Trump calls for Mar-a-Lago affidavit release, denounces FBI raid: "No way to justify"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Vacchiano
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

President Trump unleashed his latest rant against the FBI search of his home on his social media platform late Monday night and called for the immediate release of the "completely unredacted" affidavit that was used to justify the raid.

"There is no way to justify the unannounced RAID of Mar-a-Lago," the former president wrote on Truth Social. "The home of the 45th President of the United States (who got more votes, by far, than any sitting President in the history of our Country!)."

Trump also references "gun toting FBI Agents" and "the Department of ‘Justice’" in his post.

"But, in the interest of TRANSPARENCY, I call for the immediate release of the completely Unredacted Affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking BREAK-IN," the business mogul continued. "Also, the Judge on this case should recuse!"

FBI SEIZES PRIVILEGED TRUMP RECORDS DURING RAID; DOJ OPPOSES REQUEST FOR INDEPENDENT REVIEW: SOURCES

The former president's latest tirade comes after the DOJ filed a motion to block the release of the affidavit used to search the Florida mansion.

GREG GUTFELD: FBI SEIZURE OF CLASSIFIED RECORDS AT MAR-A-LAGO SOUNDS LIKE EVERY HOAX WE'VE HEARD BEFORE

The Justice Department says it would comply with a court order to partially unseal the affidavit, but "respectfully requests an opportunity to provide the Court with proposed redactions."

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. <span class="copyright">Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images</span>
Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A judge had unsealed the search warrant on Friday after the government had "determined that these materials could be released without significant harm to its investigation," the Justice Department wrote.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP 'WILL DO WHATEVER' HE CAN TO 'HELP THE COUNTRY' AFTER FBI RAID: 'TEMPERATURE HAS TO BE BROUGHT DOWN'

Despite their opposition to the release of the affidavit, the Justice Department attested that it would not block the release of any other documents related to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, including the warrant's cover sheets.

Trump has doubled-down on his attacks against the nation's intelligence agencies, standing firm in his assertion that the searches and seizures are part of a political plot to prevent him from running for president again.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," he wrote on his Truth Social account earlier on Monday. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country."

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg considering a plea deal as part of Manhattan DA probe

    Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg entered a plea deal as part of the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation, a source told Fox News.

  • DOJ asks judge to keep sealed affidavit about why FBI conducted search at Mar-a-Lago

    It says doing so might hurt the investigation. It comes as we learn more of what went on at former President Trump's home. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

  • Occupiers of Crimea confirm that ammunition is being detonated near Dzhankoi

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST, 09:41 The Ministry of Defence of Russia confirmed that a fire broke out at an ammunition site near the village of Maiske in the Dzhankoi district of occupied Crimea.

  • Indonesia at 'pinnacle of global leadership', president says

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday hailed his country's growing stature on the global stage and reiterated calls for the Southeast Asian nation to be a "bridge of peace" between Russia and Ukraine. "It indicates that we [are at the] pinnacle of global leadership," he added. As head of the G20 this year Jokowi, as the president is known, has taken an increasingly active role in foreign affairs.

  • ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’: Eric Clapton Tips His Hat To Bob Dylan

    Clapton recorded his own version of the song after playing on another, by blues-rock artist Arthur Louis.

  • Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

    The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

  • Last year's Tennessee Titans turnaround on defense? Tom Brady saw it coming | Estes

    Last year's leap for the Tennessee Titans defense started with practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are headed to Nashville this week.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC on ESPN 41: Is it ‘useless’ for Dominick Cruz to keep fighting?

    Dominick Cruz's own words came back to bite him when analyzing his future after being knocked out at UFC on ESPN 41.

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on progress of RB J.K. Dobbins

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed the progress of running back J.K. Dobbins

  • Australia PM says Morrison 'undermined democracy'

    STORY: Morrison, who stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party after losing a general election in May, has come under fire from senior members of his own party and its coalition partner, the National Party, who were unaware of the arrangements.After a review of the matter by the Prime Minister's department, Albanese told reporters Morrison had taken on the health and finance portfolios in March 2020, home affairs and treasury in May 2021, and resources in April 2021."Its completely extraordinary that these appointments were kept secret by the Morrison government from the Australian people," he said.Albanese will receive legal advice on the issue from the solicitor general on Monday, and said he was critical of the Morrison government for allowing a centralisation of power by the prime minister.Morrison earlier on Tuesday defended taking on extra ministerial roles without his cabinet's knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was "an unprecedented time" and that the powers served as a safeguard.

  • Cheney’s Pursuit of Trump Sets Up Likely Primary Loss and a Springboard

    (Bloomberg) -- For many Wyoming voters, the only question left to be answered in Tuesday’s Republican primary is what Liz Cheney will do next.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sCheney,

  • Politicians Are Touting Corn Ethanol as a Climate Solution. The Truth Is More Complicated

    Politicians are touting corn ethanol as a climate solution. The truth is more complicated

  • J.K. Rowling Receives Death Threats Following Salman Rushdie Attack

    Rushdie "on the road to recovery," author's agent says Sunday.

  • Mercer County man charged with threats to kill FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search

    Following the Aug. 8, 2022 search of Mar-a-lago, the man made threats to FBI agents, FBI director Christopher Wray and the CEO of messaging service Gab.

  • Will Cain Cites Richard Nixon To Defend Trump: 'If A President Does It, Then It Is Not Illegal'

    The Fox News host actually cited a president who resigned in disgrace to support Trump's questionable defense for keeping top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Man rams U.S. Capitol barrier then kills himself, police say

    A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress.

  • Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret.“It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be charged—will be determined by his own actions,” said Kel B. McClanahan, a national security lawyer who teaches at George Washington University.That

  • Mexico president to bypass congress to keep army in streets

    Mexico’s president has begun exploring plans to sidestep congress to hand formal control of the National Guard to the army, a move that could extend the military’s control over policing in a country with high levels of violence. Neither the National Guard nor the military have been able to lower the insecurity in the country, however. This past week, drug cartels staged widespread arson and shooting attacks, terrifying civilians in three main northwest cities in a bold challenge to the state.

  • DCF worker under investigation after being arrested for allegedly helping mother try to escape arrest on child sex trafficking charge

    Hartford police charged a Department of Children and Families social worker with helping a mother, wanted on sex trafficking charges, escape arrest. The mother, who was not named by police, was visiting with her 4-year-old child at the Department of Children and Families’ Hartford office at 250 Hamilton Street when police arrived at the office to arrest her on an active warrant on a child sex ...

  • Fallout continues after FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

    The aftershocks of the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home continue to spread through Washington and around the country. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports and Puck News senior correspondent Tara Palmeri joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the investigation.