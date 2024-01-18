Trump called Haberman. Hear what she said about it
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
New York Times reporter and CNN senior political analyst Maggie Haberman details a phone call she had recently with former president Donald Trump.
New York Times reporter and CNN senior political analyst Maggie Haberman details a phone call she had recently with former president Donald Trump.
Spirit Airline stock keeps tanking. Here's what Wall Street analysts think is next for the low-cost carrier.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Pacers, wonder what Bruce Brown’s trade market is and hand out some NBA midseason awards.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan says Apple's Vision Pro and potential generative AI capabilities are a growth catalyst for the company's stock.
Get the mascara that Wonder Woman herself calls "the one".
Call of Duty has been a fixture at the top of the yearly sales charts since 2009. This year, however, Hogwarts Legacy sold more copies, and it’s possible the same is true of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
'Saved my sanity, and possibly my marriage,' said one of 25,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating.
Activision's latest strategy to frustrate Modern Warfare and Warzone cheaters is to simply shut down the Call of Duty app.
TikTok has shared more about its plans to fight misinformation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. And, like many of its social media peers, the company’s 2024 efforts will closely resemble what it’s done in the past.
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
The EHT Collaboration has released the most detailed image yet of the M87 black hole, created with the aid of an additional telescope.
The biggest news stories this morning: Samsung announces the Galaxy Ring, Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board, Sony is making an Until Dawn movie.
Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Orbital operations company Astroscale has revealed new details about its approach to refueling satellites in space, as part of a $25.5 million project exploring the concept with the Space Force. You could put up another $100 million satellite — or perhaps, as companies like Astroscale and OrbitFab have proposed, you could spend a tenth of that to do a gas run from the surface to geosynchronous orbit. Astroscale won a Space Force contract last Summer to explore the possibility in orbit, and the company just published how it plans to do so.
Looking for electric cars, trucks and SUVs that won't give you range anxiety? Here are the longest-range EVs, each offering at least 300 miles per charge.
Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.
After spending billions on generative AI last year, tech companies need to start monetizing their investments.