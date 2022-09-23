Trump Called Out
The special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case told Donald Trump’s legal team to back up their client after he said the FBI planted documents at his Florida estate.
The special master in the Mar-A-Lago search case says he has hired a retired judge to assist him in his review of the documents seized from former president Donald Trump’s home. This comes as a ruling from an appeals court forces the leading judge in the case to limit what documents the special master can actually look at.
Donald Trump and family members lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that routinely misstated the value of his properties to enrich themselves, according to a suit filed by New York's attorney general on Wednesday.
In the weeks since the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and seized about 100 documents with classification markings, the former president has insisted he did nothing wrong and argued he declassified the information. Trump has provided no evidence that he did declassify the papers, an appeals court noted Wednesday as it rejected his team's legal arguments and cleared the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges. A separate special master tasked with inspecting the documents also expressed skepticism when Trump's lawyers hinted at the same defense earlier this week but declined to offer any support for the idea that the papers had been declassified.
In the latest trading session, Embraer (ERJ) closed at $10.65, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day.
Puerto Rico lacks the political power to demand resources that U.S. states get or to bargain for resources it needs as an international sovereign.
Donald Trump's fixer-turned-critic doesn't think most of the "Peekaboo" theories are right. His theory? "Dementia."
It's been a week of widening legal troubles for Donald Trump, laying bare the challenges piling up as the former president operates without the protections afforded by the White House. The bravado that served him well in the political arena is less handy in a legal realm dominated by verifiable evidence, where judges this week have looked askance at his claims and where a fraud investigation that took root when Trump was still president burst into public view in an allegation-filled 222-page state lawsuit. Trump insisted on Fox News in an interview that aired Wednesday that the highly classified government records he had at Mar-a-Lago actually had been declassified, that a president has the power to declassify information “even by thinking about it.”
The couple's daughter surprised Union with a comment that made her day.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge reviewing records seized from Donald Trump's Florida home asked the former president's lawyers on Thursday to provide any evidence casting doubt on the integrity of the documents, which Trump has made unsubstantiated claims were planted by FBI agents. Senior federal judge Raymond Dearie, appointed by another judge to vet the documents to assess whether some should be withheld from investigators as privileged, also asked the Justice Department to certify by Monday a detailed property inventory of materials the FBI seized in the court-approved Aug. 8 search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. Dearie asked Trump's lawyers to submit by Sept. 30 a list of specific items in that inventory "that plaintiff asserts were not seized from the premises."
Albert Pujols is closing in on 700 MLB home runs. His first pro home run came with the Peoria Chiefs in 2000. Those who saw it share their thoughts.
The tide of international opinion appears to have decisively shifted against Russia, as a number of non-aligned countries joined the United States and its allies in condemning Russia's war in Ukraine and its threats to the principles of the international rules-based order.
Fentanyl crisis kills about 195 Americans a day, recently country singer Luke Bell. We must fight this opioid at its source – China and Mexico.
Automotive industry suppliers are raising prices to their customers across the board, not just with Ford Motor Co, which warned this week it was taking a $1 billion inflationary cost hit. Several suppliers said Ford isn't suffering alone, as automakers across the board are being asked to shoulder more of the burden suppliers have faced from spiking energy, labor and raw material costs. "During the course of this year, more and more suppliers have gone in to their customers," demanding higher pricing from automakers, said Andreas Weller, chief executive of aluminum parts maker Aludyne.
San Francisco on Tuesday approved of a new security policy allowing police to access thousands of private cameras in a live feed without a search warrant. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the legislative body for the city, voted 7-4 to test Mayor London Breed’s surveillance camera proposal, which will take effect in 30 days and sunset…
An 11th-century mosaic shows Epiphanius of Salamis, Clement of Rome, Gregory the Theologian, St. Nicholas the Wonderworker and Archdeacon Stephen. St. Sophia of Kyiv/Wikimedia CommonsNearly 60 years ago, in October 1962, Pope John XXIII convened the Second Vatican Council. For the 21st time in the Catholic Church’s history, the pope gathered bishops from around the world – several thousand of them – to address matters of church doctrine and practice. Today, Vatican II is remembered as a landmark
After two consecutive beach water samples still found too many units of enterococci — we call it poop — in the waters, Florida’s health department in Miami-Dade has issued a swimming alert for Collins Park at 21st Street in Miami Beach.