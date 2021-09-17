Trump calls Biden ‘illegitimate’ in a lie-riddled letter to Georgia voting official

Former President Donald Trump Friday branded President Joe Biden as “illegitimate” in a letter riddled with lies to Georgia’s top elections official.

Re-upping his feud with nemesis Brad Raffensperger, Trump demanded to know why the Georgia secretary of state was not moving to “decertify” Biden’s victory in the state based on false claims of voter fraud.

“You and (Gov. Brian Kemp) are doing a tremendous disservice to the great state of Georgia and our nation, which is systematically being destroyed by an illegitimate president,” Trump wrote in the letter, which he shared in an email message. “The truth must be allowed to come out.”

Trump cited debunked claim about absentee ballots in the heavily Democratic DeKalb County, outside Atlanta, and “many other claims of voter fraud,” without elaborating.

Biden beat Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes, a result that was confirmed by three separate recounts. It was the first time the one-time GOP stronghold voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton won in 1992.

Trump is under criminal investigation by the Atlanta district attorney for seeking to bully Raffensperger into changing the results to give him the state in the turbulent weeks after his election defeat.

The ex-president is still pushing his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, even though there is no evidence of significant fraud.

The so-called Big Lie was the platform for Trump’s Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in hopes of blocking Congress from rubber stamping Biden’s win.

Trump wrote to Raffensperger on the eve of a planned right-wing extremist rally in support of the roughly 600 #MAGA backers who have been arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack.