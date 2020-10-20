Trump Calls on AG Barr to ‘Act Fast’ to Address Biden’s ‘Tremendous Corruption’

President Trump urged Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate alleged corruption by Joe Biden.

Trump has long contended that the former vice president and his son Hunter were involved in corrupt activities in Ukraine. With just two weeks before the November elections, Trump has been stepping up his attacks on Biden as most polls give the Democratic rival a consistent lead.

“We’ve got to get the Attorney General to act,” Trump told Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning. “And he’s got to act fast. And he’s got to appoint somebody.”

Trump has alleged that during his tenure as Vice President, Biden pressured Ukraine to remove its top prosecutor after the prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation into natural gas company Burisma Holdings. Hunter Biden held a position on the board of Burisma from 2014 to 2019.

In a 2015 email revealed by the New York Post last week, a top Burisma adviser thanked Hunter Biden for the “opportunity” to meet his father. While Hunter Biden’s attorney has denied that a formal meeting took place, neither Hunter nor the Joe Biden campaign have disputed the veracity of the email or other documents reported by the Post.

Currently, Attorney General Barr is overseeing a probe into the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation, in which FBI agents investigated the 2016 Trump campaign for alleged contacts with Russian intelligence operatives. Barr has appointed U.S. attorney John Durham to lead the probe, however Barr has indicated that the results of the probe will not be available before election day.

