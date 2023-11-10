Trump calls Judge Engoron a puppet and AG Letitia James a fraud in Truth Social rant

In a fired-up message posted to Truth Social on Thursday evening, Donald Trump accuses New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James of unfair practice in his ongoing civil fraud trial, depicting them as conspirators in a plot to make him look guilty.

"Judge Engoron just did whatever the Corrupt Attorney General told him to do, a puppet, including using Valuations so LOW that they are Fraudulent," Trump writes in reference to recent events in court. "HE & LETITIA JAMES COMMITTED THE FRAUD, I DIDN’T. He Valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 in order to make me look guilty of Fraud, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. Now he’s trying to say that he didn’t really say that, but he put it down in writing in his Opinion. Judicial and Prosecutorial Misconduct!"

An hour earlier, Trump ramped up to this post with extended expressions of a similar sentiment, calling the case against him "fake."

"We have totally proven our innocence in the FAKE A.G. “case,” he writes. "We have WON ON EVERY POINT, including the fact that their so-called 'Star' witness is a complete FRAUD, who openly admitted in Court that he lied, and that the information he gave to the bloodthirsty and disgraceful Attorney General was not factual or true. HE MADE IT ALL UP! Then today, Judge Engoron admitted that his original decision on Fraud was incorrect when he said 'I’M NOT HERE TO VALUE THESE PROPERTIES. I’M HERE TO DECIDE WHETHER THESE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION WERE FRAUDULENT.' Well, the Fraud that he said I committed was based on the values that were set. That’s what the whole case is about! He and the Attorney General knowingly put down ridiculously LOW VALUES on assets, like Mar-a-Lago ($18.000.000) so that they could say my Financial Statement numbers were 'INFLATED' when, in fact, they were NOT…..Therefore he should immediately REVERSE HIS WRONGFUL AND TOTALLY DISCREDITED SUMMARY JUDGEMENT DECISION."