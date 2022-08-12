Trump Calls Nuclear Documents Claim A 'Hoax,' Describes FBI As 'Sleazy'

Trump compared the current investigation to the

Trump compared the current investigation to the "Russia hoax." (Photo: James Devaney via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform Friday to deny a report from The Washington Post that claimed the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago property for classified nuclear documents.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a hoax, just like Russia Russia Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax, and much more,” wrote Trump. “Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyers, or others, present.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Thursday he “personally approved” the FBI seeking a warrant to search Trump’s Florida home. The National Archive and Records Administration (NARA) requested that the Department of Justice investigate if Trump violated the Presidential Records Act by reportedly keeping classified files, which apparently included documents related to nuclear weapons, after departing the White House, according to The Washington Post report.

His niece Mary Trump said Monday her uncle was in a “panic” and shocked Garland went through with the search. Donald Trump’s post reiterated that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion with Russia was baseless and likened this week’s raid to a witch-hunt.

“Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close — said ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT,’” he added in his post. “Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer Steele Dossier!”

Merrick Garland said Thursday he

Merrick Garland said Thursday he "personally approved" the FBI seeking a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago. (Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s reference regarded Hilary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) funding opposition research into him during the 2016 presidential campaign, which violated campaign finance laws by misreporting the spending as legal services.

While Clinton’s campaign and the DNC have since agreed to settle that investigation by paying $113,000, Republicans like Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) suggested the Biden administration weaponized the Justice Department to incriminate Donald Trump with an immoral search of his home.

Donald Trump claimed Wednesday on his social media platform that the FBI planted whatever documents might be found at Mar-a-Lago.

While it remains unclear whether the FBI discovered documents relating to nuclear weapons at Mar-a-Lago, sources close to Donald Trump told Rolling Stone that he’s become so paranoid about being wiretapped that he’s currently trying to find the “mole” that tipped off the FBI.

