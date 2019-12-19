Trump calls Democrats 'anti-American' as he unveils $4m funding drive to fight impeachment

Donald Trump branded the Democratic party "anti-American" on Thursday as he attempted to turn being impeached into a political advantage.

The US president released a fundraising drive within hours of the vote seeking $4 million (£3.1m) within 24 hours as he seized on the fact that not a single Republican voted to impeach him.

As part of a concerted effort to shape the narrative, Mr Trump shared a picture of himself pointing at the camera saying: "In reality they're not after me, they're after you".

Mr Trump chose to hold a campaign rally in the aptly named city of Battle Creek in Michigan while the vote to impeach him on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress was happening in Washington.

US networks carried split-screen footage of crowds cheering on the president while the somber House vote proceeded, offering a visual illustration of the deep public divide on impeachment.

Recent polls suggest American's are equally split on the issue, with the website Five Thirty Eight showing 47.4 per cent in favour of impeachment and 46.3 per cent against it.

Meanwhile a new row erupted Thursday over the Senate trial, which will decide whether to remove Mr Trump from office, following the House of Representatives vote to impeach a president for only the third time in US history.

Democrats are demanding that new witnesses, including some in Mr Trump's inner circle, are called to give evidence on what they know about the Ukraine scandal that led to his impeachment.

But the Republicans, who set the parameters of the trial thanks to their majority in the Senate, are arguing that nobody else should be called to testify.

In an apparent attempt to force concessions, the Democrats have indicated they may delay the Senate proceedings by refusing to hand over the impeachment articles until a "fair" process is agreed upon.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat House Speaker who called the impeachment vote, said: "So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us.

Nancy Pelosi has threatened to delay proceedings

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, criticised the delay and suggested Democrats were simply "afraid" of trial's outcome, with Mr Trump all but certain to be acquitted by the chamber.

Mr McConnell denounced the "most rushed and most unfair" impeachment and signalled he intends to hold a swift trial on the two charges passed by the House.

"The vote did not reflect what had been proven. It only reflects how they feel about the president. The Senate must put this right," he said as he addressed his fellow senators.

"It could not be clearer which outcome would serve the stabilising, institution-preserving, fever-breaking role for which the United States Senate was created and which outcome would betray it".

The comments were echoed by Mr Trump in a campaign message sent to his supporters, attacking the impeachment vote as a "partisan scam" and highlighting the result fell along party lines.

"Yesterday’s vote by Democrats was blatantly anti-American. We can’t let this go on any longer," Mr Trump said in a plea for donations.

"This is an attack on Democracy. An attack on freedom. An attack on everything we hold dear in this country. And it’s an attack on you".

The White House is already working with Mr McConnell to prepare for the upcoming Senate trial, expected to be held in January.

The chamber's 100 senators will act as jurors to hear the case for and against convicting Mr Trump on the two articles is presented to them.

The Supreme Court's chief justice, John Roberts, who was nominated to the bench by president George W Bush, will preside over the trial.