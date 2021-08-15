Trump calls on Biden to 'resign in disgrace' amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Trump calls on Biden to 'resign in disgrace' amid Afghanistan withdrawal
Kaelan Deese
·2 min read
Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to "resign in disgrace" on Sunday amid the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country.

After about a weeklong military surge that led to the Taliban capturing nearly all of Afghanistan, Taliban forces closed in on Kabul on Sunday, prepared to take over the capital and declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

"It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy," Trump wrote in a tweemail. "It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!"

PENTAGON AUTHORIZES ANOTHER 1,000 TROOPS TO KABUL

The former president's statement came hours after diplomats and other U.S. citizens working at the embassy in Kabul were directed to the airport then ordered to shelter in place after reports the airport was under fire.

The developments lead the Pentagon to authorize an additional 1,000 troops to Kabul, amping the temporary U.S. troop count in the country to around 6,000 troops.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON THE AFGHANISTAN CRISIS

Trump has repeatedly slammed Biden for his handling of the troop withdrawal, calling the situation "not acceptable" and that it should've "been done much better," on Thursday, adding that his removal of troops would have been a "conditions-based withdrawal.”

Biden shot back at Trump on Saturday, saying the former president's deal "left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. forces." He added that "Shortly before [Trump] left office, he also drew U.S. forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden has underscored his decision to withdraw from the country, noting the "endless American presence" in Afghanistan for the past 20 years was not acceptable and that he would not pass on the decadeslong war to a fifth U.S. president.

Tags: News, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Presidents, Afghanistan, Taliban

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Trump calls on Biden to 'resign in disgrace' amid Afghanistan withdrawal

