ball drops this year, CNN reports.Throughout his Mar-a-Lago visit, Trump has "has been in an irritated mood" and "fumed about everything from the election outcome to first lady Melania Trump's renovations to his private quarters," multiple people who spoke with him tell CNN. Trump has also reportedly grown concerned that Iran could retaliate for his decision to kill its top general Qassem Soleimani; Trump ordered the Jan. 3 strike on Soleimani from Mar-a-Lago. That's potentially another reason Trump wants to get back to Washington, one person told CNN.Overall, Trump has largely been fixated on Jan. 6, when Congress, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will meet to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell CNN. Pence has reportedly made it clear to Trump that there's nothing he can do to overturn the results, but Trump still spent his Florida trip pushing senators to oppose the certification. Even so, there is a sign Trump has realized he's not going to be in the White House much longer: He's reportedly "polling" allies to determine whether he'll go to Biden's inauguration, CNN reports.The official White House schedule for Thursday confirmed Trump and the first lady would depart Florida for the White House at 11 a.m. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable? Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

  • AP PHOTOS: Louisiana residents struggle months after storms

    Well after Hurricanes Laura and Delta ravaged southwest Louisiana, the state and its people are still far from recovered, with many living in tents and cooking their meals over open fires while they slowly work to rebuild their destroyed homes. Ricky and Cristin Trahan are among those still struggling, months after Hurricane Laura roared through the region as a Category 4 storm in August, followed by Category 2 Hurricane Delta in October. From a relative's house where they had taken refuge, the Trahans watched as Laura flipped over and destroyed their mobile home.