Trump calls his daughter Ivanka's interview with the January 6 committee a 'shame' and 'harassment

Trump called Ivanka's testimony before the January 6 committee a "shame" and "harassment."

Ivanka Trump voluntarily testified before the panel remotely for eight hours on Tuesday.

She is a key witness because of her proximity to her father on the day of the January 6 Capitol riot.

Former President Donald Trump in a new interview with The Washington Post called his daughter Ivanka's testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot a "shame" and "harassment."

Ivanka Trump voluntarily testified before the January 6 committee for eight hours on Tuesday after being in talks for months to appear before the committee.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the January 6 committee, told reporters that Ivanka wasn't "chatty" but was answering the lawmakers' questions.

"She came in on her own, that has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena," Thompson told CNN.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, who also served as a senior White House advisor, voluntarily testified before the committee himself for six hours on April 1.

A source in the room for Kushner's testimony told NBC News that he was "cooperative" and "friendly," with Rep. Elaine Luria telling NPR that Kushner's remarks were "helpful."

It's unknown whether Ivanka Trump and Kushner invoked executive privilege or their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid specific answering the committee's questions.

Trump, for his part, told The Post that he had offered "privilege" to both Ivanka and Kushner, but neither had taken him up on it. Trump, as a former president, cannot offer blanket executive privilege to shield testimony.

The Biden White House has declined to block the committee from accessing certain records, and the US Supreme Court also denied Trump's attempts to block the National Archives from turning over certain materials to the January 6 panel.

Ivanka Trump is a key witness for the January 6 Committee, given her close relationship with her father and her front-row seat to how the day's events unfolded and how Trump reacted to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol. The committee is piecing together the timeline of Trump's movements, communications, and actions on January 6.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee's vice-chair, told ABC News in January that the committee had "firsthand testimony" that Ivanka had pleaded with her father directly to make a public statement to quell the rioters.

"We know, as he was sitting there in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were pleading with him to go on television to tell people to stop," Cheney said. "We know Leader McCarthy was pleading with him to do that. We know members of his family, we know his daughter — we have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence."

