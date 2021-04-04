Trump calls for boycott of more companies over Georgia voting law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Trump on Saturday added to a list of organizations he's calling on supporters to boycott for opposing Georgia's voting restrictions.

Driving the news: Trump on Friday urged a boycott of "woke companies" that have taken a stand and Major League Baseball for moving its All-Star Game out of Georgia, adding: "Are you listening Coke, Delta." In his new statement, he said: "Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What else he's saying: Trump accused "Radical Left Democrats" of playing dirty by boycotting companies that offend them.

  • "Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said.

  • "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!" he added, before making a series of complaints, including about the 2020 presidential election, and then wishing: "Happy Easter!"

The other side: Democrats have criticized the new law, with President Biden calling it "Jim Crow on steroids."

  • Biden said in an interview with ESPN that aired Wednesday he'd support the MLB in moving the game from Atlanta over the restrictions.

  • Citigroup declined to comment, and the other companies named in Trump's boycott list did not immediately return Axios' requests for comment.

Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictions

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • MLB moves All-Star Game out of Atlanta Braves' stadium due to Georgia's voter restriction law

    Rob Manfred said, "The best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft."

  • Georgia State senator reacts to corporate America slamming voting law

    Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines slam Georgia voting law; reaction from state Sen. Matt Brass on ‘Fox News Live.’

  • Trump campaign used 'dizzyingly complex' pre-checked boxes to reel in recurring donations amid dwindling finances

    Despite deteriorating finances, the Trump campaign was able to stay afloat last year in part thanks to what amounted to "an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 [presidential] race," a New York Times investigation found. Reporter Shane Goldmacher writes that the campaign used pre-checked boxes, which became "dizzyingly complex" as finances worsened. If donors missed the fine print, what they thought were one-time donations wound up recurring weekly. Another pre-checked box automatically added cash to the amount given. You can actually see the impact of these prechecked boxes on Trump's refund rate with this graphic https://t.co/vu10yWJaEs pic.twitter.com/N7bXB9dCx0 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 3, 2021 The Times provided details about specific cases, including one man who donated $500, but soon discovered the campaign had reeled in $3,000 from him within 30 days, depleting and freezing his bank account. When all was said and done, the Trump campaign refunded $122 million or 10 percent of what it raised online in 2020, and Goldmacher notes the number will likely still increase. For context, the Biden campaign refunded $20.2 million, or 2.2 percent of its online donations, over the same span. Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, downplayed the refund requests and fraud complaints the campaign received, noting only 0.87 percent of transactions were subject to formal credit card disputes. But, Goldmacher writes, that 0.87 percent rate translates to 200,000 donations accounting for $19.7 million. A fraud investigator for Wells Fargo told the Times that complaints against the Trump campaign and WinRed, the company that processed its online donations, surged around the time the recurring donation box appeared. "It started to go absolutely wild," the investigator said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasure10 shocking secrets of flight attendants

  • CG: TEX@KC - 4/3/21

    Condensed Game: Michael A. Taylor and Whit Merrifield both homered to lead the Royals' offense in an 11-4 win over the Rangers

  • All the CEOs that have spoken out against Georgia's new voting restrictions

    Over 100 companies including Twitter, Zillow and Uber issued a joint statement through Civic Alliance Friday, joining a slew of major corporate players who have expressed concern about Georgia's law curbing voting access.Why it matters: States often take cues from how hard businesses push back. But many of these corporations, several of which are based in Georgia, could have spoken up earlier when the law was being considered or before the governor signed. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeActivists pressed Georgia-based businesses to publicly oppose the legislation for weeks before it was signed into law, and are now calling for people to boycott the companies.Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) dismissed the backlash on Wednesday, telling CNBC: “I would encourage these CEOs to look at other states that they’re doing business in and compare what the real facts are to Georgia."What they're sayingCivic Alliance: "Our elections are not improved when lawmakers impose barriers that result in longer lines at the polls or that reduce access to secure ballot dropboxes," the joint statement said. "We stand in solidarity with voters 一 and with the Black executives and leaders at the helm of this movement 一 in our nonpartisan commitment to equality and democracy."Notable signees include: Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Lyft, Etsy, Reddit, Snap Inc., Salesforce and ViacomCBS.Facebook: "We support making voting as accessible and broad-based as possible and oppose efforts to make it harder for people to vote," Roy Austin, VP and deputy general counsel for civil rights, said in a statement.Google: "We've long created tools and resources to make it easier for people to vote. But knowing how to vote depends on people being able to vote," Senior vice president Kurt Walker tweeted. "We're concerned about efforts to restrict voting at a local level and we strongly support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."Patagonia: "Our democracy is under attack by a new wave of Jim Crow bills that seek to restrict the right to vote. It is urgent that businesses across the country take a stand — and use their brands as a force for good in support of our democracy.""We urge companies to join us in supporting the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For The People Act."Mailchimp: “Voting should be safe, accessible, and easy for everyone. SB202 undermines free and fair elections in our home state of Georgia, and will make it harder for people to exercise their right to vote, especially people of color. Georgians deserve better," CEO Ben Chestnut said.Bank of America: "Our history in fact is punctuated by the moments when we expanded that right to those to whom it had been denied too long. We must continue to right the wrongs of our past, and stand united in our advocacy for equal voting rights for all," Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan wrote in a message to employees.Apple: "The right to vote is fundamental in a democracy. American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right," CEO Tim Cook told Axios. "Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote."Business Roundtable: "The right to vote is the essence of a democratic society, and the voice of every voter should be heard in fair elections that are conducted with integrity. Unnecessary restrictions on the right to vote strike at the heart of representative government. Business Roundtable members believe state laws must safeguard and guarantee the right to vote." The group represents hundreds of the country's top CEOs and called on elected officials across the country to "commit to bipartisan efforts to provide greater access to voting and encourage broad voter participation." Microsoft: "We are concerned by the law’s impact on communities of color, on every voter, and on our employees and their families."We share the views of other corporate leaders that it’s not only right but essential for the business community to stand together in opposition to the harmful provisions and other similar legislation that may be considered elsewhere."American Express: "Ensuring equal and easy access to vote, for all those who are eligible to participate in each state, is critical to upholding the principles our country was founded upon," CEO Steve Squeri wrote on LinkedIn. "As a company and leadership team, we ... stand against any efforts to suppress voting which is a fundamental right that belongs to all Americans.Coca-Cola: The Georgia law is "unacceptable" and "a step backwards," CEO James Quincey told CNBC Wednesday. "[It] is wrong and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and now even more clearly in public."Cisco: "Our vote is our voice, and everyone deserves the opportunity to be heard. Governments should be working to make it easier to vote, not harder," Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins tweeted. "Ensuring equal #VotingRights isn't a political issue, it's an issue of right and wrong."Delta Airlines: "[I]t’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong."Kemp responded to Delta's opposition midday Wednesday, saying: "Throughout the legislative process, we spoke directly with Delta representatives numerous times ... At no point did Delta share any opposition to expanding early voting, strengthening voter ID measures, increasing the use of secure drop boxes statewide, and making it easier for local election officials to administer elections.""Today's statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists," Kemp added, per NBC News.JPMorgan Chase: "Voting is fundamental to the health and future of our democracy. ... We regularly encourage our employees to exercise their fundamental right to vote, and we stand against efforts that may prevent them from being able to do so. "72 Black executives, led by former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and outgoing Merck CEO Ken Frazier, also called on corporations to oppose voting restrictions in a historic open letter. Other prominent companies: Home Depot, AFLAC, Cisco, BlackRock, Citigroup, Cardinal HealthEditor's note: This story will be updated as new statements are made. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasure10 shocking secrets of flight attendants

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Fauci Slams ‘Bizarre’ Right-Wing Critics in Fox Interview

    "Peter Navarro saying I created the virus. I mean, how bizarre is that?" the doctor said while responding to attacks from the former Trump aide

  • Fox News is silent on bombshell reports of Matt Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct and possible sex trafficking of a minor

    Since Wednesday evening, media watchdogs report, the network hasn't mentioned Gaetz's name a single time.

  • U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca

    (Reuters) -The United States has put Johnson and Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health official said on Saturday. J&J said it was "assuming full responsibility" of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May. The Department of Health & Human Services facilitated the move, the health official said in an email, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Police: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

    An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, was trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs, according to police and a son of the store's owners. Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass of the refrigerators. Six of those victims were women of Asian descent.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s New Neighbors in Florida Tried to Bar Him From Buying Property There

    Donald Trump Jr. and longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have pulled the trigger on the purchase of a $9.7 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida’s Admirals Cove neighborhood, an exclusive gated community they hoped would be more welcoming than their former home of New York City. But it turns out that the Capitol riots of January 6 […]

  • Virginia is the first southern state to ban the 'trans panic' defense that previously gave lighter sentences to assailants claiming to react to someone's gender identity

    A dozen other states have already banned the defense, which has traditionally been used in murder and assault cases against LGBT victims.

  • Former Jordanian crown prince under house arrest for alleged attempted coup

    Former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein was put under house arrest early Saturday after allegedly plotting a coup against his half brother King Abdullah, sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.Driving the news: Jordanian security forces arrested more than 20 former Jordanian officials, including former chief of the royal court Bassem Awadallah, Prince Hamza’s chief of staff Yasser Majali and former Jordanian envoy to Saudi Arabia Hassan Bin Zayed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A security official told the official Jordanian news agency Petra that all suspects other than the crown prince had been under surveillance for some time and were arrested on security charges. Petra denied that Hamza was under house arrest or arrested. The Washington Post first reported about the former crown prince arrest. The state of play: In a video published by the BBC, Prince Hamza said the chief of the general staff of the Jordanian Army arrived at his house Saturday morning and informed him he was not permitted to leave or communicate with others because in meetings he was present for and social media posts he was mentioned in there was criticism of the king and the government."I asked him if I was the one criticizing and he said 'no,'" Hamza said. "He said this was a warning from him, from the chief of police and from the head of intelligence that I should not leave my house, that I could not tweet or meet my family."He added that several of his friends had been arrested, his security removed and his phone lines cut. He said his internet connection is going to be disabled and he might not be able to communicate further. "I am not the person in charge of the corruption and incompetence in our government," Hamza said in the video. "I am not responsible for the lack of faith of people in the government." Hamza denied he was behind any conspiracy or that he was backed by any foreign element. He said the government was lying and stressed he was suffering retaliation by the government because of his criticism.What they're saying: The commander of the Jordanian Army General Yousef al-Huneiti issued a statement stressing Prince Hamza was not arrested but was asked to cease activities and movements that are being exploited to target Jordan's security and stability.Al-Huneiti said the investigation is ongoing and its conclusions will be published with full transparency. He added that all the actions taken were according to the law.“We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials," State Department spokesman Ned Price said. "King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support.”Flashback: Prince Hamza, King Abdullah's half brother, is highly popular in Jordan for his modest behavior and his resemblance to his father, the late King Hussein. Hamza was the crown prince for the first five years after King Abdullah's rise to the throne. As a result, King Abdullah's son Prince Hussein became the apparent heir. Prince Hussein was officially appointed as the crown prince in 2009.The big picture: Jordan sent a message to Israel earlier Saturday that “the situation is under control” after the wave of arrests and there is no threat to the stability of the kingdom.Israeli officials told Axios the message was passed by Jordanian military officials to their Israeli counterparts.Between the lines: The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the economic crisis in Jordan. In recent weeks Jordan has seen a new surge in COVID-19 cases which led to harsh criticism against the government and protests in several cities.Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein has been put under house arrest.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Los Angeles Times Owner Says ‘US Better Wake Up’ to Racism After Attacks on Asian Americans

    Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong is stepping forward with strong words about unconscious bias and racism in America, saying, “This country had better wake up to this.” In the wake of continuing attacks on Asian Americans, the biotech multi-billionaire Soon-Shiong, who is of Chinese descent and was born in South Africa, said in a CNN Business story published on Friday that he’s “been completely disenchanted” with systemic racism in the U.S. Soon-Shiong expressed dismay over recent hate crimes against Asian Americans and racial tensions that have fueled the Black Lives Matter movement. “The unconscious bias and racism is pervasive. It is almost inherent, sadly, in the historic fabric of this country,” he said. “We have to recognize that, accept it and then break it,” he told CNN Business. Also Read: Meet the TV Journalists Leading Coverage of the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence “I came from South Africa, where I saw [racism] growing up,” he said. “The difference, in a funny way, is that it was apartheid, but it was apartheid in the open.” Soon-Shiong, who moved to the United States in 1977, added, “I thought we were coming to the land of the free. And, frankly, I’ve been completely disenchanted.” His comments make him one of the highest-profile business leaders of Asian descent to speak out about recent attacks against Asian Americans, including an incident in late March in which a gunman killed six Asian women and two others in spas across the metropolitan Atlanta area. In another recent instance, a 65-year-old Asian woman was attacked in midtown Manhattan, the assailant kicking and stomping her while yelling profanity and racial epithets. Passers-by did not intervene, which Soon-Shiong said he found “heartbreaking.” He has been grappling with issues of race and bias in his role as owner of the L.A. Times, responding to complaints that former executive editor Norman Pearlstine had failed to take active steps to diversify the staff. In a September letter to the staff, Soon-Shiong wrote: Also Read: LA Times Executive Editor Outlines 'Long Overdue' Changes After Criticisms of Newsroom's Diversity “The national reckoning on race and that within the Los Angeles Times are welcome developments that have already led to productive conversations, concrete plans and accelerated progress for us. We are committed to change, both because it is just and because it is mission-critical for our business. Only a diverse newsroom can accurately tell this city’s stories. Only a newspaper that holds power to account and uncovers injustice can truly succeed.” In the CNN report, Soon-Shiong urged other Asian business leaders to speak out about the recent attacks. “Unfortunately, the Asian culture and mentality is just to suck it up. Do your work. Do your thing. I don’t think that can happen any longer.” He added, “This country had better wake up to this, because it becomes something that this next generation has to deal with.” Read original story Los Angeles Times Owner Says ‘US Better Wake Up’ to Racism After Attacks on Asian Americans At TheWrap

  • Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

    Police are still looking for the woman, who was last seen leaving the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.

  • Exclusive: Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother says 'self-destructive' Prince Andrew will not be a witness

    Ian Maxwell is adamant his sister, Ghislaine Maxwell, will not be calling the Duke of York as a witness for the defence when she stands trial this summer. Following Prince Andrew’s last public interrogation – on BBC television by the journalist Emily Maitlis – he considers it wouldn’t be a good idea for the Queen’s son to spring to Ms Maxwell’s defence. “It was the most remarkable piece of self destruction,” says Mr Maxwell. “I think he would be – as he proved in that interview – I think he's a pretty serious hostage to fortune. I don't think that's going to happen.” Mr Maxwell, 64, is giving a wide-ranging interview in defence of Ms Maxwell. He believes his younger sister (now aged 59) has become a hate figure, in part because she is a woman accused of sex crimes. He says she is being treated far worse ahead of her trial than famous (now infamous) men, such as Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, who were both subsequently convicted of sex offences. He has written a letter to Joe Biden’s Attorney General, pleading for the US to give Ms Maxwell a fair trial. In the letter, he draws a comparison between his sister’s plight and that of Field Marshal Lord Bramall, the former head of the Army and D-Day veteran, who was falsely accused of being a paedophile by a fantasist subsequently jailed for 18 years. Ms Maxwell, he believes, risks becoming a victim of a terrible miscarriage of justice, a “patsy” in his words for the sex crimes committed by her one-time boyfriend, the billionaire financier, who hanged himself in the summer of 2019 while awaiting trial for child sex abuse.

  • Schumer: Senate will act on marijuana legalization with or without Biden

    The majority leader shared his plans for cannabis legislation with POLITICO in an exclusive interview.

  • Texas Teachers Suspended Over Racist Quiz Question That Stereotypes Chinese People...Because This Is the Perfect Time for That

    I’ve argued multiple times that there are certain “educators” who have no business teaching Black students. Well, it turns out that there are teachers who don’t need to be teaching non-white students altogether—which is essentially to say they shouldn’t be teaching at all.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan gets mixed review: poll

    There's some good news and some bad news for the White House in a poll reacting to the reveal of President Biden's massive infrastructure plan.Though the eye-popping $2 trillion proposal is filled with road repairs, internet upgrades and other initiatives that are widely popular on their own, U.S. public support declines in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, when all those goodies are rolled-up into a Democratic bill and sold as a Biden-backed plan. According to the poll taken between March 31 and April 1st and released on Friday:An overwhelming majority, 79 percent, support a government-backed overhaul of transportation infrastructure: I'm talking roadways, railroads, bridges, tunnels.The support numbers stay high when it comes to getting high-speed internet to all Americans...replacing lead pipes...and tax credits for renewable energy.Americans are also largely supportive, according to the poll, to a corporate tax hike to pay for it all.But.... public support appeared to fall when the survey got into the specifics.When asked if they would support a jobs and infrastructure plan that was "recently released by the Biden administration:"Only 45% of Americans said they would support it, 27% said they were opposed, and the remaining 28% said they were not sure.The decline largely reflects a nation that remains split along party lines.Only about two in 10 Republicans and three in 10 independents said they supported a Biden infrastructure plan, compared with seven out of 10 Democrats, according to the poll.That would suggest, with a Senate that's evenly divided and Republican leadership already vowing to do what they can so the plan as-is never sees the light of day, President Biden has his work cut out for him when it comes to selling his plan to the American people and ultimately getting it done.