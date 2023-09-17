Trump, who called Biden 'cognitively impaired,' mocked for saying the president would lead the US into 'World War II' in a gaffe-strewn speech

Former President Donald Trump arrives to address the Pray Vote on September 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump is being mocked on social media after he said Biden would lead the US into "World War II."

The former president and 2024 candidate also seemed to suggest Barack Obama is running against him.

Different polls show voters are concerned about the age of both 2024 candidates, Trump and Biden.

Former US president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump was mocked on social media after he said President Joe Biden is "cognitively impaired" and would lead the country into "World War II" if he were re-elected during a Washington, DC summit on Friday.

"We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead, and is now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war," Trump said during the speech, part of the ongoing conservative Pray, Vote, Stand summit. He then said, "We would be in World War II." World War II took place between 1939 and 1945.

In the same speech, Trump appeared to mix up Biden and former President Barack Obama, saying he was ahead of Obama in the 2024 election polls.

"As you know, crooked Joe Biden and the radical left thugs have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, and leading by a lot, including Obama — I'll tell you what," Trump said.

Trump also seemed to suggest that Obama had been his runner-up in the 2016 election, saying, "With Obama, we won an election that everyone said couldn't be won." He then corrected himself and specified his opponent was actually Hillary Clinton.

Trump's mix-ups raise doubts about the former president and 2024 candidate's age and mental fitness.

Americans have already shown concern about 80-year-old President Biden's mental and physical health, despite his physician declaring him a "healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male" who is "fit for duty" in February. Biden is the country's oldest president and first octagenarian to hold the post. Trump is not much younger, having turned 77 in June.

"I'm thinkin' Trump might be the one who's cognitively impaired," one user posted on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Other users, Democrat politicians, and journalists also commented on Trump's mental fitness.

"He is too old and incoherent, also appears to be going blind," wrote Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic congressman from Florida, on X.

"Last night, Donald Trump said he's leading "Obama" in the polls — and claimed if elected he will stop "World War Two." But sure, tell me again how Joe Biden is the candidate who's too old and slow," lawyer and MSNBC commentator Tristan Snell posted on X.

A June NBC poll showed that 68% of voters have concerns about Biden's mental and physical health, while 55% said the same about Trump.

Another poll run by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 77% of respondents found Biden to be too old to successfully hold the presidency for another four years, while 51% thought Trump unfit. That's a combination of both Democrats and Republicans.

Americans also support proposals for examinations of the mental and physical health of presidential candidates, research from Insider and Morning Consult shows.

