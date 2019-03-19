Trump calls George Conway 'a total loser!'

President Trump on Tuesday called George Conway, a prominent conservative lawyer and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, “a total loser” after he questioned the president’s mental health.

George Conway, a persistent Trump critic, took a pointed swipe at the president over a head-spinning spate of weekend tweets in which Trump attacked, among other things, Google, General Motors, the United Auto Workers, Hillary Clinton, the Paris climate accord, France, the “Fake News” media, Fox News anchors Shepard Smith, Arthel Neville and Leland Vittert, the late Sen. John McCain, special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign’s ties with Russia and a rerun of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“His condition is getting worse,” George Conway tweeted after posting sections of the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders” to his Twitter feed.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale responded with a tweet falsely claiming Trump “turned down” Conway for a “job he desperately wanted” and that “Mr. Kellyanne Conway” is “jealous of her success.”

“A total loser!” Trump added.

“Congratulations!” George Conway fired back. “You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job!”

In fact, Conway, in the early days of Trump’s presidency, was offered a top job at the Justice Department as chief of the civil division — a post that would have put him in charge of defending the Trump administration in lawsuits throughout the country.

But in June 2017 Conway pulled out, saying only that “this is not the right time to leave the private sector.” (He also added: “Kellyanne and I continue to support the president and his administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government.”)

In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery” in November, Conway said that as he was about to accept the job, he was having doubts about the president’s relationship with the Justice Department, among other developments in the administration.

“I’m filling out the financial forms and it’s like ... I’m watching this thing, and it’s like the administration is like a s***show in a dumpster fire,” Conway said. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do that.’”

Conway has used his Twitter feed and occasional op-ed essays to defend against Trump’s attacks on the rule of law — and lately to point out what he sees as the president’s instability.

Asked on “Skullduggery” if he thinks the president is fully stable, Conway responded: “No comment.”

Earlier this month, Conway called for a “serious inquiry” into Trump’s state of mind.

“Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life?” Conway tweeted. “At any level of government in this country, in any party, have we ever seen anything like this? It’s beyond politics. It’s nuts. It’s a disorder.”

On Tuesday, Conway shared with Trump a link to a Rolling Stone article entitled “Trump’s Mental Health: Is Pathological Narcissism the Key to Trump’s Behavior?”

“Once someone understands narcissistic personality disorder, they understand you,” Conway wrote. “And why you’re unfit and incompetent for the esteemed office you temporarily hold.”

In his “Skullduggery” interview, Conway admitted he wept with joy and pride on election night while reflecting on how Kellyanne Conway helped engineer Trump’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton.

“Look, my wife did an amazing thing,” he said. “She basically got this guy elected."

On Tuesday, Conway told the Washington Post he remained proud of his wife and was not "jealous" of her. But he also said that he wished she did not work for the White House.

