Trump calls on former football star Herschel Walker to run for senator in Georgia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;US President Donald Trump is greeted by NFL hall of fame member Herschel Walker during an event for black supporters at the Cobb Galleria Centre September 25, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump is greeted by NFL hall of fame member Herschel Walker during an event for black supporters at the Cobb Galleria Centre September 25, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has urged former football star Herschel Walker to run for Senator in Georgia.

The ex-president called on the former University of Georgia and NFL player to enter politics and help Republicans after they lost both Senate seats there in January.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” said Mr Trump in his latest statement.

“He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL.

“He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were both beaten in Senate runoff elections by Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The wins tied both parties at 50 senators but handed the Democrats control of the upper chamber as vice president Kamala Harris breaks all ties.

Mr Warnock won the seat by 2 points and will have to run in 2022 for a full six-year term.

Despite his debunked claims of voter fraud in the state, Mr Trump was also defeated in Georgia by Joe Biden as he flipped it to a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in 28 years.

Prosecutors in Georgia have now opened criminal investigations into Mr Trump’s “attempts to influence” the election result there.

Mr Trump was recorded on a phone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, in which he pressured him to “find” enough votes to help him beat Mr Biden.

Walker, who played for a string of NFL teams from 1985 to 1997 is a friend of Mr Trump from his days as a player for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL, which the ex-president owned.

He has not publicly said that he wants to become involved in politics or run for office in Georgia.

But he defended Mr Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention saying he took it as “a personal insult that people think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

And he added: “People who think that don’t know what they’re talking about. Growing up in the Deep South I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is, and it isn’t Donald Trump.”

Read More

Trump tries to shift blame for Georgia defeat to other Republicans and lashes out at WSJ in new statement

Georgia governor says he would ‘absolutely’ back Trump as 2024 nominee despite former president’s calls for his resignation

Chinese website sells 14-foot-tall ‘Trump Buddha’ statue

Jared Kushner to write book covering ‘most tense and consequential moments’ in Trump administration

Recommended Stories

  • RICO expert hired by prosecutor investigating Trump call

    An expert on Georgia's racketeering law was sworn in Wednesday to help the prosecutor who's investigating potential efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has engaged John Floyd to serve as a special assistant district attorney to work with lawyers in her office on any cases involving allegations of racketeering, her spokesman Jeff DiSantis said. A Fulton County Superior Court judge swore him in Wednesday morning.

  • Official Portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush Have Returned to the White House's Grand Foyer

    Donald Trump had the portraits removed from this room last July.

  • Ree Drummond's nephew in critical condition after fire truck crash on family ranch

    “When they left with him, he was talking to me so that’s a good sign. He never opened his eyes or nothing but he was talking.”

  • Kent variant 32% to 104% deadlier than past coronaviruses, study suggests

    Scientists stressed the death risk 'remains relatively low'.

  • Trump told chief elections investigator in Georgia she’d be ‘praised’ if ‘the right answer comes out’

    Then-president urged the chief investigator from the Georgia secretary of state’s office in a December call to look for fraud in Fulton County while auditing neighboring Cobb County.

  • Coronavirus update: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effective against Brazil variant; Experts weigh in on CDC rules for vaccinated people

    Vaccines are providing increasingly positive data against concerning variants as the CDC advises vaccinated individuals can have more freedom.

  • Still recovering, Japan marks 10th disaster anniversary

    Japan on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that hit its northeastern region, where many survivors' lives are still on hold. Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga were among those observing a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. — the minute the shaking started — at a memorial in Tokyo. The magnitude 9.0 quake that struck on March 11, 2011, was one of the biggest on record and set off a massive tsunami that swept far inland, destroying towns and causing meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

  • GOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House vote

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took one last stand against President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan ahead of the lower chamber's final vote on the bill, which is almost certain to pass. Democrats, McCarthy said, have "abandoned any pretense of unity," and he accused them of stuffing the bill — which he repeatedly labeled "socialism" — with waste that was unrelated to solving the pandemic, warning that "serious problems" are "immediately on the horizon" for the American people. "History will not be kind to what transpires here today," he said. Rep. Kevin McCarthy: "From H.R. 1 to voting to defund the police, House Democrats have abandoned any pretense of unity." pic.twitter.com/Xnilt3VMlw — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2021 House Democrats brushed off the criticism as nothing more than "scare tactics," however. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), for instance, said facetiously that if Democrats hosted a "potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism." Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) responds to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s criticism of COVID relief bill: “If Democrats had a potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism.” pic.twitter.com/WeSuA6COIT — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • Trump's 'fraud' exposed: New call evidence revealed in criminal case

    New audio evidence released by the Wall Street Journal reveals former president Trump pressured the lead investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to find proof of voter fraud during an audit of mail-in-ballots in an effort to help him win the election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the significance of the evidence.

  • The Diana complex: who is more under her spell, Harry or Meghan?

    There was a sense of déjà vu, don’t you think, about Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey? At least for those of us who can remember Diana, Princess of Wales, baring her soul to Martin Bashir in 1995. For a man who says that he fears that history is repeating itself in respect of his mother and his wife, Prince Harry went out of his way to make the same mistakes as Diana. She regretted (though never repudiated) her Panorama interview, but here we are with Oprah, Harry and Meghan: the same again, only more so. Indeed, Harry observed in the interview that his mother would be “angry and sad” that he felt he had to leave the Royal family, but he “felt her presence” and observed that “she saw it coming”. Actually, I’m not sure that she could have foreseen quite how completely her son would be dominated by an American wife who has, remarkably, tried to replicate the Diana story. That is to say: neglect by the Royal family, cruelty on the part of the Prince of Wales and cold shouldering by the Palace establishment. There was, in fact, something uncanny about the way in which Meghan presented herself in the same light as her husband’s mother, though Diana never quite got around to comparing herself with the Little Mermaid. Actually, a useful preparation for the Oprah interview would have been a viewing of the brilliant documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, on Netflix, in which the princess speaks of her experiences in a series of secret tape recordings made in 1991 to help the journalist Andrew Morton write her biography. It makes you wonder: did Meghan see a Diana-shaped hole in the monarchy and try to fill it? Is that what Prince Harry wanted? His elder brother plainly recognised that he needed emotional stability – and Kate, with her solid middle-class family, provided it – but Harry sought out a woman as emotionally needy as his mother. Does he see himself as “saving” his wife because he was not able to protect his mother? Harry does seem to replicate his mother in his impulsiveness – evident in the whole Megxit drama – and his willingness to act first and rationalise his actions later. At 36, he is now the same age as she was when she died. Like Diana, he has problems with Prince Charles (though it is a little rich for this extravagant pair to complain about him cutting off financial support). Like her, he has an easy, popular touch. Like her, he wants to be outside the Royal family but remain somehow royal, and to create his own idea of public service. It’s possible, in fact, that Prince Harry was already primed to replicate his mother’s divorce from the Royal family, but as he admitted to Oprah, it is unlikely to have happened without his wife. For her part, Meghan is now creating herself in Diana’s image of the emotionally fragile outsider – except with an added race component – and selling her reverse fairy tale, in which she “rescues” her prince from his family, to the US audience at which the Oprah interview was squarely directed. Certainly, the couple want to be free of the constraints of royalty, but like Diana, they do not want to be ignored. However – how to put this? – what came across from Diana’s account of herself (admittedly when she was at a low ebb), is that she was truthful in saying how badly, or insensitively, she was treated. Her aloneness prior to her wedding, her husband’s undemonstrativeness, brusqueness and infidelity, her steep learning curve in the position in which she found herself so soon after her 20th birthday, her self-harm and emotional fragility; all that rang true because it was true. Much of her daughter-in-law’s account of her victim status to Oprah does not. We may feel sympathy for her assertion that she felt suicidal, but many of Meghan’s crises appear to have happened mostly inside her own head. What’s evident is that there was a curious clash of her expectations about royal life with the reality for which she seemed almost wilfully unprepared. Granted, no one can possibly be prepared for the avalanche of publicity that greets a beautiful and photogenic woman marrying into the Royal family, and social media amplifies every criticism to a level unimaginable in Diana’s day, but it doesn’t quite wash that Meghan was not offered support had she been willing to take it, or that the Royal family had learnt nothing from the experience with Diana. What was evident even on the outside, was that the Queen did her best to make her grandson’s wife welcome, as did other members of the family. Alas, no one appears to have pointed out to Meghan the difference between marrying the heir and marrying the spare. It was not Diana’s role she was inheriting, it was Fergie’s. But the great difference between Diana and her son and his wife – apart from the obvious, that as an earl’s daughter, she talked the same language as the Royal family – is that Diana ultimately had the good of that family at heart. That remark about Charles and William being trapped inside the institution is that of a man who doesn’t really mind what damage he causes it. What would Diana have made of her son’s wife? She may not have been academic but she was intelligent and shrewd, with an intuitive understanding of people. I fancy she would have taken the measure of Meghan at a hundred paces; certainly she would have recognised a ruthlessness and manipulativeness that escaped her son. In Diana, Meghan would have met her match. There’s another parallel between Diana and Harry. After the Panorama interview, the nation was divided between Team Di and Team Charles – and I should say that on the grounds of his affair with Camilla, I found myself on Diana’s side. It was a cultural divide, between those like Nicholas Soames, a friend of Charles, who more or less thought Diana unhinged, and those on the princess’s side who saw her as an inspiring woman who had taken her life into her own hands, on her own terms. Now it has happened again… the country split between those who think Harry and Meghan are narcissistic, self-regarding, extravagant and ungrateful, and those who feel that they are victims of racism and snobbery and deserve praise for their emotional literacy and frankness. As a friend observed, the couple are like a national Sorting Hat, dividing everyone by house and by temperament. There’s a strong generational element, and maybe a racial element, too. Inevitably the divide has a political component… liberal papers are inclined to take a lenient view of the couple. It’s not quite the national unity the Queen might have hoped for. After Diana’s bombshell interview, things were never quite the same. And this will be true now. No family, no relationship, is improved by sharing grievances with several million others; after this, the distance between the Sussexes and Harry’s family may be greater than the physical space of the Atlantic Ocean. Prince Harry is his mother’s son all right, but has not learnt either from her mistakes or from her strengths.

  • ‘Colored babies’ remark during debate was ’slip of the tongue,’ Oklahoma lawmaker says

    He made the comment during an abortion debate in the state House of Representatives.

  • AMC Entertainment beats revenue estimates as people return to theaters

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people visited its movie theaters following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the United States.

  • Matthew McConaughey says he’s seriously considering run for governor in Texas

    Hollywood star says running for state’s top office is ‘a true consideration’

  • At Texas driver license offices, employees and customers no longer have to wear masks

    Gov. Greg Abbott’s lifting of COVID restrictions, effective Wednesday, applies to state offices and other public buildings

  • Trump pressured another Georgia elections official, Frances Watson, to uncover nonexistent voter fraud

    The former president pressured the top investigator at the Georgia Secretary of State's office to help him overturn the election before January 6, 2021.

  • Meghan Markle's Friend Says There Is Proof Royal Family Knew of Her Struggles

    Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview, actress Janina Gavankar spoke out about the duchess' alleged communication with the monarchy about her mental health struggles.

  • AMC lost nearly $1 billion in holiday season, but stock is gaining as executives see better days ahead

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss of nearly $1 billion in the holiday season to wrap up a woeful year of closed as movie theaters, but executives sounded a hopeful note for reopening in 2021.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire after releasing Pelosi attack ad with gunshot sound effect

    Congresswoman says Democrats want to ‘protect themselves’ with security fences, despite events of 6 January

  • Californian brothers ‘involved in Capitol riot’ arrested after tip from Finland

    Finnish news report sent to FBI leading to arrest of California brothers who were members of pro-Trump mob

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.