Trump called coronavirus ‘unforeseen problem,’ but we were warned of potential 'catastrophic' outbreak 2 years ago

Two years ago, during a simulated meeting of the nation’s top officials, a former senator acting as the U.S. defense secretary offered a chilling assessment of a "new" deadly disease spreading across America: “We’re going to have a lot of casualties in this war against this epidemic.”

One of the simulation's organizers, acting as a National Security Council official, warned that if a vaccine – which takes more than a year to develop – isn’t deployed “soon,” the U.S. death toll could be “catastrophic.”

Those in the room were then briefed on the latest situation on the ground: "Telework and social distancing measures are being encouraged by the CDC. Schools across the country are closed, and many public gatherings have been canceled.

“Public demand for surgical masks and respirators far exceeds the available supply. … Some states are now considering the feasibility of canceling in-person voting,” the room was told.

That scene could have been taken from the unfolding coronavirus crisis. But it was posted to YouTube in May 2018, when the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security held a mock “executive committee” meeting to envision how the U.S. government could respond to a new infectious disease from overseas – a pretend pathogen dubbed “Clade X.”

Real-life experts, lawmakers and former officials took on the roles of high-level government decision makers, pulling from their own experience to navigate the dramatic scenarios that evolved before them.

The disease wasn't real, but the five-hour exercise exposed actual gaps in the government’s capabilities.

“We wanted to … propel people to want to make change,” Dr. Tom Inglesby, the center’s director, who played “national security adviser” in the exercise, told ABC News.

Inglesby and his team were "not as successful as we would have liked to have been” in propelling change, he said.

Now in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, “it is eerie” how “close in some ways” the May 2018 exercise “predicted” what would happen two years later, Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., another participant in the exercise, told ABC News Wednesday.

Brooks, one of the leading Republicans in Congress on biodefense issues, said she left the “Clade X” exercise realizing, “This wasn’t going to be a matter of if we might have a pandemic one day, but when.”

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump described the latest pandemic as “an unforeseen problem.”

“Came out of nowhere,” he said on March 6, just before signing a bill to provide more than $8 billion in emergency funding to local, state and federal agencies.

‘Quite eye-opening’

Brooks defended Trump, saying she believes he was referring to the “particular” strand of coronavirus – COVID-19 – not the havoc it’s wreaking.

Nevertheless, public health and national security experts have been warning for years that the U.S. homeland wasn’t properly prepared to protect against a new infectious disease, and “Clade X” played a key part in some of those warnings.

Days after the exercise, the Washington Post declared in a headline: “This mock pandemic killed 150 million people. Next time it might not be a drill.”

A month later, during a House hearing, Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., described the simulation as “quite eye-opening,” especially the “failure to develop a vaccine within 20 months.”

“So, obviously, we’ve got to do more to be prepared for these types of outbreaks,” he declared.

Sitting in front of Walden ahead of their own testimony were three senior U.S. officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, who has become a trusted authority during the coronavirus crisis.

It's unclear if Trump or even his top aides were ever informed of the "Clade X" exercise. But several months later, in January 2019, U.S. intelligence agencies publicly issued a "worldwide threat assessment," which included a warning that outbreaks of infectious diseases “will be more frequent” and “could lead to massive rates of death and … severely affect the world economy.”