Trump Called Out

The special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case told Donald Trump’s legal team to back up their client after he said the FBI planted documents at his Florida estate.

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department digging into documents seized at Mar-A-Lago

    The special master in the Mar-A-Lago search case says he has hired a retired judge to assist him in his review of the documents seized from former president Donald Trump’s home. This comes as a ruling from an appeals court forces the leading judge in the case to limit what documents the special master can actually look at.

  • Special master in the Mar-a-Lago case is testing Trump's lawyers to see if they will lie in court, analyst says

    The special master reviewing the Mar-a-Lago documents is asking Trump's legal team to defend wild claims he makes in interviews and on social media.

  • Trump, children sued for 'incredible' fraud in New York

    Donald Trump and family members lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that routinely misstated the value of his properties to enrich themselves, according to a suit filed by New York's attorney general on Wednesday.

  • ‘I’m not sure he’s going to escape jail’: could Trump’s legal woes prevent a 2024 run?

    New York civil lawsuit accusing Trump and three of his children of ‘staggering’ fraud could derail presidential bid, experts say

  • The Letitia James Lawsuit May Finally Nail Trump

    The New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against Donald Trump may be the legal action that finally holds him accountable.

  • EXPLAINER: Declassification in spotlight during Trump probe

    In the weeks since the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and seized about 100 documents with classification markings, the former president has insisted he did nothing wrong and argued he declassified the information. Trump has provided no evidence that he did declassify the papers, an appeals court noted Wednesday as it rejected his team's legal arguments and cleared the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges. A separate special master tasked with inspecting the documents also expressed skepticism when Trump's lawyers hinted at the same defense earlier this week but declined to offer any support for the idea that the papers had been declassified.

  • Embraer (ERJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Embraer (ERJ) closed at $10.65, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day.

  • With one vote, Congress can give Puerto Ricans the right to determine their own future | Opinion

    Puerto Rico lacks the political power to demand resources that U.S. states get or to bargain for resources it needs as an international sovereign.

  • Why is Trump calling NY AG Letitia James 'Peekaboo?' Michael Cohen has a theory, and it isn't X-rated or racist

    Donald Trump's fixer-turned-critic doesn't think most of the "Peekaboo" theories are right. His theory? "Dementia."

  • Trump's legal woes mount without protection of presidency

    It's been a week of widening legal troubles for Donald Trump, laying bare the challenges piling up as the former president operates without the protections afforded by the White House. The bravado that served him well in the political arena is less handy in a legal realm dominated by verifiable evidence, where judges this week have looked askance at his claims and where a fraud investigation that took root when Trump was still president burst into public view in an allegation-filled 222-page state lawsuit. Trump insisted on Fox News in an interview that aired Wednesday that the highly classified government records he had at Mar-a-Lago actually had been declassified, that a president has the power to declassify information “even by thinking about it.”

  • Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Gives 'Beautiful' Mom the Sweetest Compliment in New Instagram Video

    The couple's daughter surprised Union with a comment that made her day.

  • Judge asks Trump lawyers to back up claims on seized documents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge reviewing records seized from Donald Trump's Florida home asked the former president's lawyers on Thursday to provide any evidence casting doubt on the integrity of the documents, which Trump has made unsubstantiated claims were planted by FBI agents. Senior federal judge Raymond Dearie, appointed by another judge to vet the documents to assess whether some should be withheld from investigators as privileged, also asked the Justice Department to certify by Monday a detailed property inventory of materials the FBI seized in the court-approved Aug. 8 search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. Dearie asked Trump's lawyers to submit by Sept. 30 a list of specific items in that inventory "that plaintiff asserts were not seized from the premises."

  • It started with Peoria: Inside the first pro home run for Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols

    Albert Pujols is closing in on 700 MLB home runs. His first pro home run came with the Peoria Chiefs in 2000. Those who saw it share their thoughts.

  • World opinion shifts against Russia as Ukraine war worries grow

    The tide of international opinion appears to have decisively shifted against Russia, as a number of non-aligned countries joined the United States and its allies in condemning Russia's war in Ukraine and its threats to the principles of the international rules-based order.

  • Fentanyl crisis is an international attack on America. We must fight back.

    Fentanyl crisis kills about 195 Americans a day, recently country singer Luke Bell. We must fight this opioid at its source – China and Mexico.

  • Auto suppliers raising prices for Ford - and beyond

    Automotive industry suppliers are raising prices to their customers across the board, not just with Ford Motor Co, which warned this week it was taking a $1 billion inflationary cost hit. Several suppliers said Ford isn't suffering alone, as automakers across the board are being asked to shoulder more of the burden suppliers have faced from spiking energy, labor and raw material costs. "During the course of this year, more and more suppliers have gone in to their customers," demanding higher pricing from automakers, said Andreas Weller, chief executive of aluminum parts maker Aludyne.

  • San Francisco OKs surveillance plan allowing police to access private cameras in real time

    San Francisco on Tuesday approved of a new security policy allowing police to access thousands of private cameras in a live feed without a search warrant. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the legislative body for the city, voted 7-4 to test Mayor London Breed’s surveillance camera proposal, which will take effect in 30 days and sunset…

  • The 'fathers of the church' died around 1,500 years ago, but these ancient leaders still influence Christianity today

    An 11th-century mosaic shows Epiphanius of Salamis, Clement of Rome, Gregory the Theologian, St. Nicholas the Wonderworker and Archdeacon Stephen. St. Sophia of Kyiv/Wikimedia CommonsNearly 60 years ago, in October 1962, Pope John XXIII convened the Second Vatican Council. For the 21st time in the Catholic Church’s history, the pope gathered bishops from around the world – several thousand of them – to address matters of church doctrine and practice. Today, Vatican II is remembered as a landmark

  • Federal court lifts hold on seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    A federal appeals court ruling clears the way for the Department of Justice to immediately resume its evaluation of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

  • What’s in the water? Miami-Dade health officials don’t want you swimming at this beach

    After two consecutive beach water samples still found too many units of enterococci — we call it poop — in the waters, Florida’s health department in Miami-Dade has issued a swimming alert for Collins Park at 21st Street in Miami Beach.