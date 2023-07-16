Trump calls Biden 'a corrupt, horrible' man

STORY: In his remarks to the group, Turning Point Action, which seeks to identify and train students to become active in conservative politics, Trump called Biden "the most dishonest president in U.S. history," adding, "now the gloves can come off."

At the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Trump also told the audience the 2024 election was "our final battle," in which he and his voters would "demolish the deep state... defeat Crooked Joe Biden and drain the swamp once and for all."