  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trump called his acting attorney general almost daily to pressure him into investigate 2020 election-fraud claims, and was ignored every time, report says

Tom Porter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeffrey Rosen
Jeffrey Rosen. Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images

  • Then-President Trump kept pushing Jeffrey Rosen to probe election-fraud claims, WaPo reported.

  • But Rosen reportedly refused to bend to his demands, always remaining noncommittal.

  • More information is emerging of the lengths Trump went to overturn the election.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Then-President Donald Trump called then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen almost daily during his final months in office to pressure him into helping overturn the 2020 presidential election results, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing two sources.

According to the sources, Trump would in the calls present Rosen with information that he claimed showed the election had been tainted by fraud on a vast scale, and ask Rosen what the Justice Department intended to do about it.

"Trump was absolutely obsessed about it," a person familiar with the conversations told The Post.

But Rosen refused to promise Trump that he was going to take any action, remaining noncommittal in his response, the sources told The Post.

Representatives for Trump and Rosen did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This is not the first report of Rosen resisting pressure from Trump to investigate claims of election fraud.

A January 1, 2021, email released last month showed Rosen expressing frustration with then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' fixation on a conspiracy theory that Italian officials tampered with ballots in Fulton County, Georgia.

"Can you believe this?" an email from Rosen said. "I am not going to respond to the message below."

Rosen also told a congressional panel in May that under his stewardship, the Justice Department had taken no special action to lend credibility to Trump's election fraud allegations, and that he had seen no evidence to indicate they were credible.

Since his defeat last November, Trump has focused on pushing his claim that the election was stolen from him as a result of mass fraud.

During his final weeks in office, he launched a campaign to persuade officials at a state and federal level to back his accusations, despite the scarcity of any compelling evidence to support them.

The claim has been defeated or withdrawn in a series of legal challenges in swing states, and the Supreme Court twice refused to hear lawsuits owing to the lack of evidence substantiating it.

In recent weeks, further accounts have emerged of the lengths Trump went to in his bid to undermine Joe Biden's victory, with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fearing that the president was planning on invoking the Insurrection Act as part of a coup.

Trump had replaced then-Attorney General Bill Barr with Rosen during his final 30 days in office, after Barr said the Justice Department had not uncovered any evidence of voter fraud on a scale that would delegitimize Biden's victory.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The persistent temptation of anti-Trump outrage

    The persistent temptation of anti-Trump outrage

  • Pennsylvania Republican blasts election audit, rebukes fraud claims

    A Republican lawmaker in Pennsylvania has come out against his colleagues' "forensic" audit of the 2020 election, becoming the party's first statewide official to publicly call for an end to the effort and warn of electoral consequences for the party. In an op-ed on Thursday, state senator Dan Laughlin says that moves to investigate Donald Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the state are being made "absent credible evidence of fraud" and won't change the outcome, as some voters hope. "The current attempt to discredit the 2020 election results runs headlong into an unmistakable truth," wrote Laughlin, a centre-right Republican from Erie County.

  • Georgia Republicans set process in motion for state takeover of Fulton County elections

    Georgia Republicans requested a performance review of the top elections official in Fulton County, the first step toward a possible state takeover of Atlanta-area voting contests.

  • Chris Cuomo tells restaurant owner who 'banned' vaccinated customers that he 'sounds like an idiot'

    On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo invited Huntington Beach, California restaurant owner Tony Roman on for an interview that quickly began to go off the rails. Roman made headlines recently when he posted a sign in the window of his restaurant, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, stating that they would only serve unvaccinated customers. The sign also read, “We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity.” Roman explained, in his own way, that the sign was to keep out those who would be upset by it. “Like I say to people when they ask me, if they're so blinded with their rage and their hate,” Roman said, “I tell them, ‘You know what, if you don't understand it, maybe we should put up a sign that says you're too stupid to come into the restaurant.’ I mean, it’s very simple.” The interview was painfully awkward at times and contentious at others, as Cuomo and Roman compared vaccination status, Roman listed far-right talking points on COVID-19 restrictions, and even brought up Cuomo’s brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Then the interview came to its inevitable end. “You’re pro-freedom but people can't wear masks. Tony, it doesn't make sense. It really doesn’t,” Cuomo said. “I gave you a chance to make the case. I wish you well. I hope your family stays safe.” “I made my case,” Roman replied. “You didn't have much to say. You didn’t have much to say.” “I mean, honestly, you sound like an idiot,” Cuomo responded, “so there’s not much to say. Tony, good luck with it. See ya.” “And so do you,” Roman retorted. “Yeah, only for having you on the show,” Cuomo said as Roman disappeared from the screen.

  • 'Here we go again': GOP not the only ones questioning updated CDC masking guidance

    People who got vaccinated so they could toss their masks are frustrated by the switch.

  • Daniil Medvedev furious with reporter who asked about Russia's doping: 'You should be embarrassed'

    Daniil Medvedev thinks the reporter who asked the question "should be out of the Olympic games."

  • Judge orders "radicalized" former police officer to stay in jail until Capitol riot trial

    A former Virginia police officer arrested for allegedly participating in the U.S. Capitol riot must remain in custody until his trial over evidence that he has illegally stockpiled weapons, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper, in D.C., said in an order that Thomas Robertson was "further radicalized" after he was charged with breaching the Capitol building — noting that agents found a rifle, pipe-bomb making equipment at his home and evid

  • GOP lawmaker who downplayed the Capitol riot as 'a normal tourist visit' doubled-down on the remark after police testified about the violence they faced

    "He refuses to say whether or not he heard the Capitol officers who risked their lives and have experienced traumatic injuries," Raskin said of Clyde.

  • Cheney Warns U.S. Could Face Violence ‘Every Four Years’ if Those Responsible for Capitol Riot Not ‘Held Accountable’

    'We cannot leave the violence of January 6th — and its causes—uninvestigated,' Cheney said in her statement.

  • At urgent care, he got 5 stitches and a surprise: A plastic surgeon's bill for $1,040

    Under a law Congress passed last year, many surprise medical bills will be banned starting in January. But urgent care clinics may not be covered.

  • Maricopa election audit donor list released

    Cyber Ninjas, the firm leading the Arizona Senate's audit of Maricopa County's 2020 election, released a list of its "sponsors" on Wednesday after months of criticism over a lack of disclosures about the sources of funding for the controversial review.

  • U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

    The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told a federal judge it had declined https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-wont-defend-republican-lawmaker-capitol-riot-lawsuit-2021-07-28 a request by Representative Morris "Mo" Brooks to grant him immunity by covering him under the Westfall Act, which shields federal employees from being sued for their words or actions in the course of their employment. Experts said the move appeared to send a message to Trump, a co-defendant in the case, ruling out immunity when it warned that inciting an attack on Congress "is not within the scope of employment of a Representative - or any federal employee."

  • "This N***** Voted For Joe Biden": Here's What The Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrectionists Yelled At Police Officers

    In horrific testimony, four officers described the barrage of verbal and physical attacks they endured from a violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the US Capitol.View Entire Post ›

  • GOP Rep. Clyde defends comparison of Jan. 6 rioters to "tourists" during fiery exchange

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) defended comments made during a House committee hearing in which he compared the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot to a "normal visit." The big picture: In a heated back-and-forth during a Rules Committee meeting on Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who sits on the select committee investigating the attack, pressed Clyde on whether he had watched the officers' testimony earlier in the day.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Rep. Jim Jordan - whom Republicans nominated to investigate the Capitol riot - says he spoke with Trump on the day but won't say what they talked about

    Democrats barred Jordan from the January 6 commission over concerns he was a witness to events being investigated. He appeared to confirm the claim.

  • Fed up with the U.S., Ukraine cuts deals with China and shuts up about the Uyghurs

    Without explanation, Ukraine took its signature off a statement asking China to let observers into Xinjiang to investigate allegations of persecution of Uyghurs.

  • Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • "I'm terrified": Millions face eviction as moratorium nears end

    Lavita Harvey, a single mother in Nevada, said she's facing eviction as she waits for $9,000 in federal assistance.

  • Drama in Congress as mask mandates return

    "This is just about more control." House Republicans bristled at new guidance from the Capitol physician Wednesday mandating mask wearing.Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and many of his fellow Republicans refused to mask up: "We are vaccinated, we're not a hotspot, but they're forcing you to wear a mask, not in the Senate, but in the House." This after the CDC on Tuesday said vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission, due to the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant. A high-level aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Republican opposition was quote “moronic” after a report based off of garbled audio said Pelosi called McCarthy a “moron.” Pelosi later downplayed the moment. REPORTER: “Is Kevin McCarthy a moron, and if so - why?” PELOSI: “I said in my earlier comments, science, science, and science… To say that wearing a mask is not based on science I think is not wise and that was my comment. and that is all I am going to say about that.” The move to re-mask in Congress comes the same day The White House told federal employees working in areas with substantial or high COVID community spread to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status, according to an email seen by Reuters. As cases rise in the U.S., New York state and California said their employees would soon need to be fully vaccinated to return to work or get tested regularly. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: "President Biden has reported that he's going to announce soon that all federal employees must be vaccinated or get tested. New York State is doing the same.” That announcement is expected to come on Thursday, when the president is expected to roll out further mandates as part of a more aggressive campaign to control the spread of COVID.

  • Pop: Biden sinks to his lowest approval yet

    Now President Joe Biden knows how former President Donald Trump felt.