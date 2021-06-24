Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday.

Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before.

He called out Mike Shirkey, the majority leader of the state Senate, and Ed McBroom, the head of the committee, claiming they are “doing everything possible to stop Voter Audits in order to hide the truth about” the election. Trump also urged supporters in Michigan to "vote them the hell out of office" if they don't "do the right thing."

"The Senate 'investigation' of the election is a cover up, and a method of getting out of a Forensic Audit for the examination of the Presidential contest," he said. “Corrupt (?) politicians falsely claim there was no Voter Fraud in Michigan (has anyone looked at what is considered the most corrupt election city in the U.S., DETROIT?)."

The committee wrapped up its investigation after conducting nearly 30 hours of public hearings, hearing testimony from 87 eyewitnesses, experts, and concerned citizens, reviewing over 400 pages of testimony, and subpoenaing key documents from the secretary of state.

The 55-page report detailed conspiracy theories and allegations of fraud that had surfaced and included debunking most of them.

“Instead of doing a Forensic Audit, they want to investigate the Patriots who have fought for the truth and who are exposing a very possibly Rigged Election,” Trump added. “The truth will come out and RINO’s will pay at the polls, especially with primary voters and expected challenges. Our Country was based on Free and Fair Elections, and that’s what we must have!”

Trump and many of his supporters have called for forensic audits, such as the review in Maricopa County, Arizona, and in various states he lost in 2020.

