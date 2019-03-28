Trump calls for Schiff to resign from Congress

President Trump on Thursday joined the chorus of Republicans calling for Rep. Adam Schiff’s resignation as the House Intelligence Committee chairman refuses to drop his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Moscow.

“Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!” Trump tweeted.

The president's missive came just hours before Schiff's committee convened for a hearing on the topic of “Putin’s Playbook: The Kremlin’s Use of Oligarchs, Money and Intelligence in 2016 and Beyond.”

Schiff insists there is more for his committee to investigate despite the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. The California Democrat is calling for the public release of Mueller’s full report rather than the four-page summary issued by Attorney General William Barr over the weekend.

He said Wednesday that Barr had “attempted to exonerate the President” from obstruction of justice allegations.

“Barr auditioned for the job with a memo saying a president cannot obstruct justice,” Schiff tweeted.

In June 2018, Barr, then a private citizen and former attorney general to President George H.W. Bush, sent a memo to senior Justice Department officials saying he thought Mueller’s obstruction investigation was “fatally misconceived.”

Barr was nominated by Trump for attorney general in December and confirmed by the Senate in February.

“Last weekend, Barr did the job he was hired to do, and attempted to exonerate the President on obstruction,” Schiff added. “The American people must see the full Mueller Report, not a biased summary.”

Mueller spent two years investigating obstruction of justice and found evidence that “does not exonerate” Trump. Barr took two days to set aside that evidence.



The entire report must be published and evidence provided to Congress so the American people can judge for themselves. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 24, 2019

Barr’s four-page letter on Sunday said that while it is clear that Russia did attempt to influence the election, “the Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with the Russian government” in those efforts.

Schiff disagrees.

“Undoubtedly there is collusion,” Schiff told reporters in Washington this week. “We will continue to investigate the counterintelligence issues. That is, is the president or people around him compromised in any way by a hostile foreign power?

“It doesn’t appear that was any part of Mueller’s report,” he said.

In his letter, Barr also concluded there was not enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

Schiff criticized the attorney general for rushing to judgment.

“Mueller spent two years investigating obstruction of justice and found evidence that ‘does not exonerate’ Trump,” Schiff tweeted. “Barr took two days to set aside that evidence.”

“Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to establish conspiracy, notwithstanding Russian offers to help Trump’s campaign, their acceptance, and a litany of concealed interactions with Russia,” he added. “I trust Mueller’s prosecutorial judgement, but the country must see the evidence.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and President Trump. (Photos: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP, Susan Walsh/AP) More

Throughout the Russia investigation, Schiff has drawn the ire of Trump, who in November referred to the congressman as “little Adam Schitt.” Schiff was previously the ranking member on the House Intel Committee, but took it over this year after Democrats won the House.

“Wow, Mr. President, that’s a good one,” Schiff fired back. “Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller’s questions, or did you write this one yourself?”

At her weekly press briefing Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed support for Schiff.