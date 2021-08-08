  • Oops!
Trump calls bipartisan infrastructure bill 'beginning of the Green New Deal'

Jake Dima
·2 min read
Former President Donald Trump likened the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Sunday to the "beginning of the Green New Deal" as the legislation is being deliberated by lawmakers.

On July 29, the House voted 221-201, largely along party lines, to move forward the $1.2 trillion package, which includes $550 billion in new spending, after weeks of back and forth. The bill has since arrived in the Senate where lawmakers advanced the proposal on Saturday, setting up final passage, though Tennessee Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty blocked a vote and insisted the GOP would need more time to consider the contents of the legislation.

"This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal," Trump said in his latest email. "The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party. This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections."

TRUMP: BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE WILL LEAD TO 'MASSIVE SOCIALIST EXPANSION'

Lawmakers convened on Sunday in a rare session to deliberate the package after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted the Senate will not adjourn for summer recess until the legislation moves forward. Senators are expected to vote on a number of amendments in the coming days.

“We can get this done the easy way or the hard way,” Schumer said over the weekend. “In either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our work. It's up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes.”

Trump lashed out against the Democratic leader and claimed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell would not engage in such threats.

"Schumer is using the threat of 'we can do it the hard way or do it the easy way' and keeping people in town," the former president said. "McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate."

The bipartisan bill will be used for roads, bridges, waterways, and expanding broadband, as well as mass transit and rail. It also includes $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations, among other provisions.

Trump previously referred to the spending package as a "massive socialist expansion."

"The RINOs in the Senate are delivering a big win by caving to the Radical Democrats on infrastructure," he said last month. "Once they pass this bill out of the Senate, it will sit in the House until they get steamrolled by the biggest government expansion in a generation."

"Tax increases on everyone, government run health care, more government run schools, amnesty for illegal immigrants, MASKS, and many more terrible socialist programs," he added.

    The U.S. Senate moved a step closer on Sunday to passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill by giving its blessing to the details of the largest U.S. investment in roads and bridges in decades. In a 69-28 vote, the Senate moved to support the provisions of a compromise that was the result of painstaking talks by a group of Republicans and Democrats. The Senate was also expected to vote to limit debate on the overall bill, which, if approved, could put it on track for a vote on passage sometime Monday or Tuesday, and, in turn, send it to the House of Representatives.